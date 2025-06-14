El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6207.18 BTC

PANews
2025/06/14 16:42
Bitcoin
BTC$116,592.53
ELYSIA
EL$0.004873

According to PANews on June 14, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,207.18, with a total value of US$652 million.

PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Red Light Holland announced the implementation of a Bitcoin balance sheet strategy and appointed Scott Melker
PANews reported on July 15 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades reduced its position by another 2,000 BTC this afternoon, and its position has been reduced to
1INCH price has rallied to $0.39 after breaking extended consolidation, boosted by the $700B milestone in DEX volume. However, bearish RSI divergence raises risk of breaking the established uptrend structure if the price falls below the $0.30 support.
