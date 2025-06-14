“A giant whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million from two ETH waves” bought another $10 million of ETH an hour ago PANews 2025/06/14 08:36

WAVES $1.0937 +1.37% ETH $3,129.7 +5.21%

PANews reported on June 14 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, “a giant whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves” spent another 10 million USDC to purchase 3,875 ETH an hour ago. In the past three days, this giant whale/institution has spent a total of 186 million USDC to buy 70,465 ETH, with an average price of $2,647.7. It currently still holds 150 million USDC.