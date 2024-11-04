Ethereum Foundation researcher resigns as EigenLayer advisor, apologizes to the community and reiterates commitment to neutrality

PANews
2024/11/04 14:25

By Sam Kessler , CoinDesk

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Dankrad Feist and Justin Drake have resigned from their advisory roles at EigenLayer, months after a controversy erupted in the Ethereum community over a potential conflict of interest.

As one of the hottest emerging projects in the crypto space, EigenLayer provides a platform for crypto applications by “borrowing” the security of Ethereum through a new concept called “restaking.”

Ethereum is the largest smart contract blockchain and the second-largest blockchain after Bitcoin. The nonprofit Ethereum Foundation (EF) manages the development of Ethereum, and Drake and Feist are among its most prominent researchers.

This spring, Drake and Feist publicly confirmed that they both held advisory roles at EigenLayer. They were responsible for helping EigenLayer guide upcoming projects and its roadmap. In return, Drake and Feist received a large number of EIGEN tokens.

The controversy surrounding these “returns” reveals deep divisions within the crypto industry over conflict of interest norms, within the Ethereum community, and among some of its most prominent figures.

On Saturday, both researchers revealed that they had given up their advisory roles at EigenLayer.

Feist said on the X platform: "I have decided to resign from the Eigenlayer advisory position. While I believe this position was negotiated in good faith with the goal of ensuring that Eigenlayer and Ethereum are aligned, I understand that people view this relationship differently and that for many, the resulting conflict of interest is difficult to reconcile with my role as an Ethereum researcher. I hope that Eigenlayer will continue to complement Ethereum well in multiple ways. But there is still a lot of important work to be done on Ethereum, and I will focus all my energy on completing it. This will enable me to implement Danksharding and other important projects more effectively."

Additionally, Drake clarified that his advisory position was terminated before any of his EIGEN tokens were vested, and stated in the X post that he would focus on L1 research and coordination.

“In September, I resigned from my advisory position at EigenFoundation. I would like to apologize to the Ethereum community and EF colleagues for the drama I caused. In hindsight, this was a poor decision on my part.”

The Ethereum Foundation regularly provides grants to projects building on the Ethereum ecosystem and holds a significant position in the overall development of the network.

Some community members have raised concerns that EigenLayer’s payments to foundation researchers amount to an attempt to influence the broader ethereum network’s development roadmap.

In addition to resigning from his advisory role at EigenLayer, Drake has pledged not to make investments or take on advisory roles in the future.

“I will be declining all future advisory positions, angel investments and security committees. This is a personal decision that goes beyond the recent EF-wide conflict of interest policy, not because I have been asked to do so, but because I want to demonstrate my commitment to neutrality.”

Related reading: EigenLayer trust crisis review: investor pledge rewards, lock-up tricks, token distribution issues are on the table

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US Energy Secretary: The AI race is the next Manhattan Project

US Energy Secretary: The AI race is the next Manhattan Project

PANews reported on July 16 that U.S. Energy Secretary Wright compared the competition in artificial intelligence (AI) to the U.S. atomic bomb program during World War II. "The AI competition
U Coin
U$0.01248-0.55%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1518+4.40%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0006533+1.64%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 09:46
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

PANews reported on July 16 that according to the latest SEC disclosure documents, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, through his related entities, holds a total of 5,094,000 common shares of BitMine
Share
PANews2025/07/16 10:12
Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.

Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.

According to PANews on July 16, the intraday trends of Hong Kong-listed stablecoin concept stocks were differentiated, with Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) rising more than 7.5%, Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) rising more
Moonveil
MORE$0.03409+16.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 10:28

Trending News

More

US Energy Secretary: The AI race is the next Manhattan Project

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.

Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year

DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain