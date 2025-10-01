ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
Presales are once again the most talked-about entry point in crypto, offering investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens reach exchanges.Presales are once again the most talked-about entry point in crypto, offering investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens reach exchanges.

5 Top Crypto Presales To Watch In 2025: BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Absorb Attention

Di: The Cryptonomist
2025/10/01 21:23
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000968+0.83%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17989+4.95%
DOGE
DOGE$0.17995+2.96%

SPONSORED POST*

Presales are once again the most talked-about entry point in crypto, offering investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens reach exchanges. The year 2025 is packed with presale activity, but only a few stand out as serious contenders. BlockDAG has made headlines with its record-breaking raise, Pepeto is capturing attention with staking and a live demo exchange, while Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge each bring their unique angle. These projects are shaping the list of top crypto presales to follow now.

BlockDAG: Presale Milestones That Shape 2025

BlockDAG is rewriting the presale game. With nearly $410 million raised and over 26.3 billion BDAG tokens sold, it’s clear this project commands a level of momentum most competitors only dream about. The current price of $0.0013 isn’t expected to last long. With a confirmed listing at $0.05, investors locking in today’s prices could see an immediate 3,746% ROI after launch. Some experts even suggest it could reach $1 in the long term.

The ecosystem is already thriving: 312,000 holders, 3 million mobile miners using the X1 app, and nearly 20,000 ASIC miners shipped globally. Add in the upcoming Awakening Testnet, and BlockDAG proves its infrastructure is more than just hype.

However, while BlockDAG impresses with its scale, Pepeto excites with affordability and cultural appeal. Priced at only $0.000000155, Pepeto offers meme-powered upside, 225% staking rewards, and a story rooted in its rivalry with Pepe one of the biggest names in crypto memes.

Bitcoin Hyper: Enhancing Bitcoin’s Foundation

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised over $15 million, with tokens priced at $0.012905. It markets itself as a high‑speed Layer-2 solution for Bitcoin, combining zk-rollups with Solana-like throughput. Backers are earning between 72–76% APY, while its roadmap includes DeFi features and smart contract integration.

Some analysts believe Hyper could deliver 100× gains if its execution stays on track. Yet, it faces stiff competition from established Layer-2s, and widespread adoption is not guaranteed.

By contrast, Pepeto has already set a practical standard offering a live demo exchange (PepetoSwap) with zero fees, something Hyper has yet to realize in action. Traders looking for tangible results rather than promises are finding Pepeto’s approach far more convincing.

Snorter: Meme Energy Meets Cutting-Edge Trading Tools

Snorter (SNORT) combines humor with utility by providing a Telegram-based sniping bot designed to give traders an edge. It has raised $3.8 million at a presale price of $0.1039, with over 20 million tokens staked to reduce sell pressure. With a capped supply of 500 million tokens and a utility-driven plan, Snorter appeals to traders with higher risk tolerance.

The key question: will the tools actually deliver on their promise? Many meme tokens that fail to deliver disappear quickly. Pepeto, on the other hand, has already demonstrated functionality through PepetoSwap and strengthened its appeal with a viral story Pepe’s P-E-P-E letters stand for Power, Energy, Precision, and Efficiency, while Pepeto adds T for Technology and O for Opportunity. That difference is notable far more convincing than Snorter’s bot promise.

Maxi Doge: Nostalgia Play On Dogecoin’s Momentum

Maxi Doge aims to revive Dogecoin’s legendary energy, targeting a new cycle. With over $2 million raised at a presale price of $0.000257, it relies heavily on viral marketing 40% of funds are allocated for promotion to boost visibility. The project hopes viral campaigns will drive demand but lacks clear utility.

Heavy marketing alone often hits limits; utility is what sustains long-term growth. Pepeto offers not just memes, but real mechanics staking at 225% APY, cross-chain bridges, and a functional exchange demo. The presale price of Pepeto is a fraction of Maxi Doge’s, giving it far greater upside potential.

The Best Crypto Presales In 2025: Is Pepeto The Next SHIB Or Pepe?

The presale scene is bubbling, though not all projects are equal. BlockDAG is smashing records with adoption and funding, Bitcoin Hyper is testing Bitcoin’s scalability limits, Snorter combines memes with tools, and Maxi Doge chases nostalgia. Yet Pepeto stands out as the wildcard: a 420 trillion supply like Pepe, staking rewards that grow holdings before listings, and a story rooted to Pepe’s origins.

If Pepeto even reaches Pepe’s trading levels, today’s presale buyers could see life-changing multiples, something further amplified by staking. That mix of affordability, tech, and narrative makes Pepeto the token many now ask: is this the next Shiba Inu, Pepe, or Dogecoin?

How to Buy Pepeto Now

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Visit the official site: pepeto.io

Choose payment with USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card

Buy at the current presale price of $0.000000155

Stake for 225% APY and hold as the project grows

Website: https://pepeto.io

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0.11701-0.34%
Condividi
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$645.91+8.56%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+4.00%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+2.66%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00
Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Transak co-founder and CEO Sami Start said stablecoin adoption will feel increasingly invisible as they are folded into consumer applications.
Boom
BOOM$0.01533-1.74%
MAY
MAY$0.0261-2.53%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:01

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,778.41
$104,778.41$104,778.41

+0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,576.66
$3,576.66$3,576.66

+1.73%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.62
$165.62$165.62

+1.90%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3465
$2.3465$2.3465

+1.31%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17995
$0.17995$0.17995

+1.05%