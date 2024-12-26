2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

PANews
2024/12/26 09:40

Author: Zen, PANews

The duck knows when the river water warms up in spring. The financing information of the project is an important signal of market development. It not only reflects the competitiveness of the project itself, but also shows the flow and confidence of market funds, and also indicates the direction and trend of innovation. PANews regularly launches the " Financing Weekly " column every Monday morning, continuously recording the weekly financing market information. At the end of the year, based on the financing information throughout the year, we review the overall primary market performance this year to provide reference for investors.

Overview of the investment and financing market in 2024

According to incomplete statistics from PANews, in 2024, the primary market of cryptocurrency and blockchain disclosed 1,259 investment and financing events, with a total capital scale of over US$9.3 billion. In terms of the total number and scale of financing, the investment and financing market situation this year is basically the same as that in 2023 , when 1,174 transactions completed a total of US$9.615 billion in financing. Compared with 1,660 investment and financing events in 2022 , with a total capital of over US$34.8 billion, a more stable situation has been formed in the past two years, and investment transactions tend to be more cautious and rational.

2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

It is worth mentioning that in addition to the similar total amount, the fluctuation trends of "total financing amount" and "financing amount" this year and in 2023 are also very similar.

First, the crypto investment and financing market had another good start and reached its peak from March to May. The financing scale in March exceeded 1.03 billion US dollars, which was also the only month this year with a financing amount exceeding 1 billion US dollars. The same was true in April, May, and October, with the funding scale exceeding 950 million US dollars.

Second, after a strong start, the market began to lose momentum in the middle, entering a low period from June to September. During this period, the number of financing events disclosed each month exceeded 100 only in August, and the financing scale in July and September was less than US$600 million;

Third, there was a sudden surge after entering the fourth quarter, with 106 investment and financing events disclosed in October and over US$957 million in financing, the best performance in a single month in the second half of this year. Although it was weak again in November, the primary market performance in December was also impressive. As of December 22, the financing scale of that month had exceeded US$818 million.

As the industry develops, the narrative themes and categories of startups are richer and more diverse than before. Based on market hotspots, PANews roughly divides projects into eight tracks: DeFi, Web3 games, infrastructure and tools, AI, DePIN, centralized finance, consumer, and others, and compiles statistics on the investment and financing of each track.

2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

As the track that has long been the most favored by capital, the number and amount of investment and financing transactions in infrastructure and tools are the highest among all tracks, with 381 and US$3.66 billion respectively; the second most popular track this year is DeFi, with 296 and US$1.69 billion respectively, both ranking second; centralized finance is the only track other than infrastructure and tools and DeFi with a funding scale of more than US$1 billion, and its average financing amount is also the highest, reaching US$14.92 million; AI projects, as an emerging category, have grown rapidly this year, with nearly 100 disclosed financing events and a funding scale of around US$600 million.

2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

The specific statistics of each track are detailed below.

Infrastructure & Tools

Among all the projects that completed financing this year, 30% belong to the infrastructure & tools track, and the amount raised accounts for 39.46% of the total. This track also announced the most large-scale financing news, with investment and financing events of tens of millions of dollars or more accounting for 27.82%, of which 6 financing scales reached hundreds of millions of dollars, and 106 financing scales were tens of millions of dollars.

The financing trend of the Infrastructure & Tools track is roughly the same as the overall trend. The track disclosed 48 financing news in February at most; its monthly financing peak occurred in March, exceeding US$543 million.

2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

In December, the Avalanche Foundation raised $250 million in a private token sale, the largest single round of funding this year. The round was led by Galaxy Digital, Dragonfly, and ParaFi Capital, with participation from more than 40 other firms including SkyBridge and Morgan Creek Digital.

In addition, in October this year, payment company Stripe acquired the stablecoin payment platform Bridge for a high price of US$1.1 billion, which is also the largest acquisition in the crypto industry to date. Bridge aims to build a global payment network for stablecoins and provide companies with software tools and technical support for accepting stablecoin payments. It is worth mentioning that in this acquisition, Sequoia Capital, which owns 16% of Bridge’s shares, is expected to gain more than US$100 million from the acquisition transaction.

2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

DeFi

The DeFi track first broke out in February this year, with financing exceeding $266 million that month, the highest for the whole year. This is mainly due to a16z's investment of $100 million in the Ethereum re-staking protocol EigenLayer, which is also the only project in the track that has raised over 100 million this year. When the situation is still unclear, it boosted the confidence of the crypto venture capital market. Putting this factor aside, the best month for DeFi was May, with 42 disclosed investment and financing events, the most this year, and a financing scale of $213 million.

2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

As mentioned above, the number of DeFi investment and financing events and the financing scale were 296 and US$1.69 billion, accounting for 23.51% and 18.22% respectively. Among the financing news disclosed by DeFi projects, there were 40 financing scales of tens of millions of dollars, accounting for 13.51%, and most of them were concentrated in the millions of dollars range.

2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

Web3 Games

Compared with the booming 2022, the gaming track is much quieter this year. In 2022, the Web3 gaming track announced 334 investment and financing events, with a total financing scale of US$4.4 billion, of which projects with a scale of over US$10 million accounted for as high as 30%; in 2024, this proportion was only 13.41%. In addition, among the public financing events this year, the highest was the US$42.7 million Series A financing completed by blockchain video game development company Azra Games.

March was undoubtedly the most outstanding month for Web3 games this year, with total financing reaching a peak of $155 million. During this period, the market successively disclosed seven financings of tens of millions of dollars, including the NFT card game Parallel's $35 million, and there were 24 financings of over ten million dollars throughout the year.

2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

Judging from the data statistics, perhaps due to the rise of other narratives such as AI and DeSci, and the fact that many game projects that received large amounts of financing in the last round are still under development and await market testing, Web3 games may no longer be the promising "star of hope"; on the other hand, as mini games on Telegram, especially point-to-earn games, have attracted tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of players, 3A blockchain games that require a lot of money and a long development cycle are becoming less attractive to investors.

2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

Web3+ AI

As the mainstream narrative of the entire technology industry, the combination of AI, blockchain and cryptocurrency has also become the direction chosen by many startups. Different from the overall trend of the primary market, the AI track has expanded and developed rapidly this year and has basically been on an upward trend.

2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

In terms of quarterly cycles, the AI track announced 34 financing events in the third quarter, with a funding scale of US$286 million, both of which are the highest this year. In the fourth quarter, although the overall enthusiasm has slightly declined, it is still much higher than the first and second quarters.

In terms of funding scale, 15.2% of AI projects received funding of tens of millions of dollars. Among them, the open source AI platform Sentient raised US$85 million in a seed round of financing led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Pantera Capital and Framework Ventures, which is the largest financing in this field.

2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

DePIN

DePIN projects are another track that has seen significant growth after AI, with a total of 47 investment and financing events throughout the year, with a financing scale of nearly US$280 million. Among them, 9 financing events were worth tens of millions of dollars, accounting for 19.56%.

2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

IoTeX, an IoT blockchain platform, raised $50 million, the largest amount in the sector; Solana’s DePIN protocol io.net and Ethereum-based blockchain solar company Glow tied for second place with $30 million each in March and October, respectively. It is worth mentioning that the DePIN sector remained stable in the first and second half of the year, raising the highest amount of $84.05 million in the third quarter.

2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

Centralized Finance

This year, there was only one case of financing close to 100 million in the centralized finance sector, namely, HashKey Group, a digital asset financial services group, completed a round A financing of nearly 100 million US dollars with a pre-investment valuation of more than 1.2 billion US dollars. In addition, there were 30 financings in this sector reaching 10 million yuan, accounting for 43.48%. Its average financing amount of 14.92 million US dollars was also the highest among all sectors. It is worth mentioning that in the second quarter when the overall market was the hottest, the performance of the centralized finance sector was mediocre, with both the number of financings and the scale of funds being the lowest in the whole year.

2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

Consumer Applications

During the statistical process, consumer applications covered entertainment including music and streaming, SocialFi, NFT, prediction markets, media, gambling, education, insurance, research and information, etc. This category performed particularly well in May, with 26 investment and financing events announced in a single month, with a total funding of US$307 million. This was mainly due to the US$150 million financing completed by Farcaster, a Web3 social media platform announced in May, and the US$70 million financing completed by Polymarket, a prediction platform that shined in the US presidential election. These are also the two projects with the largest financing amounts in this track.

2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

According to statistics, a total of 157 investment and financing events were disclosed in the consumer sector, with a total funding amount of US$817 million. In terms of funding amount, only 11.16% of consumer projects completed financing of tens of millions of dollars, ranking the lowest among all tracks.

2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

other

Other categories include blockchain applications in traditional industries such as crypto mining, DAO, DeSci, task reward platforms, medical care, logistics, etc., with 38 disclosed investment and financing events, the lowest in the entire track, with a funding scale of more than US$350 million. In this category, crypto mining companies are very important. In terms of funding scale, the US$150 million investment obtained by crypto miner Hut 8 and the US$80 million Series B financing completed by mining machine manufacturer Auradine ranked first and second, both of which were disclosed in the second quarter.

2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year

Investment institutions

According to incomplete statistics, a total of 47 crypto investment funds were launched in 2024, with a total scale of US$4.34 billion. Among them, 13 funds raised more than 100 million US dollars. Paradigm, which was once criticized for "defecting" from the crypto industry, announced in mid-June that it had raised US$850 million for its third fund, which will focus on early-stage crypto projects. This is also the largest fund in 2024.

It is worth mentioning that a16z announced in April that it had raised $7.2 billion, and the final total exceeded the company's earlier fundraising target by about 4%. Although it was not included in the statistics, as an investment institution with a top reputation in the cryptocurrency industry, a16z will certainly have a lot of funds to invest in industry-related projects in the future.

In addition, this year, many project parties have launched 15 ecological funds with a total scale of US$594 million. Among them, the US$150 million Open Loot Fund announced by Big Time Studios is the largest fund, which aims to promote game development on the Web3 game platform Open Loot and provide financial support, marketing and development guidance for game studios.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have officially ended their investigations into Polymarket, a popular blockchain-based prediction market platform. The closure of the probes launched in the final months of the Biden administration indicates a broader regulatory shift under President Trump, whose administration has adopted a more crypto-friendly stance. Polymarket Cleared as DOJ and CFTC Close Probes Without Action According to a Bloomberg report published Tuesday, Polymarket was formally notified earlier this month that both the DOJ and CFTC had concluded their inquiries without pursuing further action. The investigations sought to determine whether the New York-based platform continued to allow U.S. residents to place bets despite a 2022 settlement with regulators that banned such access. Neither the DOJ nor the CFTC issued public comments on the case, and Polymarket itself has remained measured in its response. Still, CEO Shayne Coplan shared his reflections in a personal post on X, offering rare insight into the toll the scrutiny had taken. “Eight months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world… Eight days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones,” he wrote. 8 months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world after Polymarket called the election. 8 days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones, looking for anything that could imply foul play. While traumatic, it etched the story of… pic.twitter.com/EOfJQTCzMY — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) July 15, 2025 Coplan described the experience as traumatic but said it showed Polymarket’s accuracy and resilience. He confirmed the company has been cleared of wrongdoing, stating, “Justice prevailed. God Bless America.” Polymarket allows users to bet with cryptocurrency on real-world outcomes, from election results and geopolitical conflicts to economic indicators and proposed legislation. The platform rose to prominence during the 2024 U.S. election cycle, when users speculated heavily on Donald Trump’s chances of returning to office. That wave of attention, however, brought scrutiny. In 2022, the CFTC fined Polymarket $1.4 million , accusing it of running an unregistered derivatives platform and ordering it to block U.S. users from placing bets. While Polymarket complied officially, regulators suspected the platform may still have been accessed by American traders using VPNs or other tools to circumvent the ban. 👮‍♀️ FBI agents have reportedly seized Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan’s phone and electronics, following a raid at his Manhattan residence. #FBIraid #Polymarket #ShayneCoplan https://t.co/FoAECymNsu — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) November 14, 2024 The situation escalated dramatically in November 2024, just days after the election, when the FBI raided Coplan’s Manhattan residence and seized electronic devices in a surprise early morning operation. The investigation, which also involved the CFTC , focused on whether Polymarket had violated its earlier agreement by allowing disguised U.S. trading activity to continue. As part of the settlement, the company committed to geo-blocking U.S. residents. In response to the closure of the investigation, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong publicly decried the DOJ’s actions, saying, “This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election.” Armstrong continued, adding that “The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here, and they failed to do that. This is how you lose trust in institutions.” This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration, that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election. The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here,… https://t.co/WhoDanAw7k — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) July 15, 2025 Polymarket Eyes U.S. Comeback Amid Pro-Crypto Policy Shift The decision to drop the investigations reflects a broader change in Washington’s stance toward digital assets and prediction markets under the Trump administration. At its peak in November 2024, Polymarket recorded a staggering $2.6 billion in monthly trading volume. While volume dipped to $1.1 billion in May 2025, activity remains strong. Polymarket now hosts over 21,000 markets with 1.2 million users and $700 million in active trading. With the DOJ and CFTC inquiries officially closed, industry watchers believe Polymarket may explore reentering the U.S. market in a more regulated form by either registering as a designated contract market (DCM) under the CFTC or acquiring a firm with an existing license. While the platform will reportedly be working its way back into the U.S., it did not stop developing even during the CFTC and FBI investigations. Polymarket is in the midst of a major expansion effort, reportedly closing in on a $200 million funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. 💰 @Polymarket , a crypto-based prediction market platform, is on the verge of closing a $200 million funding round that would value the company at $1 billion. #Polymarket #Crypto https://t.co/wkfbhY7fVe — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 25, 2025 Additionally, the platform recently announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s X and its AI division, xAI, to integrate prediction markets into the social media platform. Under this arrangement, Polymarket will offer real-time event forecasts that appear alongside user posts and commentary. 🧮 X and Polymarket have joined forces to bring live prediction odds to the social timeline, replacing the short-lived Kalshi link-up. Real-time widgets and AI summaries seek to turn trending topics into quick crowd forecasts. #crypto #PredictionMarke … https://t.co/HBustPGwCk — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 6, 2025 Still, the platform faces scrutiny outside the U.S. Authorities in France, Belgium, Thailand, Taiwan, and Singapore have also placed restrictions on Polymarket, often citing gambling law violations. ❌ Singapore blocks crypto-based prediction platform @Polymarket , warning users of fines or jail time for gambling with unlicensed providers. #Polymarket #SingaporeBan https://t.co/AYBWETFMx7 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) January 13, 2025 Allegations of market manipulation have also surfaced, although none have resulted in formal charges. Polymarket’s main rival, Kalshi, recently won a legal victory against the CFTC when the watchdog moved to voluntarily dismiss its appeal of a ruling in Kalshi’s favor, effectively conceding that election betting contracts may have a place in the American financial sector. With Polymarket now legally in the clear, the question is whether the U.S. will allow the platform to operate under a regulated framework.
Xai
XAI$0.06312+6.78%
Major
MAJOR$0.17896+6.06%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05818+4.15%
MAY
MAY$0.05693-1.98%
Propy
PRO$0.8982-1.63%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/16 05:26
Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the "Future of EF Ecosystem Development" published on the official blog of the Ethereum Foundation, as the Ethereum ecosystem continues to expand,
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11533-1.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 21:45
Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

Several key pieces of crypto legislation failed to find a path forward through Congress on Tuesday despite enthusiasm from the Republican-declared “Crypto Week.” Crypto Legislation Faces a Major Setback The July 14 procedural vote saw 196 U.S. lawmakers in favor of advancing the pieces of digital asset legislation, with 223 against the move. 🚨WOW. Just came out of the @rstormsf trial (no phones allowed) and catching up on the House floor drama. The procedural vote on the crypto bills failed after a group of GOP Freedom Caucus members voted no — mostly, I’m told, over concerns about CBDCs and the bills not being… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) July 15, 2025 Reports indicate that the vote fell apart after a group of House Freedom Caucus politicians voted no on the grounds that the crypto bills did not sufficiently address problems surrounding central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), along with other concerns. A successful vote would have largely been seen as a landmark moment for pro-crypto proponents as it included key legislation such as the GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act. Unclear How U.S. Lawmakers Will Move Forward After Shock Vote News of the failed procedural vote comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump called on Republican lawmakers to pass the digital asset bills in a Tuesday, July 15, Truth Social post. “This is our moment—Digital Assets, GENIUS, Clarity,” Trump wrote. “It is all part of Making America Great Again, BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE.” “We are leading the World, and will work hard with the Senate and the House to get even more legislation passed,” he added. While Republicans are referring to the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week” on Capitol Hill, Democratic heavyweights have pushed back by also declaring this week as “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week.” In a July 11 notice posted on the House Financial Services Committee’s website, Ranking Member of the House Financial Services C ommittee Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) claimed Republicans are trying to pass “dangerous pieces of crypto legislation.” “Aside from lacking urgently needed consumer protections and national security guardrails, these bills would make Congress complicit in Trump’s unprecedented crypto scam—one that has personally enriched himself, his entire family, and the billionaire insiders in his cabinet, all while defrauding investors,” Waters said. With the crypto bills currently stalled, it is still unclear how U.S. lawmakers will proceed.
Major
MAJOR$0.17896+6.06%
Chainbase
C$0.20438+99.57%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03676+2.82%
HARD Protocol
HARD$0.007242+0.77%
Forward
FORWARD$0.000589-1.00%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/16 06:08

Trending News

More

U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

TAC Mainnet Launch Integrates Ethereum DeFi with Telegram’s 1B+ User Base

Resupply stablecoin protocol exploited for $9.5M via token price manipulation