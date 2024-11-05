Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.5)

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

📅 11/5 Update:

Election-related memes: hamsters, raccoons, 47, etc. continue to gain popularity

$HAGGIS Scottish hippopotamus got up inexplicably, on-chain Degen reduced PVP, waiting for the results of the US election

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!