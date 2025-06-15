In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 37.1% month-on-month, of which Immutable network transaction volume increased by more than 150%.

PANews
2025/06/15 08:24
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market experienced a strong rebound in the past week, with transaction volume jumping 37.10% to $144.8 million. Market participation increased significantly, with the number of NFT buyers increasing by 50.56% to 1,061,348, the number of NFT sellers increasing by 8.09% to 38,494, and the number of NFT transactions also increasing by 7.88% to 1,749,437.

The Immutable network ranked first with a transaction volume of US$41.7 million, a surge of 156.01% from the previous week; the Ethereum network transaction volume was US$31.5 million, falling to second place, up 6.69% month-on-month; the Bitcoin network increased by 22.55% month-on-month, with a transaction volume of US$19.4 million; the Polygon network increased by 32.91% month-on-month, with a transaction volume of US$18.5 million; the Mythos Chain network transaction volume was approximately US$14.1 million.

All major blockchains saw an increase in the number of buyers, led by Polygon with a 35.63% increase, followed by Solana with a 27.41% increase, and Bitcoin with a 23.22% increase.

This week's top deals include:

  • CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
  • CryptoPunks #9778 sold for 150 ETH ($377,958)
  • CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
  • CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
  • CryptoPunks #7516 sold for 60 ETH ($158,378)
