AI101 Labs Sees AI & Web3 Merger as Machine Economy Core

Elaine Yang, Managing Partner of AI101 Labs, emphasized AI and Web3’s convergence during her keynote at the Silicon Valley 101 x RootData summit in Silicon Valley.

The integration’s significance lies in advancing decentralized AI infrastructure, with potential implications for scalable applications, yet market reactions remain cautious without major investment announcements.

AI101 Labs Unveils Future Economic Infrastructure

Elaine Yang shared insights on how AI and Web3 integration may form the core infrastructure for future economic systems. She discussed four promising AI tracks: agent payments, prediction markets, decentralized computing, and data training as transformative forces. Her comprehensive approach attracted attention from industry professionals.

Many experts view this integration as a turning point for digital transactions. Yang highlighted on-chain intelligence as crucial for advancing autonomous machine functionalities, a perspective aligning with current technological frontier trends. Market reactions were muted. Despite the heightened attention, major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin showed nominal changes, illustrating the industry’s cautious optimism. Industry leaders like Dr. Xiao Feng acknowledged the potential of AI-Web3 synergy, stressing its transformative role.

Cryptocurrency Market and Historical Interest

Did you know? A similar integration event between AI and Web3 technologies occurred in 2025 at the Global AI Awards in Hong Kong, indicating sustained institutional interest in this convergence.

CoinMarketCap reports Ethereum’s current market cap at $545.10 billion, reflecting a 0.67% 24-hour price increase. Trading volume surged to $42.99 billion, a robust 83.27% boost. Ethereum commands 12.97% of market dominance, showcasing stability amid volatile economic discussions. The 60-day movement marks a notable 22.81% rise.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:25 UTC on October 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests an expanded deployment of decentralized AI technologies could drive future financial systems, emphasizing more transparent value measurement and data utilization. Meanwhile, analysts are exploring how machine autonomy might interact with traditional financial governance.