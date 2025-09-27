ExchangeDEX+
$410M+ Without VC Dumps: BlockDAG Stands Above PEPE’s Hype and SUI’s Resistance in Crypto Top Gainers

Di: Coindoo
2025/09/27 07:00
Pepe continues to swing wildly, with every rise followed by quick drops. Even confident Pepe (PEPE) price predictions lose weight when momentum fades fast. SUI has strong tech, yet each SUI price analysis shows the coin stuck around resistance points and steady selling pressure. The bigger question is simple: why chase coins that stumble when another project is proving steady traction?

BlockDAG (BDAG) has already pulled in $410+ million from its presale, all without VC money. That includes $40 million in the last 30 days, an average of $1 million daily. The best part? It’s all powered by retail buyers, with no early unlocks or corporate wallets waiting to dump. For anyone asking what crypto top gainers to buy today, BlockDAG buyers may have already secured the floor.

BlockDAG’s $410M+ Retail Power

BlockDAG has shown that a project can achieve huge growth without relying on venture capital. The presale alone has reached an impressive $410+ million, proving that everyday buyers can drive momentum on their own. In just 30 days, $40 million poured in, averaging $1 million each day. These results point to steady and reliable support, making it clear that demand is strong and consistent. The size of this growth speaks for itself.

By excluding VC funding, BlockDAG has removed the usual problem of early dumps that often crush smaller buyers. Every dollar raised is linked directly to organic demand rather than corporate allocations. With more than 312,000 holders already involved, confidence in the project clearly stretches far beyond a small circle of insiders. This wide distribution underlines how BlockDAG has become one of the crypto top gainers in presale charts and highlights the strength of its community-first model.

The presale price remains low at just $0.0016 per coin, while the planned listing price is set around $0.05. That gap gives early participants the chance to see large multiples supported by steady inflows. These numbers are not just projections but math built on real results.

At the same time, BlockDAG is delivering testnets, shipping miners, and scaling its app, which now serves millions of users. With $412+ million raised and retail power setting the floor, BlockDAG clearly stands out as one of the strongest crypto top gainers before its official listing.

Pepe Price Prediction: Can It Keep Trader Attention?

Pepe’s strength has always been community hype, and the price reflects it. Right now, the coin trades near $0.00001059, with daily volume close to $450 million. This level of action keeps it visible, yet resistance zones continue to block solid gains. A clear Pepe (PEPE) price prediction is tough because movement relies more on hype and quick trading than lasting value. Some see a rebound toward $0.00000080, while others warn it could fall back to $0.00000065 if energy fades.

Source- CoinGecko

According to CoinGecko, Pepe’s future depends on whether traders see it as more than a short-term bet. Most price predictions point out the uneven risk and reward. Big gains are possible, but losses come just as fast. Compared with coins working on long-term use cases, Pepe feels more like a gamble. Traders may still chase pumps, but calling it a stable choice is difficult when it relies so heavily on constant momentum.

SUI Price Analysis: Can It Push Beyond $3.70?

SUI is trading at $3.63, moving within $3.62 and $3.76, with daily activity around $1.3 billion. Current SUI price analysis shows it struggling to hold above the $3.70 pivot. Resistance appears near $4.07 to $4.33, while support sits around $3.55 and $3.45. If those break, a dip closer to $3.20 is possible. The RSI reads neutral, and the 200-day SMA at $3.14 offers a base, but short-term strength is still unclear.

Some SUI watchers believe higher volume could push it to test $4.20 soon. Others see profit-taking as a barrier to growth. As a Layer-1 coin, its fundamentals remain strong, but short-term charts keep it shaky. Compared to presales like BlockDAG, where retail demand has already created the floor, SUI doesn’t yet look like a guaranteed top pick.

Why BlockDAG Ranks Among Crypto Top Gainers in 2025

Pepe remains unpredictable, with forecasts split between upside bursts and sudden reversals. SUI is more technical, but still struggles to stay strong above $3.50 while facing resistance near $4. Both coins keep attention, but neither gives the kind of steady base many holders look for when searching for the best opportunities.

BlockDAG changes that story. The presale has already raised $410+ million, with $40 million in the last 30 days alone. All of it comes from retail buyers; no VC selling pressure in sight. With early holders setting the floor, and whales still waiting on the sidelines, BlockDAG stands out as one of the clear crypto top gainers heading into 2025.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post $410M+ Without VC Dumps: BlockDAG Stands Above PEPE’s Hype and SUI’s Resistance in Crypto Top Gainers appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

