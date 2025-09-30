21Shares goes live with Jupiter ETP, expanding crypto lineup in Europe

21Shares has launched a new exchange-traded product (ETP) tracking Jupiter (JUP), the central liquidity hub of the Solana blockchain, on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The listing, under ticker AJUP, provides institutional investors in Europe with regulated exposure to a protocol that facilitates more than 90% of trade aggregation across Solana’s decentralized exchanges. The ETP carries a 2.5% fee and is available in both US dollars and euros.

Jupiter has grown into a key infrastructure layer within Solana’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, routing trades across more than 20 decentralized exchanges and recording over $1 trillion in lifetime volume. Jupiter has expanded into derivatives, automated trading tools, token launches, and liquid staking, with its JupSOL derivative now ranking among Solana’s largest staking products.

The ETP also comes as Jupiter prepares for JupNet, an initiative to extend its liquidity services beyond Solana by connecting multiple blockchains, wallets, and digital identities. 21Shares, which already manages over $11 billion across more than 50 physically backed crypto ETPs, described Jupiter as a cornerstone of Solana’s growth and an evolving cross-chain brokerage layer.

ETPs are regulated securities that trade on traditional exchanges, giving investors exposure to digital assets without requiring direct token custody.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

