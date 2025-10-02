ExchangeDEX+
This week, the crypto industry got a major shake-up as the U.S. and U.K. announced a joint Transatlantic Task Force focused on capital markets and digital assets.This week, the crypto industry got a major shake-up as the U.S. and U.K. announced a joint Transatlantic Task Force focused on capital markets and digital assets.

4 Coins Investors Are Watching as US and UK Announce Joint Crypto Task Force

Di: Cryptodaily
2025/10/02 20:51
This week, the crypto industry got a major shake-up as the U.S. and U.K. announced a joint Transatlantic Task Force focused on capital markets and digital assets. For investors, this is more than a policy update; it could redefine how institutional money flows into the crypto sector. With digital assets at the center of the agenda, traders are scanning the market for the best cryptos to watch under this fresh regulatory spotlight. Led by a viral Layer 2 meme coin, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), four tokens stand out, each offering a unique angle as global oversight strengthens and institutional adoption ramps up.

The US–UK Crypto Task Force and Its Market Impact

The creation of a Transatlantic Task Force is a milestone for digital assets. It will submit recommendations in 180 days, focusing on digital markets and cross-border use cases. The task committee could alleviate ambiguity and boost institutional adoption by unifying norms and standards.Analysts noted that this alliance may inspire other large economies to follow. Through stronger cooperation, crypto markets may gain confidence, transparency, and capital flow efficiency. For investors, the task force isn’t just about regulation. It’s a signal that digital assets are no longer in the niche. They’re becoming an integral part of global finance. This makes finding the best cryptos to watch even more critical as adoption accelerates.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With Real Utility

Little Pepe has quickly become one of the best cryptos to watch as it combines meme coin hype with serious infrastructure. Built on a sniper-bot-resistant EVM chain and audited by CertiK, the project is designed to avoid the typical pump-and-dump cycles that have plagued the meme sector. Its presale has already raised over $26.2 million, selling more than 16 billion tokens with prices now up 120% from the first stage. Community incentives, such as the $777k Giveaway and the 15 ETH Mega Buyer Rewards, have fueled momentum, making it one of the hottest presales of the year. With a strict vesting schedule to prevent early dumps and a meme-only Launchpad in development, Little Pepe is carving out a new category in the meme space, one that blends viral marketing with real utility. Many analysts see its launch as a potential catalyst for a new wave of meme-led market cycles.

Solana (SOL): Institutional Magnet With Treasury Adoption

Solana continues to dominate headlines as institutional adoption scales up. Nasdaq-listed firms, such as Fitell Corporation, are adding Solana treasuries, signaling a new wave of corporate trust in the blockchain. Backing from heavyweights such as Pantera Capital, which holds over $1 billion in SOL, reinforces its position as a serious alternative to Ethereum.

Solana Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Despite short-term price pullbacks toward $200, analysts still target $500 and beyond, supported by treasury accumulation, upcoming ETF approval buzz, and DeFi growth. Solana could see even deeper institutional inflows if regulatory clarity improves through the US–UK task force.

Ripple (XRP): Benefiting From Whale Activity and ETF Momentum

Ripple has long been entangled in regulatory debates, but the tides are shifting favorably after the firm and the SEC filed for a joint dismissal. The XRP Ledger’s institutional settlement layer has gained traction, while whales have resumed accumulation near $2.80 support.

XRP Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Recent ETF-related developments, including the REX-Osprey XRP product, have renewed institutional inflows. Weekly data show over $69 million in inflows, a doubling in just one week, and lifting year-to-date totals above $1.5 billion. As the joint task force explores cross-border financial infrastructure, XRP is strategically positioned. With analysts eyeing $10 and beyond, Ripple is one of the best cryptos to watch as regulation and adoption converge.

Hedera (HBAR): Trusted by Governments and Institutions

Hedera’s recent partnerships with governments and corporations, including its role in Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token, highlight its ability to integrate at the highest levels. At the same time, HBAR has been gaining traction with institutions, as Grayscale filed for a Hedera trust and the DTCC listed a Canary HBAR ETF. Even though SEC approval is still pending, these moves have placed Hedera firmly on Wall Street’s radar.

Hedera Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Trading near $0.22, HBAR is at a critical support level. If it holds, analysts expect a rally toward $0.30 and beyond. For long-term investors, Hedera’s combination of government adoption and institutional inflows makes it one of the best cryptos to watch under the new regulatory landscape.

Final Takeaway

The US–UK crypto task force has set the stage for a new wave of adoption and oversight in digital markets. For investors, this is a moment to focus on projects with strong fundamentals and institutional relevance. Little Pepe, Solana, Ripple, and Hedera each fit that bill, from meme-driven community power to enterprise-grade trust layers. Together, they represent four of the best cryptos to watch as the world’s biggest financial hubs finally align on digital assets.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

