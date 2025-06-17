Dow opens lower as Israel-Iran conflict weighs on investors

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 21:48
Moonveil
MORE$0,03077+%3,60
GAINS
GAINS$0,0233-%7,20

Global stocks pared gains on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average opening more than 100 points lower in early trading as Israel and Iran continued attacks against each other.

Alongside the Dow, the S&P 500 opened down 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.5%.

These declines came as investors weighed the prospects of a quick truce versus a potential escalation of the Israel-Iran hostilities. U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks and social media posts related to the conflict, as well as his early departure from the G7 summit, stoked fears that a swift ceasefire was unlikely.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social:

Market reactions were swift. Oil prices jumped 2%, while cryptocurrencies retreated, with Bitcoin (BTC) dipping from above $108,000 to around $105,500.

Notably, stocks were showing weakness after signaling massive resilience in the past week. The major U.S. indices showed this with an uptick on June 16, with the S&P 500 holding above 6,000 despite the missile attacks on Tehran and Tel Aviv. 

Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, weighed in on the market’s performance:

On the data front, new figures released on June 17 showed that U.S. retail sales slipped in May, reflecting a pullback in consumer spending. Retail sales declined by 0.9%, exceeding expectations of a 0.6% drop.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting began Tuesday, with markets closely watching for any shift in language when the FOMC decision is announced on Wednesday, June 18. Analysts broadly expect the Fed to hold interest rates steady.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A giant whale sold $3.52 million of FARTCOIN in exchange for nearly 600 million PUMP

A giant whale sold $3.52 million of FARTCOIN in exchange for nearly 600 million PUMP

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale recently sold 2.75 million FARTCOINs, worth about $3.52 million, to purchase 59.857 million PUMP tokens. Currently, the
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$1,25355-%2,95
pump.fun
PUMP$0,006745+%18,04
Share
PANews2025/07/15 15:26
Click Holdings to build a $100 million Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve

Click Holdings to build a $100 million Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve

PANews reported on July 14 that according to official news, human resources and elderly care solution provider Click Holdings (NASDAQ: CLIK) plans to build a Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve
Share
PANews2025/07/14 18:28
Robert Kiyosaki And Ray Dalio Warn Los Angeles Riots Signal Civil War—Kiyosaki Says Save ”Gold, Silver, And Bitcoin”

Robert Kiyosaki And Ray Dalio Warn Los Angeles Riots Signal Civil War—Kiyosaki Says Save ”Gold, Silver, And Bitcoin”

The Los Angeles riots have ignited fears of escalating social unrest, prompting Robert Kiyosaki and Ray Dalio to link the events to the possible onset of a civil war fueled
GOLD
GOLD$0,00000000000031-%11,42
Chainlink
LINK$16,07+%1,77
Raydium
RAY$2,941+%4,40
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/06/10 23:18

Trending News

More

A giant whale sold $3.52 million of FARTCOIN in exchange for nearly 600 million PUMP

Click Holdings to build a $100 million Bitcoin and Solana asset reserve

Robert Kiyosaki And Ray Dalio Warn Los Angeles Riots Signal Civil War—Kiyosaki Says Save ”Gold, Silver, And Bitcoin”

South Korea’s Tax-Chief Nominee Vows Crackdown on Crypto Tax Evasion

TAC Mainnet Launch Integrates Ethereum DeFi with Telegram’s 1B+ User Base