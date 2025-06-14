DRW Investments buys about $100 million of Trump Media & Technology Group shares

PANews
2025/06/14 12:58
Salamanca
DON$0.000753-2.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.074-4.69%

PANews reported on June 14 that according to the Financial Times, DRW Investments, an investment company owned by US financial tycoon Don Wilson, bought about 4 million shares of Trump Media Technology Group, worth about $100 million, becoming one of the top investors in Trump Media Technology Group's cryptocurrency bets. But its competitor Jane Street is the largest investor in Trump Media Technology Group's cryptocurrency bets, and has invested about $375 million. DRW Investments is a major institutional player in the field of crypto assets. It hopes that the Trump administration will rethink the regulatory authority of the US securities industry and has previously called for the establishment of a new regulatory agency to replace the US SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Here’s why the stock and crypto markets rose after the US inflation data

Here’s why the stock and crypto markets rose after the US inflation data

The stock and crypto markets drifted upwards on Tuesday, July 5, after the U.S. published mixed consumer inflation data. Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 rose by 160 and 30 points, respectively. Bitcoin (BTC) pared back some…
Bitcoin
BTC$116,241.65-3.47%
SphereX
HERE$0.000669--%
U Coin
U$0.01255+2.36%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02677-5.23%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002947-7.55%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/15 21:11
Institution: Bitcoin still has some way to go before it is widely adopted

Institution: Bitcoin still has some way to go before it is widely adopted

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, Matt Britzman, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that after Bitcoin recently soared to an all-time high, Bitcoin still has a
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00161-16.14%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 21:15
Risc Zero’s “Boundless” Incentivized Testnet Launches

Risc Zero’s “Boundless” Incentivized Testnet Launches

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, zero-knowledge proof technology company RISC Zero launched a decentralized ZK computing market incentive test network (Mainnet Beta) called "Boundless" on Coinbase's
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005503+59.41%
ZKsync
ZK$0.05485-1.57%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000908+70.35%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0004389-10.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 21:04

Trending News

More

Here’s why the stock and crypto markets rose after the US inflation data

Institution: Bitcoin still has some way to go before it is widely adopted

Risc Zero’s “Boundless” Incentivized Testnet Launches

BTC Digital, a US-listed company, plans to raise $6 million to purchase ETH

Building Trust With U.S. Regulators Is Essential For Advancing Crypto Adoption