Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Leverage.Trading has emerged as an independent hub for calculators, guides, and risk reports that help traders navigate crypto leverage, margin, futures, and derivatives.

Table of Contents Overview

What is Leverage.Trading?

Features

Who it’s for

Conclusion

Summary Founded by trader and analyst Anton Palovaara, Leverage.Trading serves 850,000+ users across 200 countries with over 15 million calculations to date.

Its mobile-first calculators, plain-English strategy guides, and transparent platform reviews make it a go-to resource for risk-focused traders.

The Global Leverage & Risk Report, launched in 2025, highlights real-time trading behavior through anonymized data, offering insights into market stress before major liquidations.

Leverage moves fast, and so do mistakes. In the summer of 2025, data from Leverage.Trading’s calculators captured that reality in stark detail, with nearly 85% of liquidation checks coming from mobile devices, and sharp spikes in risk testing just before billion-dollar wipeouts.

This Project Review takes a closer look at Leverage.Trading, the independent brand behind those signals. Founded by trader and analyst Anton Palovaara and operated by Prospective Aimline S.L. in Córdoba, Spain, the platform has become a go-to companion for traders trading high-risk instruments like leverage, margin, futures, and derivatives.

Overview

Website: https://leverage.trading/

Focus: Independent analytics and education for crypto leverage, futures, and margin trading.

User Base: 850,000+ traders in 200+ countries.

Content: Calculator suite, guides, platform reviews, risk reports

Commercial stance: Rankings not for sale; affiliate disclosure published

Support: Yes

Languages: English

What is Leverage.Trading?

Leverage.Trading is an independent educational and analytics brand focused on crypto leverage, margin trading, futures, and derivatives. Founded by trader and analyst Anton Palovaara and operated by Prospective Aimline S.L. in Córdoba, Spain, the publisher combines pro-grade calculators (liquidation price, leverage, position size, futures, funding, risk–reward, stop loss, margin call), plain-English strategy guides, and transparent platform reviews built on a published methodology.

Since 2022, more than 850,000 traders in over 200 countries have used its tools and guides, generating more than 15 million calculations to date. The Leverage.Trading brand is defined by its risk-first editorial approach: before traders commit capital, they are encouraged to run the numbers, pressure-test assumptions, and know where liquidation might strike.

Features

1) Calculator suite

Leverage.Trading’s calculators are the engine room of the brand. Each tool strips away jargon and gives traders a clear read on their exposure:

Liquidation Price Calculator: The go‑to “how close am I to the edge?” check, surfacing buffer and maintenance margin at a glance.

Leverage Calculator: Works backward from margin and position size to show the leverage ratio required, margin needed, and profit potential.

Crypto Futures Calculator: Covers long or short setups, outputting P/L, margin requirements, liquidation levels, and maximum open size from a simple set of inputs.

Position Size Calculator: Converts account risk percentage and stop distance into an exact size, keeping small accounts disciplined.

Funding Rate Calculator: Translates hourly and daily funding into real holding costs.

Risk–Reward and Stop Loss Calculators: A back‑to‑basics pair that aligns targets and exits with actual math.

Margin Call Calculators (long and short): Model where a margin call would hit at different leverage levels.

Trading Calculator (Simulate Day Trades): Lets traders test capital, risk per trade, win rate, and reward‑to‑risk ratio across multiple trades to preview likely outcomes.

These tools are built with a mobile‑first design, quick inputs, and concise outputs. Collectively, they have been run more than 15 million times, making them a regular checkpoint for traders worldwide.

2) Educational coverage

Beyond calculators, Leverage.Trading has built a library of explainers that act more like field guides than theory notes. The focus is on crypto leverage, margin trading, crypto futures, and derivatives, with crossover coverage of forex and equities where leverage mechanics overlap.

Each guide follows a consistent pattern: a clear definition up top, a walkthrough in plain English, worked examples, calculator tie‑ins for hands‑on learning, and a short FAQ. The tone avoids hype and stays grounded in real scenarios.

Representative coverage includes:

Crypto leverage and margin essentials: Primers like What is Crypto Margin Trading?, What Is Liquidation Price?, Cross Margin vs Isolated Margin, What Is Over‑Leverage in Trading?, and What Is a Margin Call?

Futures and contracts: Walk‑throughs such as What Is Crypto Futures Trading?, What Are Perpetual Futures Contracts?, and USDT‑M vs COIN‑M.

Risk, fees and safeguards: Practical breakdowns of costs and protections, including Fees, Negative Balance Protection, and Do You Have to Pay Back Leverage?

US and exchange coverage: Jurisdictional clarity through articles like Is Leverage Trading Legal in the USA? and roundups of Leading Crypto Margin Trading Exchanges and U.S. Crypto Futures Trading Platforms.

3) Transparent platform reviews and comparisons

Leverage.Trading also compares crypto leverage platforms and crypto futures exchanges on a global scale with a strict, risk‑first rubric: licensing, KYC posture, leverage limits, fees, liquidity depth, and risk controls. Reviews are carried out with real accounts and published with clear pros and cons so readers can match platforms to their needs.

A dedicated focus is given to US‑friendly options. Where platforms allow American users, coverage highlights availability, regulation/license checks, KYC requirements, and relevant limits. US‑focused pages are updated regularly, ensuring readers in the States have a current picture of what’s accessible.

Commercially, the brand maintains a transparent stance: rankings are not sold, and any affiliate relationships are disclosed. Comparisons include call‑to‑action links, but placement is editorially determined.

4) Data and insights: Global Leverage & Risk Report

First released in August 2025, the Global Leverage & Risk Report offers a rare look at how traders prepare for risk before trades are placed. Built from anonymized calculator usage, it highlights spikes in liquidation checks, leverage choices, device mix, and geographic patterns during volatile stretches.

Highlights from the first release (Aug 2025):

Roughly 85% of liquidation checks happened on mobile between Jul 14–Aug 17, underscoring how risk management has gone mobile‑first.

On Jul 11, liquidation checks surged 5× hours before a $1.29b short wipeout, led by traders in India, Türkiye, and the U.S.

Between Jul 24–26, risk checks jumped 23% globally, ahead of a $5k intraday swing and $500m+ liquidations.

The Aug 15–17 “panic tape” showed a +13.7% jump on Aug 15 during a $6b options expiry, a record +28.5% spike on Aug 16, and a +19.4% rise on Aug 17 before $576m in liquidations as Bitcoin slid from ~$124k to $115k.

The report has already drawn strong interest from both media and traders, and follow‑up editions are planned. Its method is simple: anonymized inputs benchmarked against baselines, presented as behavioral context rather than prediction.

5) UX, access and trust

The brand emphasizes usability and transparency:

Mobile‑first design keeps tools quick and clear on any screen.

Global reach: Tools and content are used by more than 850,000 traders in 200+ countries.

Legal: Terms, Privacy, Cookie, GDPR, Editorial Policy, Affiliate Disclosure, and Complaints Policy are all published and accessible.

Trusted platform guarantee: Every review is run by real traders, rankings are never sold, and updates refresh monthly with new user data.

Who it’s for

Leverage.Trading is aimed at traders working with leverage, from advanced beginners to intermediate levels, who want calculators, reviews, and research that frame risk clearly. It also serves journalists looking for fast, first‑party signals on retail behavior during periods of volatility.

Conclusion

Leverage.Trading positions itself as a practical companion in the world of leveraged markets. Its calculators and guides simplify complex mechanics, its reviews shine a light on crypto leverage platforms and futures exchanges, and its data reports provide early signals of market stress. Strengths lie in its mobile‑first tools and uncompromising risk focus. While the coverage is clearly tailored for leverage traders rather than spot‑only beginners, the site has carved out a valuable role: helping readers test their assumptions before committing capital.

To learn more about Leverage.Trading, visit its official website.