Dow Jones lower by 1.79%,markets rattled as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

Crypto.news
2025/06/14 04:17
Digital Oil Memecoin
OIL$0.0002051-21.23%
U Coin
U$0.01241+0.97%

U.S. stocks fell sharply Friday as escalating military conflict between Israel and Iran sent oil prices soaring and investors retreating from risk assets. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.79%, while the S&P 500 closed down 1.13% and the Nasdaq lost 1.30%. 

Israel launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear and missile facilities late Thursday evening, prompting retaliatory missile launches from Iran during the final hours of Friday’s U.S. trading session.

Oil and defense stocks climbed. Brent crude jumped more than 7%, briefly surging 14% during Asia trading hours, while WTI crude approached $74 a barrel. 

ExxonMobil rose around 2%, and defense firms Lockheed Martin and RTX gained about 3% each. Gold rose 1.4% to $3,432 an ounce, nearing its April record.

The sell-off ended what was shaping up to be a positive week for equities. 

Global markets followed suit. European and Asian equities posted losses of more than 1%. U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the 10-year note climbing 7.9 basis points to 4.436%, reversing earlier declines on safe-haven demand. The dollar also rebounded, gaining 0.5%.

President Trump urged Iran to return to nuclear talks and warned of further consequences, citing a missed 60-day deadline. Meanwhile, Iran canceled planned negotiations with the U.S.

Economically, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rose sharply to 60.5 in June, topping forecasts and suggesting resilient consumer outlooks despite geopolitical uncertainty.

Investors now face renewed inflation risks from rising oil prices and uncertainty around future Federal Reserve actions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlackRock’s Q2 Digital Asset Inflows Reach $14B, Total AUM Hits $79.6B

BlackRock’s Q2 Digital Asset Inflows Reach $14B, Total AUM Hits $79.6B

BlackRock reported $14.1 billion in digital asset net inflows for the second quarter of 2025, pushing the firm’s total assets under management (AUM) in this segment to $79.6 billion. Although digital assets still represent just 1% of BlackRock’s $12.5 trillion in total AUM, the category is emerging as one of its fastest-growing product lines. Digital assets contributed hugely to BlackRock’s broader ETF performance. Within the firm’s $85 billion in total ETF inflows during Q2, digital products alone accounted for $14 billion. Year-to-date, digital asset net inflows have reached $17 billion, showing persistent institutional interest despite a complex macroeconomic backdrop. Revenue Contribution Remains Modest—For Now Digital assets generated $40 million in base fees and securities lending revenue in Q2 2025, also accounting for 1% of BlackRock’s total revenue from investment advisory and administration services. While modest compared to traditional asset classes, the figure reflects a growing stream of yield-generating exposure from crypto-related products . CEO Larry Fink attributed some of the firm’s performance momentum to digital assets, along with custom strategies and technology-led platforms like Aperio. BlackRock Shows Long-Term Commitment to Digital Finance In a statement accompanying the results, CEO Larry Fink emphasized the growing role of digital assets in attracting a new generation of investors. “We’re attracting a new and increasingly global generation of investors through things like our digital assets offerings,” he said. Digital assets are currently reported under the ETF category, alongside core equity and fixed income. However, with digital assets contributing nearly 31% of alternative product flows in Q2, they are becoming a key pillar of the firm’s alternative investment strategy. While digital assets remain a small slice of the overall portfolio, BlackRock’s growing involvement in tokenized finance, ETFs, and related infrastructure suggests a long-term commitment to institutional crypto adoption. “These are just the early days in our next phase of even stronger growth,” Fink added. BlackRock Shares Tumble BlackRock shares fell more than 6% after a major institutional client based in Asia withdrew $52 billion from its index funds during the second quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported. The withdrawal illustrates the volatility that even the world’s largest asset manager can face from a small number of large clients, particularly in passive investment vehicles. Still, BlackRock’s overall performance remained strong, with total assets under management climbing to a record $12.53 trillion. According to the WSJ , net income rose 6.5% year-over-year to $1.59 billion, indicating operational resilience in the face of short-term outflows. The firm also reported increased revenue driven by higher base fees and strong flows into active strategies and ETFs, suggesting that BlackRock continues to diversify its growth drivers beyond traditional index products.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5346-2.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02999+1.48%
Major
MAJOR$0.16848+0.30%
Wink
LIKE$0.01188+0.04%
Yieldstone
YIELD$0.085--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/16 02:03
Dow Jones drops 300 points on CPI data, NVIDIA stock lifts Nasdaq on China news

Dow Jones drops 300 points on CPI data, NVIDIA stock lifts Nasdaq on China news

U.S. stocks were mixed as rising inflation and trade war coincides with Nvidia's strong performance.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14085-3.21%
U Coin
U$0.01245+0.89%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 01:42
Trump calls for GENIUS Act to pass Tuesday, despite reports of later vote

Trump calls for GENIUS Act to pass Tuesday, despite reports of later vote

Republicans are planning to hold votes on three pieces of crypto-related legislation, but it’s unclear if they’ll be able to meet the president’s accelerated timeline.
LightLink
LL$0.01446-4.04%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04534+7.49%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.237-1.04%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00006941-2.39%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00334-1.18%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 01:48

Trending News

More

BlackRock’s Q2 Digital Asset Inflows Reach $14B, Total AUM Hits $79.6B

Dow Jones drops 300 points on CPI data, NVIDIA stock lifts Nasdaq on China news

Trump calls for GENIUS Act to pass Tuesday, despite reports of later vote

DOJ, CFTC close Polymarket case months after FBI raid, no charges filed

Experts say Wall Street Ponke could outrun Shib, Pepe; here’s why