OSL Trading Moments: The market predicts that BTC may fall to $77,000 before returning to a bull market, and altcoins are expected to rebound

PANews
2025/02/24 12:12
Bitcoin
BTC$117,329.3-0.54%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004633-7.02%

OSL Trading Time: The market predicts that BTC may fall to $77,000 and then return to the bull market, and altcoins are expected to rebound

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETF, ETH, BTC

In the cryptocurrency space, Bitcoin (BTC) continues to attract attention. The CEO of CryptoQuant predicts that the price of Bitcoin will fall to $77,000 before a possible bull run resumes. However, the recent Bybit breach where stolen assets were converted into Bitcoin by cybercriminals has raised concerns about the relationship between cybercrime and cryptocurrencies.

In contrast, Strategy's Michael Saylor presented a more optimistic view at CPAC 2025, emphasizing Bitcoin's transformative potential in corporate finance and personal economic independence. Against this backdrop, Ethereum (ETH) also showed bullish signs, especially after Bybit conducted a large ETH buyback.

Meanwhile, business intelligence firm Strategy updated its profile picture, sparking speculation that it may be about to buy Bitcoin. Earlier, Michael Saylor hinted that Strategy's 21/21 plan is making progress, aiming to further accumulate Bitcoin. Although the price of Bitcoin remains fixed below $100,000, some altcoins are also showing growth potential.

Despite selling pressure on Bitcoin, which saw prices fall 3% and stabilize above $95,500, key indicators suggest a rebound is possible. However, the sharp drop in prices after the Bybit hack suggests that holders may have chosen to give up in the short term. Ethereum also experienced turbulence with the death cross, but some analysts remain optimistic about its continued long-term rise.

In addition, Bitcoin's role in the U.S. economy has also become a focus of discussion. VanEck said that by 2049, strategic Bitcoin reserves have the potential to eliminate $21 trillion in debt. This view resonates with the expectation that Bitcoin is ready to break through its latest all-time high of $108,824. However, as gold prices approach $3,000, Bitcoin seems to lag in performance, which has raised market concerns about the world's largest cryptocurrency.

2. Key data (as of 10:10 HKT on February 24)

  • S&P 500: 6,013.13 (+2.24% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,524.01 (+1.10% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.430% (-14.60 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 106.20 (-2.10% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $96,178 (+2.96% YTD), with daily spot volume of $18.45 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,794.17 (-16.46% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $22.35 billion

3. ETF flows (February 21 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$62.9 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$8.9 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Second estimate of GDP quarterly growth rate (21:30, February 28)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 3.1% / Expected: 2.3%

Core PCE price index month-on-month (21:30, February 28)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 0.2% / Expected: 0.3%

Personal consumption expenditure month-on-month (09:30, February 28)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 0.7% / Expected: 0.2%

5. Hot News

This week's preview | Arkham Exchange provides spot trading to 17 states in the United States; VitaDAO plans to launch a new token on Pump Science

Macroeconomic Outlook of the Week: What will the next move of the Fed, which is cautious as the main theme? Focus on PCE

Data: SUI, OP, ZETA and other tokens will usher in large amounts of unlocking, of which SUI unlocking value is about 77.6 million US dollars

Bybit CEO: ETH gap has been fully filled

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net outflow of $559 million last week, with only VanEck Bitcoin ETF HODL achieving weekly net inflows

Georgia proposes second Bitcoin reserve bill

Bybit has acquired approximately 446,870 ETH worth approximately $1.23 billion through loans, whale deposits, and purchases

Pump.fun is suspected of internally testing the AMM liquidity pool and adding a new Swap section

A multi-signature wallet associated with Mantle bought 200 million WLFI 6 hours ago

Arkham Exchange will offer spot trading to users in 17 U.S. states starting March 1

Buffett's shareholder letter: Will always invest most of the funds in stocks, and the value of tradable stocks held last year fell to $272 billion

Bybit hacker surpasses Fidelity and Vitalik to become the world's 14th largest ETH holder

Franklin Templeton Submits Solana Spot ETF S-1 Filing to US SEC

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump: Tariff letters will be sent to small countries soon, with tariff rates slightly higher than 10%

Trump: Tariff letters will be sent to small countries soon, with tariff rates slightly higher than 10%

PANews July 16 news, US President Trump said on Tuesday that tariff letters for smaller countries will be sent out soon, adding that tariffs of "a little over 10%" may
MAY
MAY$0.05723-1.56%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.455+1.86%
SOON
SOON$0.1442+2.12%
SentraNet
SENT$0.01651-24.19%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 07:40
A newly created wallet withdrew 27,805.52 ETH from FalconX. In the past four days, a total of more than $200 million in ETH has been withdrawn from FalconX.

A newly created wallet withdrew 27,805.52 ETH from FalconX. In the past four days, a total of more than $200 million in ETH has been withdrawn from FalconX.

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Onchain Lens , a newly created wallet has just withdrawn 27,805.52 ETH from FalconX , worth about $83.18 million. In the past
Moonveil
MORE$0.03363+14.81%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01668+0.60%
Ethereum
ETH$3,133.21+5.23%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 08:28
Pump.Fun is suspected to have transferred 98,000 SOL to the repurchase address, worth about 16 million US dollars

Pump.Fun is suspected to have transferred 98,000 SOL to the repurchase address, worth about 16 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 16 that on-chain information showed that Pump.Fun had allegedly transferred 98,000 SOLs, worth approximately US$16 million, to the repurchase address. Earlier, there was market news that
Solana
SOL$163.45+1.55%
SOLS
SOLS$0.00493+8.59%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.006445+11.44%
FUNToken
FUN$0.022129-1.17%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 07:55

Trending News

More

Trump: Tariff letters will be sent to small countries soon, with tariff rates slightly higher than 10%

A newly created wallet withdrew 27,805.52 ETH from FalconX. In the past four days, a total of more than $200 million in ETH has been withdrawn from FalconX.

Pump.Fun is suspected to have transferred 98,000 SOL to the repurchase address, worth about 16 million US dollars

UK releases wholesale financial market digitalization strategy to promote DLT and stablecoin innovation

Can PoL v2 make BeraChain stronger?