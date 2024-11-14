The meme has transformed into the U.S. &quot;National Development and Reform Commission&quot;. How much room for imagination is there for DOGE promoted by Musk?

Author: Zen, PANews

On November 13, Beijing time, US President-elect Trump announced on his "Truth Social" platform that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He compared the department's responsibilities and mission to the Manhattan Project during World War II and described it as a core part of the "Save America" campaign.

DOGE's main goal is to significantly reduce "waste and fraud" in the US government's $6.5 trillion annual budget. The department is expected to operate independently. But it will work extensively with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to guide structural reforms. In the announcement, Trump confidently stated that he expects the United States to "become a smaller, more efficient, and less bureaucratic government" by July 4, 2026 (the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States).

The meme has transformed into the U.S. "National Development and Reform Commission". How much room for imagination is there for DOGE promoted by Musk?

Since Trump's victory, his top supporter Musk has become the second biggest winner after Trump himself. Not only has his assets increased significantly, firmly occupying the throne of the world's richest man, but also closely related cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (DOGE) (for the sake of distinction, all DOGEs are referred to as "Dogecoin" below), Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE, hereinafter referred to as abbreviations), and X Empire (X) with Trump as the theme have taken off.

According to CoinMarketCap data, as of November 14, Dogecoin has risen by more than 107% in the past week, reaching a high of nearly $0.43 at 5 p.m. on November 12, reaching its highest point in more than three years. In addition, Musk has been using his personal influence to spread the story of Peanut, a popular squirrel who was euthanized. Musk's comment that "America was saved by a squirrel and meme coins" also led to a rapid rise in Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), whose price has soared from around $0.01 on November 7 to $2.02, with a market value of over $2 billion.

The meme has transformed into the U.S. "National Development and Reform Commission". How much room for imagination is there for DOGE promoted by Musk?

However, after the announcement of the establishment of the Ministry of Government Efficiency, although Musk continued to post messages or interact with people on X about this "good news", and claimed: "We finally have the power to delete those cumbersome regulations that are not conducive to the public interest", and there were countless calls on X that $1 was just around the corner, Dogecoin did not continue its previous high-pitched rising sentiment, and only fluctuated around $0.4. The DOGE token, which was launched in August this year and has a smaller market value, doubled in price in less than 12 hours, and its market value has exceeded $450 million .

“Carefully planned” DOGE

On August 13 this year, Trump and Musk live-broadcasted on the X platform. The combination of the two top politicians and businessmen attracted great attention from the world. "I think we need a government efficiency committee to judge where we spend money reasonably and where we spend money irrationally?" Musk suggested to Trump during the live broadcast, saying "we need to live within our means."

A few days later, Musk posted a photo on the X platform that looked like it was generated by artificial intelligence. In the photo, he stood at a podium marked "Department of Government Efficiency" and wrote "I am willing to serve". This was the first time that the department was formally proposed. The acronym Musk named for this special agency happened to be DOGE, indicating that he seemed to intend to link his new role in politics with the cryptocurrency he started.

The meme has transformed into the U.S. "National Development and Reform Commission". How much room for imagination is there for DOGE promoted by Musk?

However, as the crypto market is in a downturn at this time, the presidential election is still undecided. Therefore, Musk's "selling" did not receive much response from the market, and the price of Dogecoin did not rise significantly. Cryptocurrency KOL @IncomeSharks also commented below: "Elon's tweets about $DOGE no longer even affect the price."

In early September, Trump publicly agreed to Musk's request. Among the series of new economic plans he announced, one of them was to establish a government efficiency commission. He said that once he was re-elected to the White House, Musk would lead the commission, which would be responsible for conducting a comprehensive financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and proposing major reform recommendations.

However, in the announcement just released by Trump, he actively cooperated with Musk and changed the name of the department to DOGE. It should be pointed out that DOGE is not an official government department. Trump said in a statement that Musk and Ramaswamy will provide "advice and guidance" to the White House outside the government. It is not clear how the organization will operate. It may be governed by the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which stipulates how external groups that provide advice to the government must operate and be accountable to the public.

It is worth mentioning that Vivek, another leader of the department and former presidential candidate, is considered one of the biggest contributors to Trump and the Republican Party's shift in their stance on cryptocurrencies. He has been advising Trump on Bitcoin and digital assets since January this year, and his influence in the core circle is growing. Vivek has also proposed that the US dollar should be backed by a basket of commodities, and over time, Bitcoin should perhaps be included.

New institutions may have a negative impact on DOGE tokens?

Considering Musk’s strong support for DOGE as a meme and asset, the industry generally believes that his involvement in DOGE may be a good sign for memecoin and even the cryptocurrency industry. In recent days, Musk’s frequent interactions with DOGE-related tweets on X seem to confirm this.

However, many people believe that Musk’s move may have a negative impact on Dogecoin. Freelance journalist Connor Sephton said in an article that after reading endless reports about the DOGE department, he believes that this may eventually be a catastrophic blow to the popularity of Dogecoin. Because if the government project gains brand awareness and is widely reported, it may drown out the exposure of Dogecoin.

"Musk posts countless posts to his 204 million followers every day, sometimes about X, sometimes about SpaceX. There are some bad jokes, or some false information. But in recent months, there has been almost no mention of cryptocurrency, and there will be even less in the future." Sephton said that Musk is transforming from a person who jokes about X to a person who directly affects world events and the lives of millions of Americans. Although Musk's new role is positioned as an external role in the government, he is extremely valued by the president, and his call with Ukrainian President Zelensky together with Trump also confirms this.

Sephton further added: "If you peel back the layers of Musk, it's easy to see why he was so fascinated by Dogecoin in the first place: he wanted influence. The fact that he could change the market with a single sentence was fascinating to him." He believes that Musk's influence has now reached its peak, which means that he can now focus on a bigger goal: power. The Department of Government Efficiency marks the beginning of his political ambitions, and he will inevitably want to gain more influence in the coming months and years. And all of this means that DOGE, the cryptocurrency, is now pretty redundant to Musk, and he will leave these things aside and focus on the next big thing.

The meme has transformed into the U.S. "National Development and Reform Commission". How much room for imagination is there for DOGE promoted by Musk?

In addition, many people are worried about whether DOGE, led by Musk, can play an active role in the Trump administration. Pessimistically speaking, if the agency ends up being "infamous", Dogecoin itself may also be affected. Its appointment has been criticized by Citizens for Public Interest, a progressive consumer rights NGO that has questioned several policies of Trump's first term. "Not only does Musk know nothing about government efficiency and regulation, his own business often violates the rules he is about to crack down on," co-chair Lisa Gilbert said in a statement.

Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of foreign exchange and commodity research at Commerzbank, is also not optimistic about DOGE's prospects. He even believes that it will have disastrous consequences for the US economy: "Musk does not believe in a gradual and cautious approach. I don't believe he can take a wise step. Some people will say that their suggestions will only be suggestions, and the president and Congress will be in front when it comes to actual implementation. But if the suggestions will not be implemented, why set up such an institution? The president will appear indecisive, which is exactly what Trump does not want to see."

U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have officially ended their investigations into Polymarket, a popular blockchain-based prediction market platform. The closure of the probes launched in the final months of the Biden administration indicates a broader regulatory shift under President Trump, whose administration has adopted a more crypto-friendly stance. Polymarket Cleared as DOJ and CFTC Close Probes Without Action According to a Bloomberg report published Tuesday, Polymarket was formally notified earlier this month that both the DOJ and CFTC had concluded their inquiries without pursuing further action. The investigations sought to determine whether the New York-based platform continued to allow U.S. residents to place bets despite a 2022 settlement with regulators that banned such access. Neither the DOJ nor the CFTC issued public comments on the case, and Polymarket itself has remained measured in its response. Still, CEO Shayne Coplan shared his reflections in a personal post on X, offering rare insight into the toll the scrutiny had taken. “Eight months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world… Eight days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones,” he wrote. 8 months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world after Polymarket called the election. 8 days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones, looking for anything that could imply foul play. While traumatic, it etched the story of… pic.twitter.com/EOfJQTCzMY — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) July 15, 2025 Coplan described the experience as traumatic but said it showed Polymarket’s accuracy and resilience. He confirmed the company has been cleared of wrongdoing, stating, “Justice prevailed. God Bless America.” Polymarket allows users to bet with cryptocurrency on real-world outcomes, from election results and geopolitical conflicts to economic indicators and proposed legislation. The platform rose to prominence during the 2024 U.S. election cycle, when users speculated heavily on Donald Trump’s chances of returning to office. That wave of attention, however, brought scrutiny. In 2022, the CFTC fined Polymarket $1.4 million , accusing it of running an unregistered derivatives platform and ordering it to block U.S. users from placing bets. While Polymarket complied officially, regulators suspected the platform may still have been accessed by American traders using VPNs or other tools to circumvent the ban. 👮‍♀️ FBI agents have reportedly seized Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan’s phone and electronics, following a raid at his Manhattan residence. #FBIraid #Polymarket #ShayneCoplan https://t.co/FoAECymNsu — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) November 14, 2024 The situation escalated dramatically in November 2024, just days after the election, when the FBI raided Coplan’s Manhattan residence and seized electronic devices in a surprise early morning operation. The investigation, which also involved the CFTC , focused on whether Polymarket had violated its earlier agreement by allowing disguised U.S. trading activity to continue. As part of the settlement, the company committed to geo-blocking U.S. residents. In response to the closure of the investigation, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong publicly decried the DOJ’s actions, saying, “This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election.” Armstrong continued, adding that “The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here, and they failed to do that. This is how you lose trust in institutions.” This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration, that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election. The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here,… https://t.co/WhoDanAw7k — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) July 15, 2025 Polymarket Eyes U.S. Comeback Amid Pro-Crypto Policy Shift The decision to drop the investigations reflects a broader change in Washington’s stance toward digital assets and prediction markets under the Trump administration. At its peak in November 2024, Polymarket recorded a staggering $2.6 billion in monthly trading volume. While volume dipped to $1.1 billion in May 2025, activity remains strong. Polymarket now hosts over 21,000 markets with 1.2 million users and $700 million in active trading. With the DOJ and CFTC inquiries officially closed, industry watchers believe Polymarket may explore reentering the U.S. market in a more regulated form by either registering as a designated contract market (DCM) under the CFTC or acquiring a firm with an existing license. While the platform will reportedly be working its way back into the U.S., it did not stop developing even during the CFTC and FBI investigations. Polymarket is in the midst of a major expansion effort, reportedly closing in on a $200 million funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. 💰 @Polymarket , a crypto-based prediction market platform, is on the verge of closing a $200 million funding round that would value the company at $1 billion. #Polymarket #Crypto https://t.co/wkfbhY7fVe — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 25, 2025 Additionally, the platform recently announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s X and its AI division, xAI, to integrate prediction markets into the social media platform. Under this arrangement, Polymarket will offer real-time event forecasts that appear alongside user posts and commentary. 🧮 X and Polymarket have joined forces to bring live prediction odds to the social timeline, replacing the short-lived Kalshi link-up. Real-time widgets and AI summaries seek to turn trending topics into quick crowd forecasts. #crypto #PredictionMarke … https://t.co/HBustPGwCk — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 6, 2025 Still, the platform faces scrutiny outside the U.S. Authorities in France, Belgium, Thailand, Taiwan, and Singapore have also placed restrictions on Polymarket, often citing gambling law violations. ❌ Singapore blocks crypto-based prediction platform @Polymarket , warning users of fines or jail time for gambling with unlicensed providers. #Polymarket #SingaporeBan https://t.co/AYBWETFMx7 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) January 13, 2025 Allegations of market manipulation have also surfaced, although none have resulted in formal charges. Polymarket’s main rival, Kalshi, recently won a legal victory against the CFTC when the watchdog moved to voluntarily dismiss its appeal of a ruling in Kalshi’s favor, effectively conceding that election betting contracts may have a place in the American financial sector. With Polymarket now legally in the clear, the question is whether the U.S. will allow the platform to operate under a regulated framework.
CryptoNews2025/07/16 05:26
Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the "Future of EF Ecosystem Development" published on the official blog of the Ethereum Foundation, as the Ethereum ecosystem continues to expand,
PANews2025/07/10 21:45
Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

Several key pieces of crypto legislation failed to find a path forward through Congress on Tuesday despite enthusiasm from the Republican-declared "Crypto Week." Crypto Legislation Faces a Major Setback The July 14 procedural vote saw 196 U.S. lawmakers in favor of advancing the pieces of digital asset legislation, with 223 against the move. 🚨WOW. Just came out of the @rstormsf trial (no phones allowed) and catching up on the House floor drama. The procedural vote on the crypto bills failed after a group of GOP Freedom Caucus members voted no — mostly, I'm told, over concerns about CBDCs and the bills not being… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) July 15, 2025 Reports indicate that the vote fell apart after a group of House Freedom Caucus politicians voted no on the grounds that the crypto bills did not sufficiently address problems surrounding central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), along with other concerns. A successful vote would have largely been seen as a landmark moment for pro-crypto proponents as it included key legislation such as the GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act. Unclear How U.S. Lawmakers Will Move Forward After Shock Vote News of the failed procedural vote comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump called on Republican lawmakers to pass the digital asset bills in a Tuesday, July 15, Truth Social post. "This is our moment—Digital Assets, GENIUS, Clarity," Trump wrote. "It is all part of Making America Great Again, BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE." "We are leading the World, and will work hard with the Senate and the House to get even more legislation passed," he added. While Republicans are referring to the week of July 14 as "Crypto Week" on Capitol Hill, Democratic heavyweights have pushed back by also declaring this week as "Anti-Crypto Corruption Week." In a July 11 notice posted on the House Financial Services Committee's website, Ranking Member of the House Financial Services C ommittee Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) claimed Republicans are trying to pass "dangerous pieces of crypto legislation." "Aside from lacking urgently needed consumer protections and national security guardrails, these bills would make Congress complicit in Trump's unprecedented crypto scam—one that has personally enriched himself, his entire family, and the billionaire insiders in his cabinet, all while defrauding investors," Waters said. With the crypto bills currently stalled, it is still unclear how U.S. lawmakers will proceed.
CryptoNews2025/07/16 06:08

