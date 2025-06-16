Vietnam’s new digital law brings crypto into the legal fold

Crypto.news
2025/06/16 10:28
Notcoin
NOT$0.002126+1.38%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.6112-4.39%

Vietnam has taken an official step toward legitimizing and regulating its digital economy with the passage of the Law on Digital Technology Industry—its first comprehensive legal framework recognizing crypto assets.

The legislation not only distinguishes between virtual and crypto assets but also aligns the country with global anti-money laundering standards, potentially paving the way for removal from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) gray list.

Vietnam’s presence on the FATF gray list since 2023 has created compliance challenges for local financial institutions and increased scrutiny of cross-border transactions.

Vietnam establishes a two-tier classification system

The National Assembly approved the so-called “Law on Digital Technology Industry” on Saturday, June 14.

Slated for implementation in 2026, the law marks a broader push to spur innovation in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and semiconductors, while setting clearer rules for the crypto sector after years of regulatory limbo.

According to The Investor Vafie Magazine, “the law defines crypto assets as digital assets that use encryption or similar digital technologies for validation during creation, issuance, storage, or transfer.”

The legislation establishes clear distinctions between different categories of digital assets and also excludes securities and fiat currencies from the crypto asset definition.

The new law creates separate categories for virtual assets and crypto assets. Virtual assets are considered as digital assets used for exchange or investment. At the same time, cryptocurrencies use encryption technology to validate transactions and also ownership.

The government retains the authority to develop detailed classifications, business conditions, and management protocols for digital assets. In compliance with global best practices, regulatory bodies must implement cybersecurity measures to stop the proliferation of weapons, money laundering, and terrorism financing.

The FATF has specifically recommended establishing clear virtual asset regulations as part of anti-money laundering compliance efforts.

Implementation begins Jan. 1, 2026 and provides a transition period for businesses and regulators to prepare operational frameworks. The Ministry of Science and Technology drafted the legislation as part of broader digital technology sector development initiatives.

Beyond cryptocurrency regulation, the law establishes extensive incentives for digital technology enterprises and innovation programs. Special policies encourage controlled technology experimentation and shared digital infrastructure development across multiple sectors.

Local governments must implement human resource development policies for digital technology industries, particularly for key projects involving semiconductors, artificial intelligence systems, and digital technology products. Subsidies will support hiring high-quality personnel and workforce training programs.

The legislation also prioritizes software production and AI data centers for investment, tax, and land-use incentives. These sectors receive formal recognition as strategic priorities under Vietnamese law.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The EU is winning the data center race as hyperscalers lose ground | Opinion

The EU is winning the data center race as hyperscalers lose ground | Opinion

If Europe succeeds in this endeavor, it will be proof that it’s possible to enjoy global connectivity without the double-edged sword that is globalization.
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/15 16:36
FRNT Financial, a listed company, is raising $2 million in private placement to launch a spot Bitcoin reserve program

FRNT Financial, a listed company, is raising $2 million in private placement to launch a spot Bitcoin reserve program

PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company FRNT Financial Inc is conducting a private placement financing of 2 million Canadian dollars at a
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000000047-53.00%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000009211+84.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 21:54
Introducing 24/7 Automated Income Streams for XRP Holders – Powered by Blockchain Cloud Mining

Introducing 24/7 Automated Income Streams for XRP Holders – Powered by Blockchain Cloud Mining

July 14, 2025 – As Bitcoin surges past $120,000 and global interest in cryptocurrency continues to rise, BlockchainCloudMining is emerging as a game-changing solution for XRP holders looking to generate automated, stable income streams without the complexities of traditional mining setups. With demand for low-risk, hands-free crypto investments reaching record highs, XRP is now more than just a trading token – it’s becoming a gateway to real-time earnings through BlockchainCloudMining’s advanced cloud-based infrastructure. A Seamless Mining Experience with XRP BlockchainCloudMining enables users to rent mining power from high-performance data centers worldwide. By leveraging XRP’s fast settlement and ultra-low transaction fees, users can activate mining contracts and start earning daily payouts within 24 hours – no hardware, noise, or technical know-how required. “XRP integration has supercharged our platform’s accessibility,” said the Head of Strategy at BlockchainCloudMining. “We’re seeing rapid adoption in Latin America, Europe, and Asia. XRP holders can activate contracts in seconds and withdraw profits as soon as the next day.” Popular Mining Contracts Cater to All Investors BlockchainCloudMining offers a range of plug-and-play contract options to match various budget levels, Some of the most popular options include : New User Experience Contract : $100 for 2 days; total return: $106 WhatsMiner M66S : $500 for 7 days; total return: $545.50 WhatsMiner M60 : $1,000 for 14 days; total return: $1,196 Bitcoin Miner S21+ : $3,000 for 20 days; total return: $3,900 ALPH Miner AL1 : $10,000 for 35 days; total return: $15,950 ANTSPACE HK3 : $33,000 for 40 days; total return: $59,400 All contracts start generating income the day after payment confirmation, and users may withdraw profits to their crypto wallets or reinvest in new contracts. Platform Benefits at a Glance Free $12 sign-up bonus Daily payouts and high profit margins No service or maintenance fees Supports 9+ major cryptocurrencies including XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH, USDC, and USDT Enterprise-grade security powered by McAfee® and Cloudflare® 24/7 global support and 100% uptime guarantee Lucrative referral program offering up to $50,000 in bonuses A Safer Alternative in a Volatile Market As crypto investors look for stability beyond speculation, BlockchainCloudMining provides a credible alternative. With XRP as a frictionless on-ramp, users now have a transparent, secure, and profitable way to turn dormant crypto into a 24/7 income stream. Media Contact Website: www.blockchaincloudmining.com Email: info@blockchaincloudmining.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.036243-5.44%
Major
MAJOR$0.17076+1.54%
america party
AMERICA$0.000451-7.58%
MAY
MAY$0.05676-3.94%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$489-2.86%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/15 21:33

Trending News

More

The EU is winning the data center race as hyperscalers lose ground | Opinion

FRNT Financial, a listed company, is raising $2 million in private placement to launch a spot Bitcoin reserve program

Introducing 24/7 Automated Income Streams for XRP Holders – Powered by Blockchain Cloud Mining

DOJ, CFTC close Polymarket case months after FBI raid, no charges filed

Core launches Rev+ to authomatically reward DeFi developers