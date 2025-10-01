ExchangeDEX+
Dogecoin (DOGE) remains a meme-coin legend and a poster child for how viral communities can turn memes into market value.Dogecoin (DOGE) remains a meme-coin legend and a poster child for how viral communities can turn memes into market value.

3 Cryptos That Could Surpass Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Growth by 2030

Di: The Cryptonomist
2025/10/01 22:54
SPONSORED POST*

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains a meme-coin legend and a poster child for how viral communities can turn memes into market value. However, as we move deeper into 2025 and beyond, many long-term investors ask which tokens can outpace DOGE’s growth over the next 5 years? Below are three contenders, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Aster (ASTER), and Tron (TRX), each with unique stories, momentum, and upside potential.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme + Infrastructure = Explosive Upside

Little Pepe is building more than hype. While it markets itself as a meme coin, the team is developing a dedicated Ethereum Layer-2 network explicitly designed for meme token launches—aiming for cheaper gas, fast transactions, and protections against unfair bot activity. The presale has seen strong traction. Its Stage 12 presale closed early, and the project moved into Stage 13 with a token price of $0.0022. LILPEPE has raised more than $26.2 million and sold over 16.1 billion tokens.

Unlike many meme projects, LILPEPE has already been audited by CertiK and is listed on CoinMarketCap, a step that lends credibility at this early stage. Campaigns like its $777,000 giveaway and the special promotion for presale buyers between Stage 12 and Stage 17 echo the viral push that drove SHIB and PEPE to stardom. If it executes on its roadmap, LILPEPE has the narrative and infrastructure to deliver exponential growth that DOGE can no longer match.

Aster (ASTER): Lightning Fast Surge

Aster has been one of the fastest rising names of 2025. In just seven days, the token jumped by 2,180%, catching the eye of speculative traders, proving it’s not just a one-day wonder. Currently priced near $2 with a market capitalization of around $3.3 billion, ASTER is positioning itself as a token with staying power if it can maintain its momentum. The challenge for Aster is sustaining that growth. Many tokens that rocket this quickly struggle to avoid equally sharp corrections. But if the team can deliver on partnerships, infrastructure, or meaningful use cases, ASTER has a shot at being one of the stronger mid-cap names by the end of the decade.

Tron (TRX): A Veteran With Stability

Tron (TRX) is no newcomer, and that’s both its strength and its weakness. Trading around $0.33 with a market cap of $33.1 billion, TRX has been a steady force in the crypto world for years. Over the past week, Tron has climbed around 4%; in the last month, it has gained about 12%. While these numbers don’t carry the jaw-dropping energy of ASTER or the early-stage buzz of LILPEPE, they show Tron’s staying power in a market where many projects fade. 

Tron’s relevance comes from its established infrastructure for decentralized applications and stable payments. Unlike DOGE, which thrives mostly on community energy, TRX has real use cases backing it up. Its potential to surpass Dogecoin lies not in sudden hype but in steady accumulation and broader adoption.

Where They Could Land by 2030

The projection reveals a fascinating narrative about the future. Analysts think that if LILPEPE follows through on its ambitious plans, it may rise from $0.0022 to $1 or perhaps more, hundreds of times the original investment. ASTER could mature into a strong mid-cap project, and if it maintains momentum, investors may see returns of 50x to 100x from current prices. Tron (TRX), meanwhile, may not deliver the same fireworks, but its slow and steady approach could allow it to quietly double or triple while consolidating its place in the top ranks of crypto.

Conclusion

People will never forget Dogecoin (DOGE) as the meme coin that began it all, but it’s probably not going to make the huge increases investors are looking for anymore. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Aster (ASTER), and Tron (TRX) are all tokens that can help you develop faster than DOGE by 2030. LILPEPE has the viral energy and infrastructure to run for 100 times, Aster has proved that it can start explosive rallies quickly, and Tron offers long-term stability based on adoption. Each token offers a distinct approach for investors with varying risk tolerance levels to aim higher than Dogecoin in the coming years.

 *This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

