This Bitcoin Layer 2 Might Be the Most Underrated Crypto Presale Right Now

99Bitcoins
2025/06/16 15:50
Threshold
T$0.01711+2.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000097-2.70%
Nowchain
NOW$0.01253-12.98%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6844+2.96%

Over the years, several Layer 2 projects have tried to fix the problems of Bitcoin by building faster systems on top of it. Some made headlines, but many couldn’t deliver or were simply abandoned along the way. Despite all the efforts, the big problems around Bitcoin’s speed, fees, and lack of advanced functionality still remain.

Now, a new project is entering the scene, and it could be the one to finally change everything. It’s called Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), and it’s already getting people talking. Why? It is actively solving the issues that have kept Bitcoin from evolving with the rest of the crypto world.

What Is Bitcoin Hyper?

Bitcoin Hyper is built on top of the Bitcoin network to make it faster, cheaper, and smarter. BTC remains the base layer for security and final settlement, while Bitcoin Hyper handles the heavy lifting. This includes fast transactions, smart contracts, and DeFi apps.

The key to this whole system is the $HYPER token. This is the native token that powers everything inside the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem. It’s used for paying gas fees, staking, accessing apps, and even participating in governance and reward programs.

Bitcoin Hyper Features: Fast, Smart, and Built to Scale

Bitcoin Hyper comes loaded with features that could finally bring Bitcoin into the modern age of crypto.

First, there’s real-time processing. Bitcoin Hyper is built as a super-fast Layer 2 system that handles transactions instantly and at a much lower cost. It does not clog Bitcoin’s base layer but batches and settles them efficiently in the background.

Then there’s the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration. This means developers can build advanced apps, like lending platforms, NFT games, and DeFi protocols, right on Bitcoin Hyper using the same tools they use on Solana. It’s fast, scalable, and opens up a whole new set of possibilities for Bitcoin.

There’s also the Canonical Bridge, which allows users to lock BTC on the main Bitcoin network and mint wrapped BTC on Bitcoin Hyper. This lets people move their Bitcoin into the faster Layer 2 system and back again whenever they want, without trusting any central party.

The platform also offers low fees. All transactions on Bitcoin Hyper are paid in $HYPER and are designed to be affordable, even during times of high demand.

Why This Presale Should Not Be Ignored

Right now, $HYPER is still in presale, and it is still selling at a discounted price. The currently low price might not last long following the launch. It’s the native currency for what could become one of the most important upgrades to the Bitcoin network in years, and this could be a springboard to greater adoption for it.

The presale offers a discounted price for early buyers, and based on what the project is building, there’s a real possibility of it gaining traction quickly. If Bitcoin Hyper delivers even half of what it promises, the value of $HYPER could explode once it hits the market.

Think about it, this is a project that improves the biggest crypto in the world. That alone makes it stand out. The platform also stated that there are no private sales or insider allocations; all tokens are sold fairly to the public, which is rare in crypto these days.

If the platform gains momentum, it wouldn’t be surprising to see $HYPER spike 50x to 100x within its first year.

Bitcoin Hyper might just be one of the biggest underdogs in crypto right now. It’s solving real problems, improving the most trusted blockchain in the world, and giving early supporters a serious advantage. If there’s one presale to keep an eye on this year, this could be it.

The 1,000% APY Staking Program

Another major reason this presale is attracting attention is the staking program. Early participants can stake their $HYPER tokens right away and earn over 1,000% APY at the current stage. This gives investors a huge incentive to buy and stake early, especially while prices are still low.

These kinds of high returns are usually only seen in the very early stages of projects. The staking rewards have started, and participants are already seeing increases in their funds.

So far, more than 46 million tokens have been staked during the presale, and the number keeps increasing.

How to Join the Presale

Here is how to join the HYPER ecosystem:

VISIT THE BITCOIN HYPER COMMUNITY

Website  |     X  (Twitter)    |   Telegram

The post This Bitcoin Layer 2 Might Be the Most Underrated Crypto Presale Right Now appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign

PANews reported on July 16 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly stated on the X platform that "Chair Powell must resign.", calling on Federal Reserve Chairman Powell to resign.
U Coin
U$0.01247+0.72%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 08:30
Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

Over the past weekend, Bitcoin briefly fell below the $100,000 mark and quickly rebounded 10%, re-standing above the $106,000 mark. Although this trend brings short-term confidence, most technical analysts believe that the rebound may be difficult to maintain. Crypto analyst Louigi warned that Bitcoin may have formed a “double top” structure, which usually indicates that the market will enter a correction period. The buyer’s liquidity trap currently formed near $106,600 and multiple unfilled fair value gaps (FVG) show that the risk of a short-term correction still exists. If the key support level of $102,000 to $101,000 is broken, the price may fall further. How to achieve stable returns in uncertainty? For frequent traders, this oscillating pattern can be called a “meat grinder”: it is difficult to predict the rise and fall, and it is difficult to seize opportunities. Investors with strategic foresight often build a passive income system at this time without watching the market or gambling. Therefore, more and more investors have turned their attention to the GMO Miner cloud mining platform – a smart mining method that gets rid of short-term risks and focuses on long-term stable returns. What Is GMO Miner? Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the UK, GMO Miner is the world’s leading green cloud computing service platform. The platform provides users with remote mining services without the need to purchase machines and zero technical barriers through clean energy data centers distributed in Europe, the United States and Asia. Users only need to register and select a contract to participate in the mining of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, and LTC, and daily income is automatically settled without fear of market fluctuations. Start Daily Passive Income in Three Steps Register for free and receive a $15 cloud computing power reward New users can get a mining experience computing power worth $15 when they register, and they can start making profits without investment. Choose the right contract and allocate funds independently The platform provides a variety of mining contracts to suit different budgets and goals:For complete contract details and real-time returns, please visit the official website . Automatic output, flexible withdrawal or reinvestment The contract will automatically generate income within 24 hours after it takes effect. The platform settles daily and records in real time, supports withdrawal or reinvestment at any time, flexible and efficient. Five Advantages of GMO Miner Global green data center, energy-saving, environmentally friendly, stable operation No equipment and technical background required, 0 threshold to get started Income is credited daily, open and transparent on the chain Supports flexible configuration of multiple currencies, diversification of risks Sign up and get computing power rewards, truly 0 cost to start No Need to Chase Ups and Downs, Stable Income Is the Future Currently, Bitcoin is only one step away from its historical high, but there are still many variables in the market. Instead of repeatedly testing in price fluctuations, it is better to use GMO Miner to create a 24-hour stable passive income system to make your funds truly efficient. Register now, receive $15 free computing power, and start a stable mining journey! Download the GMO Miner APP to control your income progress anytime, anywhere.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005547+45.24%
RWAX
APP$0.004833-4.76%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07103+1.67%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006115-1.54%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01169+11.33%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/02 21:44
Fed, OCC, FDIC issue joint guideline for banks safekeeping crypto assets for customers

Fed, OCC, FDIC issue joint guideline for banks safekeeping crypto assets for customers

The Federal Reserve (Fed), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued a joint statement on Monday aiming to guide banks seeking to offer crypto safekeeping services to customers.
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/15 11:41

Trending News

More

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign

Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

Fed, OCC, FDIC issue joint guideline for banks safekeeping crypto assets for customers

Bitcoin faces "existential threat", new proposal to freeze quantum-vulnerable Bitcoin such as Satoshi Nakamoto

Ten years of blockchain: it is flourishing everywhere, but how well has it been implemented?