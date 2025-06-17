Ripple v. SEC Stalls Again as Appeal Put on Hold — Here’s What’s Holding It Up

CryptoNews
2025/06/17 13:21
Forward
FORWARD$0.00059-1.00%
Kinto
K$2.482--%
SAGA
SAGA$0.3016+8.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03064+3.23%
SphereX
HERE$0.000669--%

The long-running courtroom saga between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission has hit another pause, as both parties asked the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to keep the case on hold.

In a joint status report filed on June 16, the SEC confirmed that a settlement has been signed but still hinges on the district court’s approval to move forward.

This is the latest twist in a case that has shaped the way digital assets are viewed under US law. Since 2020, when the SEC sued Ripple for allegedly raising $1.3b through unregistered sales of XRP, the dispute has pulled in investors, crypto platforms and policy watchers from around the world.

What Began As A Billion-Dollar Dispute Edged Toward Resolution With A Scaled-Down Penalty

A partial ruling in 2023 gave Ripple a win on XRP’s classification in retail sales, but the company was found liable for securities violations in its institutional sales. Both sides appealed.

Then in May, a breakthrough seemed close. The SEC and Ripple reached an agreement in principle to resolve the litigation entirely. According to the June filing, they signed a formal settlement on May 8.

Under the deal, Ripple would pay $50m to the SEC, while the remaining $75m from a previously imposed civil penalty would be returned to the company. The agreement also called for dissolving the injunction placed on Ripple.

Legal Gridlock Deepens As District Court Holds Back Settlement Approval

Still, the path to closure has been far from smooth. The settlement depends on the district court agreeing to revise its earlier judgment. To move forward, both sides filed a motion seeking what is known as an indicative ruling. In essence, they asked the court to signal whether it would consider approving the proposed changes.

However, the court rejected that request on May 15. It ruled that the motion failed to show the “exceptional circumstances” needed for such a modification.

On June 12, Ripple and the SEC returned to court with a renewed motion. This time, they aimed to meet the “exceptional circumstances” standard set by the judge. So far, the court has not ruled on the new request. As a result, both the settlement and the appeals remain in limbo.

In the meantime, the SEC has asked for more time. It requested that the appeals court continue to pause the case and committed to providing another update by Aug. 15. The delay adds to growing uncertainty, as crypto firms and regulators watch closely for guidance on how securities laws will apply to digital assets.

With billions in crypto still operating in a regulatory grey zone, the Ripple case has become a bellwether. What happens next could set the tone for how token sales, crypto company operations and regulatory oversight unfold in the US. For now, the waiting game continues.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands and DDC Enter into $100 Million Bitcoin Strategic Partnership

Animoca Brands and DDC Enter into $100 Million Bitcoin Strategic Partnership

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the Animoca Brands official website, DDC Enterprise and Animoca Brands signed a memorandum of understanding on Bitcoin strategic cooperation with a total
Share
PANews2025/07/10 21:14
Kamino adds tokenized stocks as collateral option via xStocks integration

Kamino adds tokenized stocks as collateral option via xStocks integration

PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, Solana's ecological lending protocol Kamino is incorporating stock token products into collateral options, and its selected on-chain trading function xStocks
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01664+4.52%
Octavia
VIA$0.0174-11.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 21:22
Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

Several key pieces of crypto legislation failed to find a path forward through Congress on Tuesday despite enthusiasm from the Republican-declared “Crypto Week.” Crypto Legislation Faces a Major Setback The July 14 procedural vote saw 196 U.S. lawmakers in favor of advancing the pieces of digital asset legislation, with 223 against the move. 🚨WOW. Just came out of the @rstormsf trial (no phones allowed) and catching up on the House floor drama. The procedural vote on the crypto bills failed after a group of GOP Freedom Caucus members voted no — mostly, I’m told, over concerns about CBDCs and the bills not being… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) July 15, 2025 Reports indicate that the vote fell apart after a group of House Freedom Caucus politicians voted no on the grounds that the crypto bills did not sufficiently address problems surrounding central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), along with other concerns. A successful vote would have largely been seen as a landmark moment for pro-crypto proponents as it included key legislation such as the GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act. Unclear How U.S. Lawmakers Will Move Forward After Shock Vote News of the failed procedural vote comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump called on Republican lawmakers to pass the digital asset bills in a Tuesday, July 15, Truth Social post. “This is our moment—Digital Assets, GENIUS, Clarity,” Trump wrote. “It is all part of Making America Great Again, BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE.” “We are leading the World, and will work hard with the Senate and the House to get even more legislation passed,” he added. While Republicans are referring to the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week” on Capitol Hill, Democratic heavyweights have pushed back by also declaring this week as “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week.” In a July 11 notice posted on the House Financial Services Committee’s website, Ranking Member of the House Financial Services C ommittee Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) claimed Republicans are trying to pass “dangerous pieces of crypto legislation.” “Aside from lacking urgently needed consumer protections and national security guardrails, these bills would make Congress complicit in Trump’s unprecedented crypto scam—one that has personally enriched himself, his entire family, and the billionaire insiders in his cabinet, all while defrauding investors,” Waters said. With the crypto bills currently stalled, it is still unclear how U.S. lawmakers will proceed.
Major
MAJOR$0.17913+6.76%
Chainbase
C$0.21768+102.98%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03643+2.59%
HARD Protocol
HARD$0.007267+0.95%
Forward
FORWARD$0.000588-1.50%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/16 06:08

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands and DDC Enter into $100 Million Bitcoin Strategic Partnership

Kamino adds tokenized stocks as collateral option via xStocks integration

Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

South Korea’s Tax-Chief Nominee Vows Crackdown on Crypto Tax Evasion

TAC Mainnet Launch Integrates Ethereum DeFi with Telegram’s 1B+ User Base