Leverage.Trading has emerged as an independent hub for calculators, guides, and risk reports that help traders navigate crypto leverage, margin, futures, and derivatives.
Leverage moves fast, and so do mistakes. In the summer of 2025, data from Leverage.Trading’s calculators captured that reality in stark detail, with nearly 85% of liquidation checks coming from mobile devices, and sharp spikes in risk testing just before billion-dollar wipeouts.
This Project Review takes a closer look at Leverage.Trading, the independent brand behind those signals. Founded by trader and analyst Anton Palovaara and operated by Prospective Aimline S.L. in Córdoba, Spain, the platform has become a go-to companion for traders trading high-risk instruments like leverage, margin, futures, and derivatives.
Leverage.Trading is an independent educational and analytics brand focused on crypto leverage, margin trading, futures, and derivatives. Founded by trader and analyst Anton Palovaara and operated by Prospective Aimline S.L. in Córdoba, Spain, the publisher combines pro-grade calculators (liquidation price, leverage, position size, futures, funding, risk–reward, stop loss, margin call), plain-English strategy guides, and transparent platform reviews built on a published methodology.
Since 2022, more than 850,000 traders in over 200 countries have used its tools and guides, generating more than 15 million calculations to date. The Leverage.Trading brand is defined by its risk-first editorial approach: before traders commit capital, they are encouraged to run the numbers, pressure-test assumptions, and know where liquidation might strike.
Leverage.Trading’s calculators are the engine room of the brand. Each tool strips away jargon and gives traders a clear read on their exposure:
These tools are built with a mobile‑first design, quick inputs, and concise outputs. Collectively, they have been run more than 15 million times, making them a regular checkpoint for traders worldwide.
Beyond calculators, Leverage.Trading has built a library of explainers that act more like field guides than theory notes. The focus is on crypto leverage, margin trading, crypto futures, and derivatives, with crossover coverage of forex and equities where leverage mechanics overlap.
Each guide follows a consistent pattern: a clear definition up top, a walkthrough in plain English, worked examples, calculator tie‑ins for hands‑on learning, and a short FAQ. The tone avoids hype and stays grounded in real scenarios.
Representative coverage includes:
Leverage.Trading also compares crypto leverage platforms and crypto futures exchanges on a global scale with a strict, risk‑first rubric: licensing, KYC posture, leverage limits, fees, liquidity depth, and risk controls. Reviews are carried out with real accounts and published with clear pros and cons so readers can match platforms to their needs.
A dedicated focus is given to US‑friendly options. Where platforms allow American users, coverage highlights availability, regulation/license checks, KYC requirements, and relevant limits. US‑focused pages are updated regularly, ensuring readers in the States have a current picture of what’s accessible.
Commercially, the brand maintains a transparent stance: rankings are not sold, and any affiliate relationships are disclosed. Comparisons include call‑to‑action links, but placement is editorially determined.
First released in August 2025, the Global Leverage & Risk Report offers a rare look at how traders prepare for risk before trades are placed. Built from anonymized calculator usage, it highlights spikes in liquidation checks, leverage choices, device mix, and geographic patterns during volatile stretches.
Highlights from the first release (Aug 2025):
The report has already drawn strong interest from both media and traders, and follow‑up editions are planned. Its method is simple: anonymized inputs benchmarked against baselines, presented as behavioral context rather than prediction.
The brand emphasizes usability and transparency:
Leverage.Trading is aimed at traders working with leverage, from advanced beginners to intermediate levels, who want calculators, reviews, and research that frame risk clearly. It also serves journalists looking for fast, first‑party signals on retail behavior during periods of volatility.
Leverage.Trading positions itself as a practical companion in the world of leveraged markets. Its calculators and guides simplify complex mechanics, its reviews shine a light on crypto leverage platforms and futures exchanges, and its data reports provide early signals of market stress. Strengths lie in its mobile‑first tools and uncompromising risk focus. While the coverage is clearly tailored for leverage traders rather than spot‑only beginners, the site has carved out a valuable role: helping readers test their assumptions before committing capital.
