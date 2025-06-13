Revolut Lists Venice Token VVV PANews 2025/06/13 23:28

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @AskVenice’s tweet, Venice Token (VVV) is now available on Revolut, Europe’s leading financial application, and is open to trading for users in the EU and the UK.