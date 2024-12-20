OSL Trading Time: BTC has fallen back more than 11% from its historical high, and analysts believe it is a short-term fluctuation

PANews
2024/12/20 10:49
Bitcoin
BTC$117,393.22+0.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03437+17.18%

OSL Trading Time: BTC has fallen back more than 11% from its historical high, and analysts believe it is a short-term fluctuation

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETH, ETF, BTC

El Salvador continues to accelerate its Bitcoin purchases through an ambitious plan despite its deal with the International Monetary Fund. The news comes alongside a proposed Bitcoin reserve bill that, if enacted, could end the cryptocurrency market’s 4-year boom-bust cycle.

Currently, the average profit of Bitcoin investors has reached $67,000, and as the cryptocurrency market expands, experts predict that the crypto index will become a market barometer like the S&P 500. However, major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have suffered a sharp correction after the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut.

In this regard, veteran trader Peter Brandt is bullish on the Bitcoin-gold ratio, believing that the current downturn may be temporary, but analyst Justin Bennett warns that if the bulls lose momentum, there may be further declines.

On the policy level, Senator Cynthia Lummis plans to authorize the Federal Reserve to buy and hold Bitcoin, Craig Wright, the self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator, has been sentenced, President Trump has pledged to establish a national strategic Bitcoin reserve, and the German Free Democratic Party is also pushing for the integration of digital assets into the country's existing financial framework. Despite the current downward trend in the market, the industry remains optimistic about the maturity of the crypto market in the next few years as institutional investors purchase the equivalent of 8 years of Bitcoin issuance in 2024.

2. Key data (as of 09:25 HKT, December 20)

  • S&P 500: 5,867.08 (+23.00% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 20,109.06 points (+29.05% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.559% (+67.81 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 106.593 (+7.05% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $96,983.10 (+129.46% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $97.39 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,415.35 (+49.70% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $59.25 billion

3. ETF flows (December 19 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$647.89 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$63.16 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Retail sales month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 17)

  • Actual: 0.7% / Previous: 0.5% / Expected: 0.5%

Federal Reserve interest rate decision (03:00 am, December 19)

  • Actual: 4.5% / Previous: 4.75% / Expected: 4.5%

Final GDP quarter-on-quarter value (09:30 p.m., December 19)

  • Actual: 3.1% / Previous: 3.00% / Expected: 2.80%

Core PCE price index month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 20)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.3% / Expected: 0.2%

Personal income month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 20)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.6% / Expected: 0.4%

Personal expenditure month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 20)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.4% / Expected: 0.5%

5. Hot News

  • Metaplanet issues 5 billion yen in ordinary bonds to accelerate Bitcoin purchases

  • Mt.Gox address just transferred nearly 720 BTC, worth about $69.87 million

  • Data: The number of active cryptocurrency users in Hong Kong is currently estimated to be only about 100,000

  • El Salvador wallet address holds 11 bitcoins worth $1.07 million

  • US SEC approves Hashdex to launch Nasdaq Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto index ETF

  • El Salvador officials: Will accelerate the purchase of Bitcoin as a strategic reserve, the official Bitcoin wallet Chivo will be sold or discontinued

  • The UFD that a trader bought for $700 is now worth more than $12.56 million

  • US listed company reAlpha plans to use up to 25% of its surplus cash to buy cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin mining company MARA has increased its holdings of 15,574 bitcoins in the past two months, worth about $1.53 billion

  • Bitcoin mining company Hut 8 increased its holdings by 990 BTC, and its total reserve value increased to US$1 billion

  • Ceffu deposits 2,025 BTC, about $207 million, to Binance

  • Fuel is now open for airdrops and token staking

  • Binance Alpha has announced the third batch of projects

  • Bitwise CIO: BTC's pullback is only a short-term fluctuation and does not change the long-term bullish trend of the crypto market

  • Binance User Survey: 23.89% of respondents believe AI tokens will dominate market growth in 2025, 16.1% hold Meme coins

  • Kelp DAO releases KERNEL token economics, 55% allocated to community rewards and airdrops

  • El Salvador reaches $1.4 billion loan agreement with IMF, Bitcoin payments will become voluntary

  • Powell: We are not allowed to own Bitcoin and we do not want to change the law

  • Trump family crypto project WLFI announces long-term partnership with Ethena Labs

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

Over the past weekend, Bitcoin briefly fell below the $100,000 mark and quickly rebounded 10%, re-standing above the $106,000 mark. Although this trend brings short-term confidence, most technical analysts believe that the rebound may be difficult to maintain. Crypto analyst Louigi warned that Bitcoin may have formed a “double top” structure, which usually indicates that the market will enter a correction period. The buyer’s liquidity trap currently formed near $106,600 and multiple unfilled fair value gaps (FVG) show that the risk of a short-term correction still exists. If the key support level of $102,000 to $101,000 is broken, the price may fall further. How to achieve stable returns in uncertainty? For frequent traders, this oscillating pattern can be called a “meat grinder”: it is difficult to predict the rise and fall, and it is difficult to seize opportunities. Investors with strategic foresight often build a passive income system at this time without watching the market or gambling. Therefore, more and more investors have turned their attention to the GMO Miner cloud mining platform – a smart mining method that gets rid of short-term risks and focuses on long-term stable returns. What Is GMO Miner? Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the UK, GMO Miner is the world’s leading green cloud computing service platform. The platform provides users with remote mining services without the need to purchase machines and zero technical barriers through clean energy data centers distributed in Europe, the United States and Asia. Users only need to register and select a contract to participate in the mining of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, and LTC, and daily income is automatically settled without fear of market fluctuations. Start Daily Passive Income in Three Steps Register for free and receive a $15 cloud computing power reward New users can get a mining experience computing power worth $15 when they register, and they can start making profits without investment. Choose the right contract and allocate funds independently The platform provides a variety of mining contracts to suit different budgets and goals:For complete contract details and real-time returns, please visit the official website . Automatic output, flexible withdrawal or reinvestment The contract will automatically generate income within 24 hours after it takes effect. The platform settles daily and records in real time, supports withdrawal or reinvestment at any time, flexible and efficient. Five Advantages of GMO Miner Global green data center, energy-saving, environmentally friendly, stable operation No equipment and technical background required, 0 threshold to get started Income is credited daily, open and transparent on the chain Supports flexible configuration of multiple currencies, diversification of risks Sign up and get computing power rewards, truly 0 cost to start No Need to Chase Ups and Downs, Stable Income Is the Future Currently, Bitcoin is only one step away from its historical high, but there are still many variables in the market. Instead of repeatedly testing in price fluctuations, it is better to use GMO Miner to create a 24-hour stable passive income system to make your funds truly efficient. Register now, receive $15 free computing power, and start a stable mining journey! Download the GMO Miner APP to control your income progress anytime, anywhere.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005568+46.14%
RWAX
APP$0.004884-3.55%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07077+1.44%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006115-1.56%
Powerloom
POWER$0.0117+10.58%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/02 21:44
UK releases wholesale financial market digitalization strategy to promote DLT and stablecoin innovation

UK releases wholesale financial market digitalization strategy to promote DLT and stablecoin innovation

PANews reported on July 16 that according to the official website of the British government, the British government announced a strategy for the digitalization of wholesale financial markets, which explicitly
Share
PANews2025/07/16 07:58
Bitcoin faces "existential threat", new proposal to freeze quantum-vulnerable Bitcoin such as Satoshi Nakamoto

Bitcoin faces "existential threat", new proposal to freeze quantum-vulnerable Bitcoin such as Satoshi Nakamoto

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Decrypt , Casa CTO Jameson Lopp and five developers jointly proposed a Bitcoin Improvement Proposal ( BIP ), planning to gradually phase
Share
PANews2025/07/16 08:42

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

UK releases wholesale financial market digitalization strategy to promote DLT and stablecoin innovation

Bitcoin faces "existential threat", new proposal to freeze quantum-vulnerable Bitcoin such as Satoshi Nakamoto

Cantor Fitzgerald plans to reach a SPAC deal worth more than $4 billion with Bitcoin pioneer

Dow slips 100 points as Wall Street weighs CPI, tariffs