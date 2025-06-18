Multiple crypto-related accounts including Pump.Fun and GMGN have been unfrozen PANews 2025/06/18 08:13

ALON $0.00818 +11.74% MEME $0.001938 +8.20% FUN $0.021794 -5.10% LAUNCH $0.000000000000005669 -5.51%

PANews reported on June 18 that the official account of Solana meme coin launch platform Pump.Fun (@pumpdotfun) and its founder Alon Cohen's X (original Twitter) account (@a1lon9) have been unfrozen, and the GMGN official account (@gmgnai) and its founder haze (@haze0x) and other crypto-related X (original Twitter) accounts have also been unfrozen.