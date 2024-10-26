PA Daily | Hackers have begun returning funds to the US government; Tether is suspected of being investigated by US prosecutors and sanctioned by the Treasury Department, and its CEO denies this

PANews
2024/10/26 17:11
Today's news tips:

1. The hacker has begun to return funds to the US government, and has returned 13.19 million aUSDC and 2,408 ETH

2. Tether is suspected of being investigated by US prosecutors and sanctioned by the Treasury Department, but Tether CEO denies it

3. Binance restarts Binance Connect to provide fiat and cryptocurrency integration for Web3

4. Scroll Ecosystem Stablecoin Project Essence Finance Suspected of Rug Pull

5.Lido: Community Staking Module (CSM) is now live on the mainnet

6. Coinbase will remove Decentralized Social (DESO)

7.Coinbase Exchange will be temporarily offline for 2 hours due to technical system upgrades

Regulatory News

The hacker is suspected to have begun returning funds to the US government, and has returned 13.19 million aUSDC and 2,408 ETH

According to Onchain Lens monitoring, the hacker has allegedly begun returning funds to the US government, and the US government's wallet has received 13.19 million aUSDC and 2,408 ETH (worth $6.1 million) from the hacker's address.

Earlier today, it was reported that the US government wallet address was suspected to have been attacked, and about 20 million US dollars was transferred to the attacker's address.

After receiving the funds returned by the hackers, the US government has transferred the assets to a new wallet

According to Onchain Lens, after the hackers returned the funds, the US government has now transferred the assets to a new wallet. Address: 0x0CaB63E3e978D1f66c19C480c206b01fB62F1243.

Tether is suspected of being investigated by US prosecutors and sanctioned by the Treasury Department. Tether CEO denies this

The U.S. federal government is investigating cryptocurrency company Tether for possible violations of sanctions and anti-money laundering rules, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The criminal investigation, led by prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan, aims to find out whether cryptocurrencies are used by third parties to finance illegal activities such as drug trafficking, terrorism and hacking, or to launder proceeds from these activities. At the same time, the U.S. Treasury Department has been considering sanctions against Tether because individuals and groups subject to U.S. sanctions use this stablecoin.

In response, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino refuted on the X platform: There is no indication that Tether is under investigation, and the content of the report is old news.

Pump.fun "attacker" requests to withdraw guilty plea, lawyer drops lawsuit

Two months after admitting to the “attack” on Pump.fun, Jarett Dunn, aka Stacc, has requested to withdraw his guilty plea to abuse of power and transfer of criminal property, Decrypt reports. In doing so, his legal team has withdrawn from the case.

Jarett Dunn, who was an employee of Pump.fun at the time of the “attack,” said he wanted to “terminate” the protocol because it had “inadvertently hurt people for a long time.” When Jarett Dunn stole about $2 million from the protocol, he sent the tokens to a number of random, unsolicited addresses. Although the “attack” still hurt some everyday traders, a group of onlookers hailed Dunn as the Robin Hood of cryptocurrency. Jarett Dunn attended a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court in London, where he was scheduled to be sentenced. If all had gone according to plan, he could have faced more than seven years in prison. But at the last minute, Jarett Dunn changed his mind and asked to withdraw his guilty plea. The move could result in Dunn facing longer prison time.

Jarett Dunn now has two weeks to find representation for a hearing where he will seek to change his plea. If the plea is accepted, the case will move to trial, where a number of witnesses (possibly including the Pump.fun founder) will be called to testify. Still, there is a chance the court could deny Jarett Dunn's plea.

Project News

Binance relaunches Binance Connect to provide fiat and crypto integration for Web3

According to the official blog, Binance announced the launch of the revamped Binance Connect, a fiat-to-cryptocurrency channel service designed to support Web3 projects. It enables users to trade cryptocurrencies directly from their existing Binance accounts through DeFi wallets such as Trust Wallet. Binance Connect supports more than 100 fiat currencies, 300 cryptocurrencies, and 300 payment methods, providing flexible trading options and competitive pricing. Binance Connect simplifies the integration process for cryptocurrency companies, requiring minimal technical resources while complying with regulatory requirements.

Earlier in August last year, Binance announced the closure of its cryptocurrency payment platform Binance Connect .

Tether CEO: There are currently no plans to list Tether

According to Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said that he currently has no plans to take Tether public because he believes it would undermine the company's ability to move quickly and "break the status quo." He said that he believes a company should go public when it needs access to capital and liquidity, and Tether, which has made $12 billion in profits in the past two years, does not face this problem.

Lido: Community Staking Module (CSM) is now live on the mainnet

According to The block, the community staking module (CSM) launched by liquidity staking provider Lido Finance has been launched on the mainnet. The plan, approved by Lido DAO community members, aims to make Ethereum staking more inclusive and break the high technical and financial barriers of traditional individual staking.

Dmitriy Gusakov, technical lead and community member at LidoDAO, said CMS will eventually become Lido’s first permissionless staking module. At launch, the protocol will be limited to participants in Lido’s “early adoption” period, which kicks off in early October, including Ethereum and Gnosis independent stakers, Obol Techne certificate holders, and others.

Once the mainnet launches, anyone with 1.5 ETH can become a node operator by bonding tokens to receive validator rewards. At current prices, this is about $3,800, although the bonding requirement for subsequent validators will be reduced to 1.3 ETH. In any case, this is much lower than the 32 ETH (about $81,000) typically required to start an Ethereum node.

TON launches Ton Talent, a development collaboration platform

TON announced the launch of TON Talent, a collaborative platform dedicated to connecting builders within the TON ecosystem, including developers and founders. The program aims to accelerate project development and promote the growth of the TON ecosystem.

Scroll Ecosystem Stablecoin Project Essence Finance Suspected of Rug Pull

Scroll Ecosystem stablecoin project Essence Finance is suspected to have been rigged and pulled. Stablecoin CHI has fallen 93.94% to $0.06 in the past 6 hours. It is suspected that more than $20 million of collateral has been removed. The last official tweet was on September 11.

Coinbase to Delist Decentralized Social (DESO)

Coinbase Assets said on the X platform that Coinbase will suspend trading of Decentralized Social (DESO) at around 2 pm EST on November 8. The team has switched the DESO order book to limit price mode. Perhaps affected by this news, Decentralized Social (DESO) fell 17.3% in 24 hours and is now trading at $4.93.

Coinbase Exchange will be temporarily offline for 2 hours due to technical system upgrades

Coinbase Assets said on the X platform that Coinbase Exchange will be temporarily offline for 2 hours starting at 9 am Pacific Time on October 26 due to a planned technical system upgrade.

Vitalik proposes key goals for Ethereum's future development in the Purge phase

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published his latest article, "The Future of Ethereum Protocol (Part 5): The Purge", which states that one of the challenges facing Ethereum is that, by default, the expansion and complexity of any blockchain protocol will grow over time. This happens in two places: historical data and protocol features.

In order for Ethereum to be sustainable in the long term, there needs to be a strong counter-pressure to both of these trends, reducing complexity and bloat over time. But at the same time, one of the great properties of blockchain needs to be preserved: permanence. The key goals of The Purge are to reduce client storage requirements by reducing or eliminating the need for each node to store all history permanently, and perhaps even eventually declare; and to reduce protocol complexity by eliminating unneeded features.

Important data

James Fickel lost about 22,500 ETH due to long ETH/BTC

According to Lookonchain monitoring, James Fickel lost about 22,500 ETH ($55 million) due to long ETH/BTC trading pairs. From January 10 to July 1, he borrowed 3,061 WBTC ($172 million) from Aave and exchanged it for 56,445 ETH at an exchange rate of 0.05424. Since August 7, he has spent 12 million USDC to buy 211 WBTC and exchanged 47,476 ETH for 1,888 WBTC ($113.5 million) at a price of $0.04 to repay Aave debt. He currently has 980 WBTC ($132 million) in debt on Aave, with a total loss of about 22,500 ETH ($55 million).

ETH/BTC exchange rate bull James Fickel transferred 20,000 ETH to Coinbase Prime 7 hours ago

According to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, James Fickel, the ETH/BTC exchange rate bull with the largest on-chain position, transferred 20,000 ETH ($50.63M) to Coinbase Prime 7 hours ago.

In addition to selling 2,000 ETH for WBTC to reduce his position as he did in the previous two days, he also redeemed 26,624 ETH ($67.35M) from Lido and transferred 20,000 ETH ($50.63M) of it to Coinbase Prime.

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 407 million US dollars, mainly long orders

According to Coinglass data, the cryptocurrency market had a total liquidation of $407 million in contracts over the past 24 hours, of which $344 million was liquidated for long orders and $62.9773 million was liquidated for short orders. The total liquidation amount of BTC was $66.7785 million, and the total liquidation amount of ETH was $66.4081 million.

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$402 million yesterday, and the ETF net asset ratio reached 4.93%

Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $19.1562 million yesterday, and the ETF net asset ratio reached 2.28%

U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have officially ended their investigations into Polymarket, a popular blockchain-based prediction market platform. The closure of the probes launched in the final months of the Biden administration indicates a broader regulatory shift under President Trump, whose administration has adopted a more crypto-friendly stance. Polymarket Cleared as DOJ and CFTC Close Probes Without Action According to a Bloomberg report published Tuesday, Polymarket was formally notified earlier this month that both the DOJ and CFTC had concluded their inquiries without pursuing further action. The investigations sought to determine whether the New York-based platform continued to allow U.S. residents to place bets despite a 2022 settlement with regulators that banned such access. Neither the DOJ nor the CFTC issued public comments on the case, and Polymarket itself has remained measured in its response. Still, CEO Shayne Coplan shared his reflections in a personal post on X, offering rare insight into the toll the scrutiny had taken. “Eight months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world… Eight days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones,” he wrote. 8 months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world after Polymarket called the election. 8 days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones, looking for anything that could imply foul play. While traumatic, it etched the story of… pic.twitter.com/EOfJQTCzMY — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) July 15, 2025 Coplan described the experience as traumatic but said it showed Polymarket’s accuracy and resilience. He confirmed the company has been cleared of wrongdoing, stating, “Justice prevailed. God Bless America.” Polymarket allows users to bet with cryptocurrency on real-world outcomes, from election results and geopolitical conflicts to economic indicators and proposed legislation. The platform rose to prominence during the 2024 U.S. election cycle, when users speculated heavily on Donald Trump’s chances of returning to office. That wave of attention, however, brought scrutiny. In 2022, the CFTC fined Polymarket $1.4 million , accusing it of running an unregistered derivatives platform and ordering it to block U.S. users from placing bets. While Polymarket complied officially, regulators suspected the platform may still have been accessed by American traders using VPNs or other tools to circumvent the ban. 👮‍♀️ FBI agents have reportedly seized Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan’s phone and electronics, following a raid at his Manhattan residence. #FBIraid #Polymarket #ShayneCoplan https://t.co/FoAECymNsu — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) November 14, 2024 The situation escalated dramatically in November 2024, just days after the election, when the FBI raided Coplan’s Manhattan residence and seized electronic devices in a surprise early morning operation. The investigation, which also involved the CFTC , focused on whether Polymarket had violated its earlier agreement by allowing disguised U.S. trading activity to continue. As part of the settlement, the company committed to geo-blocking U.S. residents. In response to the closure of the investigation, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong publicly decried the DOJ’s actions, saying, “This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election.” Armstrong continued, adding that “The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here, and they failed to do that. This is how you lose trust in institutions.” This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration, that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election. The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here,… https://t.co/WhoDanAw7k — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) July 15, 2025 Polymarket Eyes U.S. Comeback Amid Pro-Crypto Policy Shift The decision to drop the investigations reflects a broader change in Washington’s stance toward digital assets and prediction markets under the Trump administration. At its peak in November 2024, Polymarket recorded a staggering $2.6 billion in monthly trading volume. While volume dipped to $1.1 billion in May 2025, activity remains strong. Polymarket now hosts over 21,000 markets with 1.2 million users and $700 million in active trading. With the DOJ and CFTC inquiries officially closed, industry watchers believe Polymarket may explore reentering the U.S. market in a more regulated form by either registering as a designated contract market (DCM) under the CFTC or acquiring a firm with an existing license. While the platform will reportedly be working its way back into the U.S., it did not stop developing even during the CFTC and FBI investigations. Polymarket is in the midst of a major expansion effort, reportedly closing in on a $200 million funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. 💰 @Polymarket , a crypto-based prediction market platform, is on the verge of closing a $200 million funding round that would value the company at $1 billion. #Polymarket #Crypto https://t.co/wkfbhY7fVe — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 25, 2025 Additionally, the platform recently announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s X and its AI division, xAI, to integrate prediction markets into the social media platform. Under this arrangement, Polymarket will offer real-time event forecasts that appear alongside user posts and commentary. 🧮 X and Polymarket have joined forces to bring live prediction odds to the social timeline, replacing the short-lived Kalshi link-up. Real-time widgets and AI summaries seek to turn trending topics into quick crowd forecasts. #crypto #PredictionMarke … https://t.co/HBustPGwCk — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 6, 2025 Still, the platform faces scrutiny outside the U.S. Authorities in France, Belgium, Thailand, Taiwan, and Singapore have also placed restrictions on Polymarket, often citing gambling law violations. ❌ Singapore blocks crypto-based prediction platform @Polymarket , warning users of fines or jail time for gambling with unlicensed providers. #Polymarket #SingaporeBan https://t.co/AYBWETFMx7 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) January 13, 2025 Allegations of market manipulation have also surfaced, although none have resulted in formal charges. Polymarket’s main rival, Kalshi, recently won a legal victory against the CFTC when the watchdog moved to voluntarily dismiss its appeal of a ruling in Kalshi’s favor, effectively conceding that election betting contracts may have a place in the American financial sector. With Polymarket now legally in the clear, the question is whether the U.S. will allow the platform to operate under a regulated framework.
CryptoNews2025/07/16 05:26
Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the "Future of EF Ecosystem Development" published on the official blog of the Ethereum Foundation, as the Ethereum ecosystem continues to expand,
PANews2025/07/10 21:45
Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

Several key pieces of crypto legislation failed to find a path forward through Congress on Tuesday despite enthusiasm from the Republican-declared “Crypto Week.” Crypto Legislation Faces a Major Setback The July 14 procedural vote saw 196 U.S. lawmakers in favor of advancing the pieces of digital asset legislation, with 223 against the move. 🚨WOW. Just came out of the @rstormsf trial (no phones allowed) and catching up on the House floor drama. The procedural vote on the crypto bills failed after a group of GOP Freedom Caucus members voted no — mostly, I’m told, over concerns about CBDCs and the bills not being… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) July 15, 2025 Reports indicate that the vote fell apart after a group of House Freedom Caucus politicians voted no on the grounds that the crypto bills did not sufficiently address problems surrounding central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), along with other concerns. A successful vote would have largely been seen as a landmark moment for pro-crypto proponents as it included key legislation such as the GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act. Unclear How U.S. Lawmakers Will Move Forward After Shock Vote News of the failed procedural vote comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump called on Republican lawmakers to pass the digital asset bills in a Tuesday, July 15, Truth Social post. “This is our moment—Digital Assets, GENIUS, Clarity,” Trump wrote. “It is all part of Making America Great Again, BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE.” “We are leading the World, and will work hard with the Senate and the House to get even more legislation passed,” he added. While Republicans are referring to the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week” on Capitol Hill, Democratic heavyweights have pushed back by also declaring this week as “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week.” In a July 11 notice posted on the House Financial Services Committee’s website, Ranking Member of the House Financial Services C ommittee Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) claimed Republicans are trying to pass “dangerous pieces of crypto legislation.” “Aside from lacking urgently needed consumer protections and national security guardrails, these bills would make Congress complicit in Trump’s unprecedented crypto scam—one that has personally enriched himself, his entire family, and the billionaire insiders in his cabinet, all while defrauding investors,” Waters said. With the crypto bills currently stalled, it is still unclear how U.S. lawmakers will proceed.
