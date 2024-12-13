OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin rebound boosts market sentiment, altcoins recover significantly

PANews
2024/12/13 11:41

OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin rebound boosts market sentiment, altcoins recover significantly

1. Market observation

Keywords: BTC, ETF, ETH

Bitcoin, the world's most important cryptocurrency, has rebounded strongly to over $101,000 after a pullback earlier this week. This rebound has not only boosted market sentiment, but also led to a significant recovery in several altcoins. At the same time, this rally coincides with a slight increase in the inflation rate of 2.7% in November, further pushing the cryptocurrency to break through an important mark.

Institutional investors continue to increase their support for Bitcoin. Massachusetts Mutual Bank has increased its cryptocurrency investment from $100 million to $500 million, and Bitcoin ETFs have also shown strong resilience, with an average daily inflow of $439 million. Goldman Sachs CEO said that as long as the regulatory environment is clear, they will consider investing in Bitcoin. Alabama Auditor General Andrew Sorrell went further to advocate for the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve, noting that the price of Bitcoin has risen by more than 50% since the US election, highlighting the federal government's support for cryptocurrencies.

Industry experts are generally optimistic about the future of Bitcoin. Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy believes that Bitcoin's innovative design creates a win-win situation for all participants. Hougan and Rasmussen of Bitwise predict that the price of Bitcoin will reach or exceed $200,000 in 2025, and they also expect 2025 to be the first year of cryptocurrency IPOs. Thomas Peterffy, founder of Interactive Brokers, and Ryan Selkis, founder of Messari, are also optimistic about the development prospects of Bitcoin.

However, well-known trader Peter Brandt also reminded investors to be wary of potential risks, especially the challenges that may arise from central bank intervention and advances in quantum computing technology. Despite this, the overall market sentiment remains bullish, showing that Bitcoin's position as a high-performing asset remains solid.

2. Key data (as of 09:20 HKT on December 13)

  • S&P 500: 6,051.25 (+26.87% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,902.84 (+32.59% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.321% (+44.01 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 106.058 (+4.64% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $99,885.44 (+136.59% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $71.21 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,867.01 (+69.55% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $42.91 billion

3. ETF flows (EST, December 12)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$132.78 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$51.94 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Core inflation annual rate (09:30 p.m., December 11)

  • Actual: 3.3% / Previous: 3.3% / Expected: 3.3%

Annual inflation rate (09:30 p.m., December 11)

  • Actual: 2.7% / Previous: 2.6% / Expected: 2.7%

PPI monthly rate (09:30 p.m., December 12)

  • Actual: 0.4% / Previous: 0.2% / Expected: 0.3%

5. Hot News

  • Magic Eden adds support for BNB Smart Chain

  • ai16z founder: Eliza has integrated Farcaster

  • ZKsync releases 2025 roadmap: improving development experience, performance, security, etc.

  • Bithumb will list Scroll (SCR) and Ronin (RON) in the Korean Won Market

  • Anchorage Digital integrates with EigenLayer to provide ETH re-staking services for institutions

  • ODOS launches DAO and tokenized loyalty program, rewards claiming starts on December 20

  • A whale withdrew 3.72 million OM from Binance in the past 48 hours, worth $15.53 million

  • OpenSea's official X avatar has been changed to Pudgy Penguins

  • BlackRock executives: Currently focusing on Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, not launching new altcoin ETFs

  • Greeks.live: BTC options with a notional value of $2.1 billion and ETH options with a notional value of $640 million will expire today

  • Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network in the early morning

  • Alipay denies supporting direct cryptocurrency purchases

  • Trump: Will do great things in the cryptocurrency space

  • Grayscale launches Lido , Optimism trust funds

  • Uplink Becomes the First DePIN Project to Launch on the Avalanche Blockchain

  • Trump was elected Person of the Year 2024 and appeared on the cover of Time magazine

  • MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy has triggered imitation, and 144 companies have already held Bitcoin

  • Ukraine plans to legalize cryptocurrencies in early 2025, but will not offer tax benefits

  • Binance to Officially List Usual (USUAL) on December 18

  • Sygnum Bank: 2025 may be a turning point for the cryptocurrency market, and risk factors such as the Meme coin bubble may limit market gains

  • Wintermute and DWF Labs become market makers for BSC Meme $MONKEY

  • Vana Releases VANA Token Economics: 44% of Total Supply to be Allocated to the Community

  • a16z Crypto Policy Director Has Been Interviewed by the Chairman of the US CFTC, and the Results Are Expected to Be Announced in the Next Few Days

  • Riot Platforms Completes $525 Million Notes Offering to Fund Bitcoin Purchases

  • BNY Mellon CEO: Tokenization is a major trend in the financial market

  • An advertisement for a cryptocurrency fund appeared on the Alipay page: Each person is limited to purchasing 1,000 yuan per day

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign

PANews reported on July 16 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly stated on the X platform that "Chair Powell must resign.", calling on Federal Reserve Chairman Powell to resign.
U Coin
U$0.01247+0.72%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 08:30
Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

Over the past weekend, Bitcoin briefly fell below the $100,000 mark and quickly rebounded 10%, re-standing above the $106,000 mark. Although this trend brings short-term confidence, most technical analysts believe that the rebound may be difficult to maintain. Crypto analyst Louigi warned that Bitcoin may have formed a “double top” structure, which usually indicates that the market will enter a correction period. The buyer’s liquidity trap currently formed near $106,600 and multiple unfilled fair value gaps (FVG) show that the risk of a short-term correction still exists. If the key support level of $102,000 to $101,000 is broken, the price may fall further. How to achieve stable returns in uncertainty? For frequent traders, this oscillating pattern can be called a “meat grinder”: it is difficult to predict the rise and fall, and it is difficult to seize opportunities. Investors with strategic foresight often build a passive income system at this time without watching the market or gambling. Therefore, more and more investors have turned their attention to the GMO Miner cloud mining platform – a smart mining method that gets rid of short-term risks and focuses on long-term stable returns. What Is GMO Miner? Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the UK, GMO Miner is the world’s leading green cloud computing service platform. The platform provides users with remote mining services without the need to purchase machines and zero technical barriers through clean energy data centers distributed in Europe, the United States and Asia. Users only need to register and select a contract to participate in the mining of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, and LTC, and daily income is automatically settled without fear of market fluctuations. Start Daily Passive Income in Three Steps Register for free and receive a $15 cloud computing power reward New users can get a mining experience computing power worth $15 when they register, and they can start making profits without investment. Choose the right contract and allocate funds independently The platform provides a variety of mining contracts to suit different budgets and goals:For complete contract details and real-time returns, please visit the official website . Automatic output, flexible withdrawal or reinvestment The contract will automatically generate income within 24 hours after it takes effect. The platform settles daily and records in real time, supports withdrawal or reinvestment at any time, flexible and efficient. Five Advantages of GMO Miner Global green data center, energy-saving, environmentally friendly, stable operation No equipment and technical background required, 0 threshold to get started Income is credited daily, open and transparent on the chain Supports flexible configuration of multiple currencies, diversification of risks Sign up and get computing power rewards, truly 0 cost to start No Need to Chase Ups and Downs, Stable Income Is the Future Currently, Bitcoin is only one step away from its historical high, but there are still many variables in the market. Instead of repeatedly testing in price fluctuations, it is better to use GMO Miner to create a 24-hour stable passive income system to make your funds truly efficient. Register now, receive $15 free computing power, and start a stable mining journey! Download the GMO Miner APP to control your income progress anytime, anywhere.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005547+45.24%
RWAX
APP$0.004833-4.76%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07103+1.67%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006115-1.54%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01169+11.33%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/02 21:44
Fed, OCC, FDIC issue joint guideline for banks safekeeping crypto assets for customers

Fed, OCC, FDIC issue joint guideline for banks safekeeping crypto assets for customers

The Federal Reserve (Fed), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued a joint statement on Monday aiming to guide banks seeking to offer crypto safekeeping services to customers.
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/15 11:41

Trending News

More

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign

Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

Fed, OCC, FDIC issue joint guideline for banks safekeeping crypto assets for customers

Bitcoin faces "existential threat", new proposal to freeze quantum-vulnerable Bitcoin such as Satoshi Nakamoto

Ten years of blockchain: it is flourishing everywhere, but how well has it been implemented?