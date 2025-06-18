Analysis: If the Fed meeting hints at only one rate cut in 2025, it may put pressure on risky assets such as Bitcoin

PANews
2025/06/18 17:35

PANews reported on June 18 that QCP Capital, a crypto investment institution in Singapore, said that the conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its sixth day, and the two sides continue to exchange missiles, and the prospects for a diplomatic solution are bleak. G7 leaders have repeatedly called on Iran to return to nuclear negotiations with the United States, and the talks originally scheduled for this Sunday may be difficult to hold. The market is concerned about the impact of the reorganization of the power structure in the Middle East and the proxy game between the United States, Russia and China. The Strait of Hormuz has become the focus. If Iran is forced into a desperate situation, it may block this major global crude oil transportation route, triggering supply shocks and inflation risks. President Trump has strongly demanded that Iran "surrender unconditionally", and the market generally expects that Iran may partially or fully succumb, but the situation remains highly uncertain.

Against the backdrop of geopolitical conflicts and rising inflationary pressures, the Federal Reserve faces a complex situation when it meets tonight. The market is currently pricing in two rate cuts in 2025 and two more in 2026, but QCP Asia expects the Fed to take a more cautious tone in its Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), possibly suggesting only one rate cut in 2025, which is in contrast to market expectations. If the Fed makes such an adjustment, it may put pressure on risky assets, including Bitcoin and a wider range of digital assets, due to lower liquidity expectations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

"Cryptocurrency Week" in Washington: How three major bills will rewrite the fate of encryption?

"Cryptocurrency Week" in Washington: How three major bills will rewrite the fate of encryption?

This week, Washington has ushered in a critical moment known as "Crypto Week", and the U.S. Congress is accelerating a number of legislations supporting cryptocurrencies, heralding major changes in the
Major
MAJOR$0,18005+%7,77
U Coin
U$0,01256+%2,36
Three Protocol
THREE$0,00333-%6,72
Share
PANews2025/07/16 07:00
The U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass the procedural vote on the encryption bill, and a second vote may be held on Wednesday

The U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass the procedural vote on the encryption bill, and a second vote may be held on Wednesday

PANews reported on July 16 that according to a Politico reporter: The U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass a procedural vote on cryptocurrency-related bills. According to Fox News, the
MAY
MAY$0,05732-%1,66
U Coin
U$0,01256+%2,36
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000219-%9,87
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,015654+%25,56
FOX Token
FOX$0,02759+%4,94
Share
PANews2025/07/16 07:16
Click Holdings to build a $100 million Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve

Click Holdings to build a $100 million Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve

PANews reported on July 14 that according to official news, human resources and elderly care solution provider Click Holdings (NASDAQ: CLIK) plans to build a Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve
Share
PANews2025/07/14 18:28

Trending News

More

"Cryptocurrency Week" in Washington: How three major bills will rewrite the fate of encryption?

The U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass the procedural vote on the encryption bill, and a second vote may be held on Wednesday

Click Holdings to build a $100 million Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve

Robert Kiyosaki And Ray Dalio Warn Los Angeles Riots Signal Civil War—Kiyosaki Says Save ”Gold, Silver, And Bitcoin”

Donald Trump Jr.: Cryptocurrency will grow into a multi-trillion dollar industry