The post AI Won’t Replace Humans … It Will Give Them Superpowers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI’s true superpower lies in accelerating human capability and individualizing the customer’s experience. getty The promise of artificial intelligence (AI) in customer experience has been clear: create more personalized interactions, reduce friction and build stronger relationships with customers. Yet despite large investments in AI technology, customers still don’t trust that their data is being used properly. The disconnect isn’t with the technology itself. It’s how companies are implementing it. Rather than using AI to replace humans, the most successful brands are discovering that AI’s true power lies in accelerating human capability and individualizing the customer’s experience. I recently sat down with Chris Koehler, chief marketing officer at Twilio, for an episode of Amazing Business Radio. Twilio helps brands create world-class customer experiences across all digital channels. Yet, even with the emphasis on digital, Koehler was quick to point out that AI will not replace people. It will help them be better at what they do. With that in mind, let’s dive into five lessons we can take away from the interview: Personalization Is Nice, but Individualization is Better Personalization is something customers want and appreciate. In my annual CX research, we found that nearly eight out of 10 customers (79%) say a personalized experience is important to them. Personalization of the recent past included experiences that used a customer’s name and recommended products based on prior purchases. According to Koehler, that is just segmentation. The next big opportunity takes personalization to the level of individualization, the ability to use AI to create one-to-one experiences, messaging and offers that are tailored to individual customers. A company may send out 100,000 emails, and almost every one has something unique to the individual customer who is receiving the message. The Lesson: Most companies are still talking about “personalization,” but those that can move… The post AI Won’t Replace Humans … It Will Give Them Superpowers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI’s true superpower lies in accelerating human capability and individualizing the customer’s experience. getty The promise of artificial intelligence (AI) in customer experience has been clear: create more personalized interactions, reduce friction and build stronger relationships with customers. Yet despite large investments in AI technology, customers still don’t trust that their data is being used properly. The disconnect isn’t with the technology itself. It’s how companies are implementing it. Rather than using AI to replace humans, the most successful brands are discovering that AI’s true power lies in accelerating human capability and individualizing the customer’s experience. I recently sat down with Chris Koehler, chief marketing officer at Twilio, for an episode of Amazing Business Radio. Twilio helps brands create world-class customer experiences across all digital channels. Yet, even with the emphasis on digital, Koehler was quick to point out that AI will not replace people. It will help them be better at what they do. With that in mind, let’s dive into five lessons we can take away from the interview: Personalization Is Nice, but Individualization is Better Personalization is something customers want and appreciate. In my annual CX research, we found that nearly eight out of 10 customers (79%) say a personalized experience is important to them. Personalization of the recent past included experiences that used a customer’s name and recommended products based on prior purchases. According to Koehler, that is just segmentation. The next big opportunity takes personalization to the level of individualization, the ability to use AI to create one-to-one experiences, messaging and offers that are tailored to individual customers. A company may send out 100,000 emails, and almost every one has something unique to the individual customer who is receiving the message. The Lesson: Most companies are still talking about “personalization,” but those that can move…