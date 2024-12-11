OSL Trading Time: Cryptocurrency market fluctuates and adjusts, governments and institutions still increase BTC layout

PANews
2024/12/11 12:02
Bitcoin
BTC$117,422.51+0.12%

OSL Trading Time: Cryptocurrency market fluctuates and adjusts, governments and institutions still increase BTC layout

1. Market observation

Keywords: BTC, SOL, ETH

The cryptocurrency market has recently experienced a major turmoil, with the overall market value shrinking by more than $250 billion. In this wave of decline, Bitcoin depreciated by 5% to $95,519, while Ethereum also fell sharply from its recent high to $3,500. This market volatility not only affected the price of the currency, but also triggered significant movements among industry insiders. Among them, Ethereum researcher Max Resnick chose to leave Ethereum and switch to the Solana camp. More strikingly, Tron founder Justin Sun decisively sold his Ethereum portfolio worth about $119.7 million after Ethereum broke through the $4,000 mark, which triggered widespread market speculation about his investment strategy.

Despite these seemingly negative signals in the market, the cryptocurrency sector still shows many positive developments. At the government level, a Russian lawmaker proposed to establish a national Bitcoin reserve to deal with sanctions, which reflects that digital assets are gradually being integrated into the global financial strategy. At the same time, the acceptance of Bitcoin in the corporate world is also increasing. With the support of the National Center for Public Policy, Amazon shareholders proposed to convert at least 5% of the company's assets into Bitcoin, and Microsoft has previously considered a similar plan. Cryptocurrency mining company Riot Platforms plans to raise $500 million for Bitcoin acquisitions through private placement of convertible senior notes, showing the continued confidence of institutions in the cryptocurrency market.

From the perspective of market analysis, Tom Lee, an analyst at Fundstrat, pointed out that the recent rise in Bitcoin may indicate a future strength in the S&P 500 index, a judgment based on the current high risk appetite of investors. He also emphasized the correlation between Bitcoin and the U.S. stock index, which also explains the possible connection between the current Bitcoin pullback and the stock market decline. It is worth mentioning that the Indian company Jetking Infotrain purchased 12 Bitcoins, becoming the country's first listed company to hold Bitcoin. This groundbreaking move is particularly important under India's strict regulatory environment and may open up new prospects for the development of cryptocurrencies in the region.

2. Key data (as of 09:42 HKT, December 11)

  • S&P 500: 6,034.91 (+26.52% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,687.24 (+31.15% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.235% (+21.01 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 106.058 (+4.64% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $96,094.72 (+127.36% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $103.89 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,573.56 (+56.64% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $56.27 billion

3. ETF flows (December 10 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$154.5 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$224 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Non-farm payrolls (09:30 p.m., December 6)

  • Actual: 227,000 / Previous: 36,000 / Expected: 200,000

Unemployment rate (09:30 p.m., December 6)

  • Actual: 4.2% / Previous: 4.1% / Expected: 4.2%

Core inflation annual rate (09:30 p.m., December 11)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 3.3% / Expected: 3.3%

Annual inflation rate (09:30 p.m., December 11)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 2.6% / Expected: 2.7%

PPI monthly rate (09:30 p.m., December 12)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.2% / Expected: 0.3%

5. Hot News

  • Japanese Crypto Exchange Coincheck to List on Nasdaq Today

  • Source: Trump wants Bitcoin to reach $150,000 during his presidency

  • Goldman Sachs CEO: If regulations change, we will consider participating in cryptocurrency trading

  • Ripple receives final approval from New York State Department of Financial Services for stablecoin RLUSD

  • Italy to scale back cryptocurrency capital gains tax increase

  • Coinbase has launched Magic Eden(ME) and will launch Gigachad(GIGA) and Turbo(TURBO)

  • Microsoft Shareholders Vote Against Bitcoin Investment Proposal

  • MARA Holdings Increases Holdings by 11,774 Bitcoins

  • Fuel Labs announces launch of native FUEL token and launches Fuel Genesis program

  • DWF Labs announces $20 million AI Agent Fund

  • Binance to List RAY, KOMA, VIRTUAL, and SPX U Perpetual Contracts

  • GSR makes market for MOVE tokens, 70 million tokens have been deposited to the exchange

  • Decentralized trading platform Bluefin may launch BLUE on December 11

  • Binance launches Magic Eden (ME)

  • Matrixport: Greed and Fear Index shows that Bitcoin may enter a consolidation period

  • Market News: South Korea's parliament approves postponement of taxation on cryptocurrency income

  • Michael Saylor: Even if Bitcoin price reaches $1 million, I will continue to buy

  • Google announces quantum computing progress: It takes less than five minutes to complete a supercomputer's 10 to the 25th power year calculation

  • Morgan Creek founder: Crypto market expected to enter bear market in mid-2025

  • OpenAI officially launches AI video generation model Sora

  • Ethereum Developer Max Resnick Joins Solana Camp Out of ‘Frustration’ with Ethereum

  • Russian Lawmaker Proposes Creating a National Bitcoin Reserve

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign

PANews reported on July 16 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly stated on the X platform that "Chair Powell must resign.", calling on Federal Reserve Chairman Powell to resign.
U Coin
U$0.01246+0.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 08:30
Argus gives Coinbase a buy rating: R&D and M&A policies drive valuations beyond traditional exchanges

Argus gives Coinbase a buy rating: R&D and M&A policies drive valuations beyond traditional exchanges

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Zhitong Finance, Argus recently gave Coinbase Global a "buy" rating, believing that the cryptocurrency trading platform continued its strong growth trend, and
DAR Open Network
D$0.0361+4.94%
MemeCore
M$0.40506-0.08%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 17:25
Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

Over the past weekend, Bitcoin briefly fell below the $100,000 mark and quickly rebounded 10%, re-standing above the $106,000 mark. Although this trend brings short-term confidence, most technical analysts believe that the rebound may be difficult to maintain. Crypto analyst Louigi warned that Bitcoin may have formed a “double top” structure, which usually indicates that the market will enter a correction period. The buyer’s liquidity trap currently formed near $106,600 and multiple unfilled fair value gaps (FVG) show that the risk of a short-term correction still exists. If the key support level of $102,000 to $101,000 is broken, the price may fall further. How to achieve stable returns in uncertainty? For frequent traders, this oscillating pattern can be called a “meat grinder”: it is difficult to predict the rise and fall, and it is difficult to seize opportunities. Investors with strategic foresight often build a passive income system at this time without watching the market or gambling. Therefore, more and more investors have turned their attention to the GMO Miner cloud mining platform – a smart mining method that gets rid of short-term risks and focuses on long-term stable returns. What Is GMO Miner? Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the UK, GMO Miner is the world’s leading green cloud computing service platform. The platform provides users with remote mining services without the need to purchase machines and zero technical barriers through clean energy data centers distributed in Europe, the United States and Asia. Users only need to register and select a contract to participate in the mining of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, and LTC, and daily income is automatically settled without fear of market fluctuations. Start Daily Passive Income in Three Steps Register for free and receive a $15 cloud computing power reward New users can get a mining experience computing power worth $15 when they register, and they can start making profits without investment. Choose the right contract and allocate funds independently The platform provides a variety of mining contracts to suit different budgets and goals:For complete contract details and real-time returns, please visit the official website . Automatic output, flexible withdrawal or reinvestment The contract will automatically generate income within 24 hours after it takes effect. The platform settles daily and records in real time, supports withdrawal or reinvestment at any time, flexible and efficient. Five Advantages of GMO Miner Global green data center, energy-saving, environmentally friendly, stable operation No equipment and technical background required, 0 threshold to get started Income is credited daily, open and transparent on the chain Supports flexible configuration of multiple currencies, diversification of risks Sign up and get computing power rewards, truly 0 cost to start No Need to Chase Ups and Downs, Stable Income Is the Future Currently, Bitcoin is only one step away from its historical high, but there are still many variables in the market. Instead of repeatedly testing in price fluctuations, it is better to use GMO Miner to create a 24-hour stable passive income system to make your funds truly efficient. Register now, receive $15 free computing power, and start a stable mining journey! Download the GMO Miner APP to control your income progress anytime, anywhere.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000561+47.36%
RWAX
APP$0.004823-5.02%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07129+1.68%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006115-1.67%
Powerloom
POWER$0.0117+11.42%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/02 21:44

Trending News

More

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign

Argus gives Coinbase a buy rating: R&D and M&A policies drive valuations beyond traditional exchanges

Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

Bitcoin faces "existential threat", new proposal to freeze quantum-vulnerable Bitcoin such as Satoshi Nakamoto

Ten years of blockchain: it is flourishing everywhere, but how well has it been implemented?