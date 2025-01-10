OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin’s short-term correction triggers market volatility, but long-term growth expectations remain

PANews
2025/01/10 12:33

OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin’s short-term correction triggers market volatility, but long-term growth expectations remain

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETH, ETF, BTC

Recently, Bitcoin has fallen sharply from its peak of $102,000 due to the strengthening of the US dollar and rising US Treasury yields. The price fell below $92,000, resulting in the retracement of most of the gains since the beginning of 2025, and triggered $862.4 million in liquidations in the past two days. Despite this, large transaction volume still increased by 9%.

There is a clear divergence of market opinions: on the one hand, veteran trader Tone Vays chose to "go all long" on Bitcoin after the pullback and is optimistic about the future performance; on the other hand, some analysts believe that the Bitcoin bull market may be entering the late stage and is expected to end soon. At the same time, other cryptocurrency markets, including Dogecoin and emerging Ethereum token WallitlQ, have mixed performances, but still show the potential for an explosive rebound.

It is worth noting that the surge in open interest indicates that market volatility may further increase. At the same time, Bitcoin is facing multiple challenges: the latest FOMC meeting minutes of the Federal Reserve show that the pace of interest rate cuts may slow down, and the development of quantum technology also brings potential risks. However, market innovation continues to advance. Bitstamp announced that it will launch Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD on the Ethereum network, reflecting the continued development of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. In addition, Fidelity Digital Assets predicts that Bitcoin will be widely adopted as early as 2025, injecting long-term development confidence into the market.

2. Key data (as of 12:10 HKT on January 10)

  • S&P 500: 5,918.25 (+0.62% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,478.88 (+0.87% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.685% (+10.40 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 109.291 (+0.68% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $93,667.48 (+0.04% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $62.77 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,255.38 (-2.52% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $29.371 billion

3. ETF flows (January 8 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$583 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$159 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

FOMC meeting minutes (January 9, 03:00 am)

Non-farm payrolls data (January 10, 21:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 227,000 / Expected: 150,000

Unemployment rate (January 10, 21:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.2% / Expected: 4.2%

5. Hot News

Former British Prime Minister Truss says he is a supporter of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

Bithumb to List SONIC, SAFE, and AHT in Korean Won Market

Theta announces 2025 roadmap: plans to launch AI Agents beta version, EdgeCloud hybrid cloud edge architecture

Tether CEO: Will give a speech at Italian AI Week in May to introduce Tether’s AI strategy

Russia ‘begins selling’ 1,032 Bitcoins seized in fraud case

Ethereum and Solana Staking No Longer Classified as Collective Investment Schemes in the UK

Vitalik warns of AI risks, while being optimistic about the potential of AI agents as a new interface for things

InfiniGods plans to launch its native token GOD, 17% of which will be allocated to its NFT holders

Coinbase, Google, ai16z and other team members jointly launched the DAO organization Aiccelerate to accelerate the integration of encryption and AI

VanEck executive: Block is expected to become the first company in the S&P 500 to hold Bitcoin

Coinbase International will launch AERO, BEAM and DRIFT perpetual contracts Zhou Xiaochuan: Global public debt is about to exceed 100 trillion US dollars, and the impact of crypto assets on global finance needs to be vigilant

Fidelity’s Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Both Recorded Their Largest Single-Day Net Outflows

Standard Chartered Bank obtains Luxembourg license to provide digital asset custody services

BIO Protocol expands to Solana chain, with Wormhole providing bridge services

IMF recommends Kenya to develop clear cryptocurrency regulatory framework

Kava plans to become a DeAI blockchain and will announce its AI development roadmap in January

Analog Announces 1:100 Split of ANLOG Tokens

Binance will launch Dar Open Network (D) perpetual contract, supporting up to 75x leverage

Avalon Labs will conduct TGE in early Q1: the total supply of AVL is capped at 1 billion, with airdrops accounting for 20%

Arthur Hayes comments on "U.S. Department of Justice approved to sell $6.5 billion worth of Bitcoin": Ready to buy at the bottom

Market News: US Department of Justice approves sale of $6.5 billion worth of seized Silk Road Bitcoins

Oklahoma lawmaker proposes Bitcoin Freedom Act to allow employees to receive wages in Bitcoin

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

