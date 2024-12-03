Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

PANews
2024/12/03 13:12
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1517+4.83%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002904+21.50%
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.00000079+13.01%
SOON
SOON$0.1447+3.72%
Allo
RWA$0.003828-0.85%

Author: Chain Mind , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Each altcoin season starts in the same way: BTC surges and then goes sideways, its dominance begins to decline, and then the altcoin season begins.

Today, BTC dominance is declining, and the alt season may be coming. MATIC achieved a 160-fold growth in just 3 months in the last alt season. Many altcoins may play the same script in this cycle. Crypto KOL Chain Mind sorted out 10 projects that may become the next MATIC from various popular narratives. The data statistics time of this article is December 2, 2024.

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? Here are 10 potential projects

AIT Protocol (AIT)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? Here are 10 potential projects

Narrative: AI

AIT Protocol is a Web3 data infrastructure that uses blockchain to create a decentralized labor market where users can participate in “training to earn money” tasks. The protocol incentivizes participants to perform data annotation and AI model training through cryptoeconomics.

  • Market value: $38 million

  • Price: $0.135

Related reading: With the largest financing since 2024 and tests about to be launched, how is the new public chain Monad's ecosystem developing?

Swarm (SMT)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

Narrative: RWA

Swarm Markets is a blockchain-based platform for tokenizing and trading RWAs such as stocks, bonds and gold, providing full asset support, transparency and decentralized trading.

  • Market value: $30 million

  • Price: $0.36

Related reading: RWA tokenization development in the second quarter of 2024: institutions drive the market, DeFi expands

GraphLinq Chain (GLQ)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

Narrative: AI

GraphLinq Chain is a no-code platform for building, managing, and automating dApps using AI-driven tools for cross-chain integration, real-time monitoring, and seamless blockchain automation.

  • Market value: $38 million

  • Price: $0.11

Related reading: Combing 500 projects, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

Opulous (OPUL)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

Narrative: RWA

Opulous is a platform that tokenizes music assets, providing artists and fans with a decentralized way to invest in music royalties, including AI tools, staking rewards, and exclusive benefits.

  • Market value: $39 million

  • Price: $0.1

Related reading: BlackRock enters RWA, a look at 15 potential projects in the RWA track

OORT (OORT)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

Narrative: AI/DePIN

OORT is a decentralized cloud platform that uses global resources to develop AI applications and provides secure storage, computing, and data services based on blockchain verification.

  • Market value: $62 million

  • Price: $0.21

Related reading: Decentralized cloud service OORT joins hands with Seagate Technology, traditional giants help encryption infrastructure

Propchain (PROPC)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

Narrative: RWA

Propchain is a blockchain-powered real estate ecosystem that increases market transparency, efficiency and sustainability, connecting property owners, investors, lenders and service providers.

  • Market value: $45 million

  • Price: $1.9

Related reading: RWA: Looking back at past and present lives, how did real assets rise?

Verasity (VRA)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

Narrative: AI

Verasity is a blockchain-based ecosystem that brings transparency to digital advertising and payments, using patented PoV technology to combat ad fraud and VeraWallet for secure transactions.

  • Market value: $73 million

  • Price: $0.007

Related reading: Sora is setting off a new AI craze, here are 14 related concept tokens

bitsCrunch (BCUT)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

Narrative: DePIN

Bitscrunch is an AI-powered decentralized blockchain data platform that provides reliable insights on NFTs, tokens, wallets, and more, enabling developers to build scalable dApps.

  • Market value: $37 million

  • Price: $0.13

Related reading: Interview with bitsCrunch: AI-enhanced decentralized NFT data platform

Goldfinch (GFI)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

Narrative: RWA

Goldfinch is a decentralized finance platform that provides real-world loans, backed by off-chain collateral, offering stable returns and global investment opportunities to global businesses.

  • Market value: $60 million

  • Price: $2

Related reading: Analysis of Goldfinch bad debt and USDR de-anchoring: RWA is not that simple

Open Loot (OL)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? Here are 10 potential projects

Narrative: Game

OpenLoot is a Web3 gaming platform that provides game developers and publishers with distribution, marketing, payment, and user experience tools to enhance their go-to-market strategies.

  • Market value: $50 million

  • Price: $0.22

Related reading: The highest increase after the launch was nearly 140%, a detailed explanation of the game platform Open Loot created by the Big Time team

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign

PANews reported on July 16 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly stated on the X platform that "Chair Powell must resign.", calling on Federal Reserve Chairman Powell to resign.
U Coin
U$0.01246+0.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 08:30
Argus gives Coinbase a buy rating: R&D and M&A policies drive valuations beyond traditional exchanges

Argus gives Coinbase a buy rating: R&D and M&A policies drive valuations beyond traditional exchanges

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Zhitong Finance, Argus recently gave Coinbase Global a "buy" rating, believing that the cryptocurrency trading platform continued its strong growth trend, and
DAR Open Network
D$0.0361+4.94%
MemeCore
M$0.40506-0.08%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 17:25
Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

Over the past weekend, Bitcoin briefly fell below the $100,000 mark and quickly rebounded 10%, re-standing above the $106,000 mark. Although this trend brings short-term confidence, most technical analysts believe that the rebound may be difficult to maintain. Crypto analyst Louigi warned that Bitcoin may have formed a “double top” structure, which usually indicates that the market will enter a correction period. The buyer’s liquidity trap currently formed near $106,600 and multiple unfilled fair value gaps (FVG) show that the risk of a short-term correction still exists. If the key support level of $102,000 to $101,000 is broken, the price may fall further. How to achieve stable returns in uncertainty? For frequent traders, this oscillating pattern can be called a “meat grinder”: it is difficult to predict the rise and fall, and it is difficult to seize opportunities. Investors with strategic foresight often build a passive income system at this time without watching the market or gambling. Therefore, more and more investors have turned their attention to the GMO Miner cloud mining platform – a smart mining method that gets rid of short-term risks and focuses on long-term stable returns. What Is GMO Miner? Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the UK, GMO Miner is the world’s leading green cloud computing service platform. The platform provides users with remote mining services without the need to purchase machines and zero technical barriers through clean energy data centers distributed in Europe, the United States and Asia. Users only need to register and select a contract to participate in the mining of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, and LTC, and daily income is automatically settled without fear of market fluctuations. Start Daily Passive Income in Three Steps Register for free and receive a $15 cloud computing power reward New users can get a mining experience computing power worth $15 when they register, and they can start making profits without investment. Choose the right contract and allocate funds independently The platform provides a variety of mining contracts to suit different budgets and goals:For complete contract details and real-time returns, please visit the official website . Automatic output, flexible withdrawal or reinvestment The contract will automatically generate income within 24 hours after it takes effect. The platform settles daily and records in real time, supports withdrawal or reinvestment at any time, flexible and efficient. Five Advantages of GMO Miner Global green data center, energy-saving, environmentally friendly, stable operation No equipment and technical background required, 0 threshold to get started Income is credited daily, open and transparent on the chain Supports flexible configuration of multiple currencies, diversification of risks Sign up and get computing power rewards, truly 0 cost to start No Need to Chase Ups and Downs, Stable Income Is the Future Currently, Bitcoin is only one step away from its historical high, but there are still many variables in the market. Instead of repeatedly testing in price fluctuations, it is better to use GMO Miner to create a 24-hour stable passive income system to make your funds truly efficient. Register now, receive $15 free computing power, and start a stable mining journey! Download the GMO Miner APP to control your income progress anytime, anywhere.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000561+47.36%
RWAX
APP$0.004823-5.02%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07129+1.68%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006115-1.67%
Powerloom
POWER$0.0117+11.42%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/02 21:44

Trending News

More

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign

Argus gives Coinbase a buy rating: R&D and M&A policies drive valuations beyond traditional exchanges

Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

Bitcoin faces "existential threat", new proposal to freeze quantum-vulnerable Bitcoin such as Satoshi Nakamoto

Ten years of blockchain: it is flourishing everywhere, but how well has it been implemented?