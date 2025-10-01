5 Players You Should Target

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 31: Darius Slayton #86 of the New York Giants catches a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Los Angeles Rams defeated the New York Giants 26-25. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Getty Images

Week 4 brought more significant injuries across the NFL. The most noteworthy one was the Giants losing star wide receiver Malik Nabers for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Complicating things for fantasy managers is that four teams will be on a bye during Week 5. With that in mind, here are five Week 5 fantasy football sleepers that you should target to help keep your squad afloat.

Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans

After receiving just 12 total carries through the first three weeks of the season, Marks was given 17 carries against the Titans in Week 4. He didn’t disappoint, rushing for 69 yards and one touchdown. He also caught four of five targets for 50 yards and one touchdown. Veteran running back Nick Chubb has rushed for fewer than 50 yards in three of four games this season and isn’t the future at the position for the Texans, so we could see a lot more of Marks moving forward.

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

The Giants have a massive hole to fill at wide receiver with Nabers now out. Last season, he received 170 targets. Looking to help fill in for him will be Slayton, who caught three of four targets for 44 yards against the Chargers last week. Slayton is a deep threat, posting an average depth of target of at least 12.1 yards in each of the last five seasons. Not only is he worth adding for a favorable Week 5 matchup against the Saints, but Slayton could hold value throughout the remainder of the season.

Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints

The Giants have allowed 6.04 yards per carry to opposing running backs, which is the second-highest mark in the NFL. They have also given up five touchdowns to the position. Miller turned 11 carries into 65 yards and one touchdown against the Bills in Week 4, which may have earned him additional work for this matchup. The presence of Alvin Kamara caps Miller’s upside, but Miller still is worth considering in deeper formats with his stellar matchup.

Elic Ayomanor, WR, Tennessee Titans

Ayomanor has received at least five targets in every game this season. Not only has he been heavily involved, but he has an average depth of target of 12.7 yards. He has two touchdown receptions already, which is noteworthy for a Titans team that is only averaging 12.8 points per game. His value is trending upwards heading into a matchup against a Cardinals team that has given up the fifth-most passing yards per game in the league.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The Texans are lacking viable receiving options behind their star wideout Nico Collins. That has created an expanded role for Schultz, who has already been targeted 21 times this season. Over his last two games, he has 10 receptions for 69 yards. The Ravens have given up 9.89 yards per target to tight ends, which is the third-highest mark in the league. The Packers are on a bye this week, so if Tucker Kraft is your fantasy tight end, consider adding Schultz to fill in for him.