ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Algorand, XLM and Layer Brett Prices Could All Pass $1 Before 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Algorand (ALGO), XLM (Stellar), and Layer Brett (LBRETT) are the three cryptocurrencies that are getting the most attention in October. Algorand and XLM are both stable, but Layer Brett’s spectacular presale growth and Ethereum Layer 2 foundation are getting a lot of attention. Analysts think that all three tokens have a good chance of breaking the $1 mark before 2026, which makes them good candidates for the Best Crypto To Buy in October. Analysts Eye Algorand’s Momentum Algorand is getting a lot of attention as it gets closer to its next goal, and several analysts now say it’s one of the Best cryptos to buy in October. Speculation about Algorand’s possible breakout to $1 before 2026 has been encouraged by early signs like rising transaction counts and whales starting to buy more. Some analysts even say that preparations for stablecoin bridges and network enhancements might start a rally. Algorand investors say that its eco-friendly blockchain design and the fact that more developers are working on it are two of its main benefits. With this kind of momentum, it’s not surprising that a lot of outlets currently name Algorand as one of the Best Crypto To Buy as investors search for the next big move. XLM Price Set to Soar The XLM price is getting crypto watchers excited again, and many experts say it is one of the Best cryptos to buy this October. People are quite hopeful that the XLM price could go up to $1 before 2026 because of anticipated network enhancements like Protocol 23. In addition to tech changes, more institutions using XLM, especially for tokenized assets and stablecoins, could also help the price go up. Several market experts currently say that Stellar is one of the Best cryptos to buy because its architecture can expand,… The post Algorand, XLM and Layer Brett Prices Could All Pass $1 Before 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Algorand (ALGO), XLM (Stellar), and Layer Brett (LBRETT) are the three cryptocurrencies that are getting the most attention in October. Algorand and XLM are both stable, but Layer Brett’s spectacular presale growth and Ethereum Layer 2 foundation are getting a lot of attention. Analysts think that all three tokens have a good chance of breaking the $1 mark before 2026, which makes them good candidates for the Best Crypto To Buy in October. Analysts Eye Algorand’s Momentum Algorand is getting a lot of attention as it gets closer to its next goal, and several analysts now say it’s one of the Best cryptos to buy in October. Speculation about Algorand’s possible breakout to $1 before 2026 has been encouraged by early signs like rising transaction counts and whales starting to buy more. Some analysts even say that preparations for stablecoin bridges and network enhancements might start a rally. Algorand investors say that its eco-friendly blockchain design and the fact that more developers are working on it are two of its main benefits. With this kind of momentum, it’s not surprising that a lot of outlets currently name Algorand as one of the Best Crypto To Buy as investors search for the next big move. XLM Price Set to Soar The XLM price is getting crypto watchers excited again, and many experts say it is one of the Best cryptos to buy this October. People are quite hopeful that the XLM price could go up to $1 before 2026 because of anticipated network enhancements like Protocol 23. In addition to tech changes, more institutions using XLM, especially for tokenized assets and stablecoins, could also help the price go up. Several market experts currently say that Stellar is one of the Best cryptos to buy because its architecture can expand,…

Algorand, XLM and Layer Brett Prices Could All Pass $1 Before 2026

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 17:17
Stellar
XLM$0.2832+0.67%
Solayer
LAYER$0.255+4.08%
1
1$0.02657+27.67%
COM
COM$0.006263+8.86%
Algorand
ALGO$0.1816+2.88%
Crypto News

Algorand (ALGO), XLM (Stellar), and Layer Brett (LBRETT) are the three cryptocurrencies that are getting the most attention in October.

Algorand and XLM are both stable, but Layer Brett’s spectacular presale growth and Ethereum Layer 2 foundation are getting a lot of attention.

Analysts think that all three tokens have a good chance of breaking the $1 mark before 2026, which makes them good candidates for the Best Crypto To Buy in October.

Analysts Eye Algorand’s Momentum

Algorand is getting a lot of attention as it gets closer to its next goal, and several analysts now say it’s one of the Best cryptos to buy in October. Speculation about Algorand’s possible breakout to $1 before 2026 has been encouraged by early signs like rising transaction counts and whales starting to buy more.

Some analysts even say that preparations for stablecoin bridges and network enhancements might start a rally. Algorand investors say that its eco-friendly blockchain design and the fact that more developers are working on it are two of its main benefits.

With this kind of momentum, it’s not surprising that a lot of outlets currently name Algorand as one of the Best Crypto To Buy as investors search for the next big move.

XLM Price Set to Soar

The XLM price is getting crypto watchers excited again, and many experts say it is one of the Best cryptos to buy this October. People are quite hopeful that the XLM price could go up to $1 before 2026 because of anticipated network enhancements like Protocol 23.

In addition to tech changes, more institutions using XLM, especially for tokenized assets and stablecoins, could also help the price go up. Several market experts currently say that Stellar is one of the Best cryptos to buy because its architecture can expand, and more and more financial companies are trusting it. If the trend keeps going, the XLM price rise might make it a good investment in October.

Inside the Hype: What’s Fueling Market Buzz Around Layer Brett (LBRETT)

While established names like Algorand and XLM bring reliability and measured growth, traders looking for breakout potential are turning to fresh contenders like Layer Brett (LBRETT).

This presale sensation built on Ethereum Layer 2—mixes the viral charm of meme coins with serious scalability and utility. Already, the project has attracted over 8,000 holders and raised over $4.2 million, with tokens still priced at only $0.0058.

Staking rewards exceeding 610% APY have fueled rapid adoption, setting it apart from short-lived hype plays. As more participants stake, yields will naturally balance out, but the strong early traction has already established a solid foundation.

The team’s roadmap features NFT integrations, gamified experiences, and a $1 million community giveaway, all designed to sustain engagement long after the presale ends. Analysts see echoes of Algorand and XLM’s early buzz, but with a powerful twist: the speed and scalability of Ethereum’s Layer 2 ecosystem.

Conclusion

For traders eyeing the best crypto to buy, it all comes down to risk tolerance. Algorand and XLM price both show potential to climb toward $1 by 2026, offering solid long-term upside.

Yet the real speculative buzz surrounds Layer Brett (LBRETT), where early whale accumulation hints at explosive potential; some analysts predict 50x to 100x gains in the next bull cycle if momentum continues building.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/best-crypto-to-buy-in-october-algorand-xlm-and-layer-brett-prices-could-all-pass-1-before-2026/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0.11701-0.34%
Condividi
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$645.91+8.56%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+4.00%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+2.66%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00
Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Transak co-founder and CEO Sami Start said stablecoin adoption will feel increasingly invisible as they are folded into consumer applications.
Boom
BOOM$0.01533-1.74%
MAY
MAY$0.0261-2.53%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:01

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,757.38
$104,757.38$104,757.38

+0.96%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,577.50
$3,577.50$3,577.50

+1.75%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.05
$166.05$166.05

+2.16%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3477
$2.3477$2.3477

+1.36%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18004
$0.18004$0.18004

+1.10%