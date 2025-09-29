$773M Token Unlocks Threaten Market as Gold Hits Record High

Key Points

$773M in token unlocks could trigger volatility across major projects.

HumidiFi tops Solana DEXs with $8.55B in weekly trading volume.

Gold hits record $3,804 as investors expect U.S. rate cuts.

Between September 29 and October 6, over $773 million in token unlocks are scheduled, according to Tokenomist data. One-time cliff unlocks include SUI at $143.86 million, ENA at $126.78 million, and EIGEN at $68.59 million.

Notably, BIGTIME faces a release of 20.01% of its supply, while ZETA sees 4.33% enter circulation. These sharp increases risk pressuring token prices, as large volumes move into the market simultaneously.

Linear unlocks add further supply-side challenges for established assets, though in a more gradual fashion. SOL will see $104.88 million unlocked, WLD $49.14 million, and DOGE $22.43 million.

Tokens with higher relative releases, including MORPHO at 3.45% and ETHFI at 2.04%, may face stronger dilution. The combined impact of these events could create volatility as recipients decide whether to hold or sell.

HumidiFi Gains Momentum as Gold Extends Historic Rally

Meanwhile, Solana’s decentralized exchange landscape is shifting rapidly with HumidiFi emerging as a leader. It recorded $8.554 billion in weekly volume, surpassing Meteora, Raydium, and Orca.

On September 25, HumidiFi achieved a record $1.917 billion in daily trading, cementing its dominance. Its growth highlights the influence of prop AMMs, which operate privately and route liquidity through aggregators.

Solana Chains DEX Volume | Source : X

Other platforms such as Tessera V and Pump recorded smaller weekly activity at $2.419 billion and $1.792 billion. The sharp rise in HumidiFi’s volume signals a broader change in liquidity flows on Solana.

In commodities, gold surged to a record high of $3,804 per ounce amid renewed investor demand. The move reflects expectations of U.S. rate cuts and continued dollar weakness.

Gold Price | Source : X

Prices have gained more than 8% in a month, rising from below $3,500. This rally reinforces gold’s position as a key safe-haven asset during periods of monetary easing and currency depreciation.

Investors continue to allocate into bullion as financial conditions loosen, pushing the metal into uncharted territory. Strong safe-haven flows further support its role as a long-term store of value.