$70 billion added to the crypto market in under 30 minutes

Cryptocurrencies are having an explosive start this month, with $70 billion added to the overall crypto market capitalization in under 30 minutes on Wednesday, October 1.

More precisely, the total value was sat at $3.87 trillion at around 10:25 AM CET (8:25 AM UTC), only to go up to $3.94 trillion at approximately 10:55 AM CET (8:55 AM UTC).

Shortly after, the figure climbed even further, hovering around $3.95 trillion market cap at press time, according to TradingView data retrieved by Finbold.

Total crypto market cap. Source: TradingView

This marks an approximately $100 billion or 2.5% increase already in ‘Uptober’ from yesterday’s levels, which were around $3.85 trillion.

Among the strongest gainers today in terms of market cap was the privacy coin Zcash (ZEC), which went from the 72nd to the 65th largest crypto in less than 24 hours, being up 40% on the daily chart.

Featured image via Shutterstock