Donald Trump Warns Fed: Slash Rates or I’ll “Force Something” – Powell’s Job Still Safe

CryptoNews
2025/06/13 07:51
LightLink
LL$0.0145-2.35%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003736-9.34%
Salamanca
DON$0.000756-1.43%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05935-4.02%
Babylon
BABY$0.05342+4.60%

President Donald Trump has escalated his public feud with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, branding him a “numbskull” while simultaneously pledging not to fire the central bank chief despite mounting frustration over the Fed’s reluctance to slash interest rates.

Speaking at a White House event Thursday, Trump delivered his harshest criticism of Powell’s monetary policy approach, claiming that lowering rates by just one percentage point could save the United States $300 billion annually, while a two-point reduction would generate $600 billion in savings.

Why Trump Wants to ‘Force Something’

Trump’s latest verbal assault marks the third time in two days that his administration has publicly targeted Powell. It follows similar criticisms from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Vice President JD Vance, who called the Fed’s stance “monetary malpractice.”

The coordinated pressure campaign came from the administration’s growing impatience with the central bank’s independence, particularly as Trump faces re-election pressures and seeks to demonstrate economic leadership.

Despite repeatedly calling Powell “Too Late” and questioning why firing him would be controversial, Trump stopped short of threatening termination, instead ominously suggesting he “may have to force something” if rate cuts don’t materialize soon.

The timing of Trump’s criticism appears strategic, coming as recent economic indicators show inflation cooling and energy prices declining due to increased domestic drilling under his “drill, baby, drill” energy policy.

Trump Vows Not to Sack Powell – Yet Threatens “I May Have to Force Something” if Fed Doesn’t Slash Rates Fast!US Inflation Rate Source: TradingEconomics

Powell’s current term as Fed chair expires in May 2026, and Trump has hinted that an announcement regarding his nominee for the next Fed chair could come soon.

Harvard legal experts suggest that while Trump may have constitutional authority to remove Powell, such a move would likely trigger severe market volatility and undermine the Fed’s credibility as an inflation fighter, potentially causing long-term interest rates to spike even if short-term rates were cut.

Presidential Pressure Campaign Intensifies Fed Independence Debate

The escalating confrontation between Trump and Powell is a fundamental clash over Federal Reserve independence with deep constitutional and economic implications.

Trump’s frustration stems from his belief that the current interest rate environment unnecessarily burdens federal borrowing costs, particularly as the government faces mounting short-term debt obligations approved during the Biden administration.

Trump Vows Not to Sack Powell – Yet Threatens “I May Have to Force Something” if Fed Doesn’t Slash Rates Fast!Europe Rate Cuts Source: European Central Bank

The president argued that Europe has implemented ten rate cuts while the Fed has delivered none, despite similar economic conditions and falling inflation metrics.

Legal scholars say that while the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 allows governors to be removed “for cause,” the Supreme Court’s recent decisions have gradually eroded the traditional “for cause” protections that independent agencies have enjoyed for 85 years.

Harvard Law School’s Daniel Tarullo, a former Fed Board member, suggests that three conservative justices have hinted at potentially treating the Federal Reserve differently from other agencies, possibly creating a carve-out based on the central bank’s historical precedent dating back to the First and Second Banks of the United States.

However, market dynamics may provide Powell with more protection than legal statutes, as any attempt to remove the Fed chair would likely trigger immediate and severe market reactions that would prove counterproductive to Trump’s economic objectives.

The anticipated market volatility is a powerful disincentive, particularly given that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has focused on maintaining stable 10-year Treasury rates, which are key for economic investment decisions.

Recent economic indicators have strengthened Trump’s argument for immediate monetary easing. Inflation data show continued price stability and energy costs declining due to expanded domestic oil production.

Trump Vows Not to Sack Powell – Yet Threatens “I May Have to Force Something” if Fed Doesn’t Slash Rates Fast!US Energy Inflation Source: TradingEconomics

The favorable Producer Price Index reading in May has calmed fears about tariff-induced inflation spikes, emboldening the administration to intensify pressure on the Fed while markets increasingly price in potential rate cuts later this year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency Prices Soar: Get More from Digital Assets with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Service Provider

Cryptocurrency Prices Soar: Get More from Digital Assets with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Service Provider

The cryptocurrency-friendly policies released by the United States have triggered a craze for digital assets. The price of Bitcoin once again broke through its all-time high of $118,131, and the rise of Bitcoin has also spread to other cryptocurrencies. When the market value of Bitcoin reached 100 billion to 200 billion US dollars, few experienced fund allocators had the opportunity to invest. Today, the market value of Bitcoin has reached one trillion US dollars, and almost all fund allocators in the world have the opportunity to invest. But now simply holding cryptocurrencies and waiting for appreciation can no longer create wealth myths. The cloud mining service launched by ALL4 Mining provides global users with a low-threshold, high-yield participation method , allowing users to have high returns every day and create new wealth myths! What Is Cloud Mining? Cloud mining is a way for users to participate in cryptocurrency mining remotely without having to buy mining machines or have a technical background. It uses the concept of “cloud computing” to deploy mining equipment in professional data centers. Users only need to rent computing power online to automatically obtain daily income. Whether you know about cryptocurrency or not, you can participate and get a fixed income every day. How to Start Earning Daily Income with ALL4 Mining? ①　Register an account: Go to the platform’s official website all4mining.com to create an account. After successful registration, you can get a reward of $0.6 for logging in every day. ②　Purchase a contract: Choose a cloud computing contract package that suits you. The platform provides flexible package options. ③　Start making money: Watch your income grow without any management. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account and you can withdraw profits to your cryptocurrency wallet address. Platform Advantages ⦁ Get a $15 instant bonus upon registration. ⦁ High profit levels and daily payouts. ⦁ No other service fees or management fees. ⦁ The platform uses more than 10 cryptocurrencies (such as: DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, SOL, XRP) for settlement. ⦁ The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer your friends and get up to $55,000 in referral bonuses. ⦁ McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 human technical online support. Who Is Suitable to Join ALL4 Mining? ★ Investors who want to obtain stable crypto income ★ Newbies who are not good at trading but want to earn bonuses in the cryptocurrency circle ★ People who hold mainstream cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, and XRP ★ Freelancers and digital nomads who want to establish a passive income system ★ People who have social resources and are willing to earn high income through referral models The surge in Bitcoin prices is a signal from the market – ALL4 Mining cloud mining is your tool to seize opportunities. The upward trend of Bitcoin has created an excellent opportunity for cloud mining, and ALL4 Mining’s low threshold and high-yield model allows ordinary investors to participate. Through a reasonable computing power investment strategy, some users have achieved amazing daily returns! Join ALL4 Mining now and start your Bitcoin mining wealth journey!
BRC20.COM
COM$0.037166-2.67%
FUND
FUND$0.02801+5.69%
Yieldstone
YIELD$0.085--%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$501.8+0.46%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07067+0.11%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/14 22:30
"Cryptocurrency Week" in Washington: How three major bills will rewrite the fate of encryption?

"Cryptocurrency Week" in Washington: How three major bills will rewrite the fate of encryption?

This week, Washington has ushered in a critical moment known as "Crypto Week", and the U.S. Congress is accelerating a number of legislations supporting cryptocurrencies, heralding major changes in the
Major
MAJOR$0.17796+7.36%
U Coin
U$0.01241+0.08%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00334+0.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 07:00
BTC Digital: Has purchased $1 million worth of Bitcoin and plans to expand its crypto reserves to more than $10 million by the end of the year

BTC Digital: Has purchased $1 million worth of Bitcoin and plans to expand its crypto reserves to more than $10 million by the end of the year

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: BTCT) announced the official launch of its strategic Bitcoin and Ethereum reserve plan, aiming to
Bitcoin
BTC$117,619.21-1.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03113+4.88%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000005669-5.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 21:05

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency Prices Soar: Get More from Digital Assets with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Service Provider

"Cryptocurrency Week" in Washington: How three major bills will rewrite the fate of encryption?

BTC Digital: Has purchased $1 million worth of Bitcoin and plans to expand its crypto reserves to more than $10 million by the end of the year

Trump: Fed should lower interest rates below 1%

SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility