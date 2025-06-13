USDC Treasury minted $98.25 million USDC on Ethereum

PANews
2025/06/13 18:30
USDCoin
USDC$1,0002+0,04%

PANews reported on June 13 that Whale Alert monitoring showed that at 18:26 Beijing time, USDC issuer USDC Treasury minted 98,254,712 USDC on Ethereum, worth approximately US$98,195,759.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

