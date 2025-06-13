US media broke the news: Israel revealed that the action against Iraq "clearly received the green light from the United States"

2025/06/13 17:57

PANews June 13, according to the AXIOS website, Israel's attack on Iran can be said to be the largest single blow to the Iranian regime since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, which may involve the United States and destroy any hope of reaching a nuclear agreement. Although Trump himself has repeatedly stated that he opposes Israeli attacks that may "blow up" negotiations. But in the hours after the attack began, Israeli officials revealed that all this was coordinated with Washington. Trump and his aides only pretended to oppose Israel's attack in public, and did not express opposition in private. An Israeli official claimed: "We have clearly received the green light from the United States." They said the goal is to convince Iran that there is no imminent attack and to ensure that Iranians on Israel's target list will not move to new locations. Even Netanyahu's aides revealed that Trump tried to prevent Israel from launching an attack in a phone call on Monday, but in fact the call was about coordination before the attack. The United States has not confirmed any of these claims.

