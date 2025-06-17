Thailand’s Cabinet approves five-year personal income tax exemption for profits from cryptocurrency sales

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, the Thai cabinet approved the exemption of personal income tax on profits from Bitcoin and cryptocurrency sales for five years.
Update : Julapun Amornvivat, deputy finance minister of Thailand, said on X Platform that under the new policy, capital gains earned by individuals from trading digital assets through platforms regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand will be exempt from personal income tax from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2029.
