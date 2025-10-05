After a whale liquidated its ETH holdings for a profit of $11.6 million, it suffered a $4 million loss from shorting BTC and ETH on Hyperliquid.

PANews reported on October 5th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale liquidated its ETH position at $4,221 two weeks ago for a profit of $11.6 million. Following the market rally, the whale opened a $137 million short position on Hyperliquid over the past two days, currently facing a $4 million loss.
- The whale bought 6,037 ETH spot at $2,299 after closing its short position in June.
- On September 22, he liquidated the ETH purchased in June at a price of $4,221, making a profit of $11.6 million.
- After selling ETH, the market continued to rise. The whale shorted $137 million worth of BTC and ETH on Hyperliquid in the past two days, and currently has a floating loss of $4 million.
- 40x short 800 BTC, valued at $100 million, with an opening price of $120,892 and a liquidation price of $129,848;
- 20x short 8,000 ETH, worth $37 million, opening price $4,502, liquidation price $5,109.
Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.