A Rare Post from Michael Saylor: Will They Buy Bitcoin This Week?

MicroStrategy (Strategy) founder Michael Saylor shared an update on his Bitcoin Tracker, suggesting the company hadn’t made any new Bitcoin purchases this week. “No new orange dots this week,” Saylor wrote. “Just a $9 billion reminder of why we should hold for the long term.”

According to the data, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin portfolio currently stands at 640,031 BTC. The portfolio’s total value is $78.9 billion, with an average cost of $73,983. After the company’s 81 purchases over the entire period, the portfolio’s total profit is approximately $31.5 billion, representing a 66.62% gain.

Saylor’s company, MicroStrategy, typically announces an acquisition every week, but weeks without any acquisitions are not uncommon. The company typically announces an acquisition the week following a week without any acquisitions. However, Michael Saylor has never hinted at a weekly acquisition.

*This is not investment advice.

