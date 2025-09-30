ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post AI Won’t Replace Humans … It Will Give Them Superpowers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI’s true superpower lies in accelerating human capability and individualizing the customer’s experience. getty The promise of artificial intelligence (AI) in customer experience has been clear: create more personalized interactions, reduce friction and build stronger relationships with customers. Yet despite large investments in AI technology, customers still don’t trust that their data is being used properly. The disconnect isn’t with the technology itself. It’s how companies are implementing it. Rather than using AI to replace humans, the most successful brands are discovering that AI’s true power lies in accelerating human capability and individualizing the customer’s experience. I recently sat down with Chris Koehler, chief marketing officer at Twilio, for an episode of Amazing Business Radio. Twilio helps brands create world-class customer experiences across all digital channels. Yet, even with the emphasis on digital, Koehler was quick to point out that AI will not replace people. It will help them be better at what they do. With that in mind, let’s dive into five lessons we can take away from the interview: Personalization Is Nice, but Individualization is Better Personalization is something customers want and appreciate. In my annual CX research, we found that nearly eight out of 10 customers (79%) say a personalized experience is important to them. Personalization of the recent past included experiences that used a customer’s name and recommended products based on prior purchases. According to Koehler, that is just segmentation. The next big opportunity takes personalization to the level of individualization, the ability to use AI to create one-to-one experiences, messaging and offers that are tailored to individual customers. A company may send out 100,000 emails, and almost every one has something unique to the individual customer who is receiving the message. The Lesson: Most companies are still talking about “personalization,” but those that can move… The post AI Won’t Replace Humans … It Will Give Them Superpowers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI’s true superpower lies in accelerating human capability and individualizing the customer’s experience. getty The promise of artificial intelligence (AI) in customer experience has been clear: create more personalized interactions, reduce friction and build stronger relationships with customers. Yet despite large investments in AI technology, customers still don’t trust that their data is being used properly. The disconnect isn’t with the technology itself. It’s how companies are implementing it. Rather than using AI to replace humans, the most successful brands are discovering that AI’s true power lies in accelerating human capability and individualizing the customer’s experience. I recently sat down with Chris Koehler, chief marketing officer at Twilio, for an episode of Amazing Business Radio. Twilio helps brands create world-class customer experiences across all digital channels. Yet, even with the emphasis on digital, Koehler was quick to point out that AI will not replace people. It will help them be better at what they do. With that in mind, let’s dive into five lessons we can take away from the interview: Personalization Is Nice, but Individualization is Better Personalization is something customers want and appreciate. In my annual CX research, we found that nearly eight out of 10 customers (79%) say a personalized experience is important to them. Personalization of the recent past included experiences that used a customer’s name and recommended products based on prior purchases. According to Koehler, that is just segmentation. The next big opportunity takes personalization to the level of individualization, the ability to use AI to create one-to-one experiences, messaging and offers that are tailored to individual customers. A company may send out 100,000 emails, and almost every one has something unique to the individual customer who is receiving the message. The Lesson: Most companies are still talking about “personalization,” but those that can move…

AI Won’t Replace Humans … It Will Give Them Superpowers

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 22:39
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06503+2.28%
Threshold
T$0.01294+1.49%
COM
COM$0.006263+8.86%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+2.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00511-4.66%

AI’s true superpower lies in accelerating human capability and individualizing the customer’s experience.

getty

The promise of artificial intelligence (AI) in customer experience has been clear: create more personalized interactions, reduce friction and build stronger relationships with customers. Yet despite large investments in AI technology, customers still don’t trust that their data is being used properly. The disconnect isn’t with the technology itself. It’s how companies are implementing it.

Rather than using AI to replace humans, the most successful brands are discovering that AI’s true power lies in accelerating human capability and individualizing the customer’s experience.

I recently sat down with Chris Koehler, chief marketing officer at Twilio, for an episode of Amazing Business Radio. Twilio helps brands create world-class customer experiences across all digital channels. Yet, even with the emphasis on digital, Koehler was quick to point out that AI will not replace people. It will help them be better at what they do. With that in mind, let’s dive into five lessons we can take away from the interview:

  1. Personalization Is Nice, but Individualization is Better

    Personalization is something customers want and appreciate. In my annual CX research, we found that nearly eight out of 10 customers (79%) say a personalized experience is important to them. Personalization of the recent past included experiences that used a customer’s name and recommended products based on prior purchases.

    According to Koehler, that is just segmentation. The next big opportunity takes personalization to the level of individualization, the ability to use AI to create one-to-one experiences, messaging and offers that are tailored to individual customers. A company may send out 100,000 emails, and almost every one has something unique to the individual customer who is receiving the message.

    The Lesson: Most companies are still talking about “personalization,” but those that can move into true individualization will win the loyalty and business of their customers.

  2. AI Is an Accelerant, Not a Replacement, For Human-to-Human Connections

    I’ve interviewed many executives, and all have said that AI will not replace humans. However, it will change the way we work and many of the responsibilities of our jobs. And while it may eliminate some jobs, it will also create new jobs. Koehler agrees and says, “AI is an accelerant, not a replacement.” In fact, Koehler says AI, when used the right way, will give people superpowers.

    The Lesson: AI’s greatest value isn’t cutting costs by replacing people. It’s about doing what technology does best, automating repetitive transactional tasks so humans can spend more time solving complex problems, expressing empathy and building relationships with customers.

  3. Frictionless Service Is a Competitive Weapon

    It’s simple: The company that is easiest to do business with will win. That was the theme of one of my books, The Convenience Revolution, which focused on how to be the easiest company possible to do business with. Koehler agrees and says, “Simplifying and removing as much friction as possible is the key to creating a great experience.”

    The Lesson: Find a way to cut effort, save your customer’s time and eliminate putting them through unnecessary and redundant processes, and you’ll be much closer to earning that customer’s loyalty.

  4. Be Proactive. Don’t Wait for Customers to Come to You

    Koehler shared an experience from an airline that canceled his flight. He received an automated message that included a generic “sorry” and automatically booked him for a flight the next day. Had it been a solution that worked for him, he would have been delighted, but it didn’t, and he wasn’t. The message would have been appreciated much more had it included a line such as, “If this solution is not acceptable, please reach out to us at (the phone number) and talk to one of our amazing agents.” The idea behind the proactive message was good, but the execution was off.

    The Lesson: When there are customer service issues, whenever possible, contact and inform the customer before they call you. Anticipating a customer’s needs and issues is a simple and powerful way to positively surprise the customer.

  5. Trust Is Earned Through Actions

    My usual focus on trust in the customer experience has to do with promises kept. Koehler’s comments were focused on how customer data is shared, and he shared a finding from Twilio’s State of Customer Engagement Report. “Only 15% of customers fully trust a brand’s use of data and AI.” Customers are tired of sharing data and getting little or no value for it, and on the contrary, receiving spam and marketing messages with little relevance.

    The Lesson: Trust isn’t about promising not to abuse a customer’s data. It is earned when a company uses data to make things easier, faster and more personal. If you promise to create a great experience with a customer’s data, prove it whenever you interact with them.

Final Words

Technology can either push customers away or bring them closer. The difference isn’t in the AI. It’s how you use it. Used the wrong way, it causes friction and puts distance between you and your customers. Used properly, it makes doing business with you better. Individualization, AI, frictionless experiences and any other strategy you can think of are nice-to-haves in your arsenal of customer experiences. But, without customers trusting you, the effort to do any of this will yield short-term results.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/shephyken/2025/09/30/ai-wont-replace-humans–it-will-give-them-superpowers/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0.11701-0.34%
Condividi
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$645.91+8.56%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+4.00%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+2.66%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00
Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Transak co-founder and CEO Sami Start said stablecoin adoption will feel increasingly invisible as they are folded into consumer applications.
Boom
BOOM$0.01533-1.74%
MAY
MAY$0.0261-2.53%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:01

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,757.36
$104,757.36$104,757.36

+0.96%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,577.57
$3,577.57$3,577.57

+1.76%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.20
$166.20$166.20

+2.25%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3480
$2.3480$2.3480

+1.38%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18003
$0.18003$0.18003

+1.09%