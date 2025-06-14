White House reviewing SpaceX contract

PANews
2025/06/14 09:09
PANews June 14 news, according to Cailian Press, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters that after Trump and Musk publicly quarreled, the White House has instructed the Department of Defense and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to collect detailed information on SpaceX's multi-billion dollar contract. People familiar with the matter said that the US government has launched a relevant review and asked relevant agencies to carefully examine the contracts obtained by Musk and his company to prepare for possible retaliatory measures. The Pentagon is also evaluating whether SpaceX's participation in the US next-generation missile defense system project should be weakened. In an email to Reuters, a White House spokesman did not respond to Musk's business issues, only saying: "The Trump administration is committed to implementing a rigorous review process for all bids and contracts." According to a statement from a NASA spokesman, the agency "will continue to collaborate with industry partners to ensure that the president's goals in the space field are achieved." People familiar with the matter pointed out that the purpose of this contract review is to enable the government to respond quickly when Trump decides to take action against Musk. One of the people familiar with the matter said, "This review is preparing ammunition for political struggles."

Trump: Tariff letters will be sent to small countries soon, with tariff rates slightly higher than 10%

PANews July 16 news, US President Trump said on Tuesday that tariff letters for smaller countries will be sent out soon, adding that tariffs of "a little over 10%" may
PANews2025/07/16 07:40
A newly created wallet withdrew 27,805.52 ETH from FalconX. In the past four days, a total of more than $200 million in ETH has been withdrawn from FalconX.

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Onchain Lens , a newly created wallet has just withdrawn 27,805.52 ETH from FalconX , worth about $83.18 million. In the past
PANews2025/07/16 08:28
Pump.Fun is suspected to have transferred 98,000 SOL to the repurchase address, worth about 16 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 16 that on-chain information showed that Pump.Fun had allegedly transferred 98,000 SOLs, worth approximately US$16 million, to the repurchase address. Earlier, there was market news that
PANews2025/07/16 07:55

