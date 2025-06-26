In 2010, Hal Finney described the Bitcoin banks of the future. What did he say, and do we have such banks today?

Crypto.news
2025/06/26 02:23
SuperRare
RARE$0.05673+1.55%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02145+2.82%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11547-1.21%

In a 2010 Bitcointalk forum post, Hal Finney, a cypherpunk involved in Bitcoin from day one, described the way he sees the emergence of Bitcoin banks in the future. He believed that peer-to-peer Bitcoin transactions would be rare. Instead, people will use better-scaled digital cash issued by Bitcoin-backed banks. 

Table of Contents

  • How was Hal Finney, and what did he write about Bitcoin banks?
  • Was he talking about Bitcoin treasuries?
  • Do Bitcoin banks exist today?

How was Hal Finney, and what did he write about Bitcoin banks?

Finney was a cypherpunk community veteran, working on various solutions that would help maintain online privacy. For years, Finney worked at PGP Corporation. He is the creator of the first reusable proof-of-work system, and he was the first person to receive a BTC transaction from none other than Satoshi Nakamoto. No wonder he was an influential figure in the Bitcoin community. He died in 2014 at the age of 58.

In December 2010, the Bitcointalk user with the wobber handle initiated the discussion about how Bitcoin banks could work. While some people suggested that such banks could safely store clients’ bitcoins, charging them some fees or giving loans against Bitcoin, others were skeptical, viewing the idea as worthless. One of the users even mentioned Ripple as an already existing example.  

Hal Finney joined the discussion. He wrote that Bitcoin-backed banks have a good reason to exist. He saw Bitcoin banks as organizations issuing Bitcoin-redeemable digital cash for settling transactions. Finney noted that Bitcoin is not an efficient means of exchange, so the secondary layer payment system will solve this problem. 

In another post, he explained that large purchases in Bitcoin need more time so that the parties involved will see several confirmations. Finney saw Bitcoin-backed digital currencies issued by banks as the way to avoid this inconvenience.

According to Finney, Bitcoin will be used by banks to settle net transfers between each other, while individuals will use other digital money for regular transactions. Finney said that banks can have different policies, currencies, interest rates, etc. He mentioned George Selgin’s findings on free banking as the reference for Bitcoin banks and stated that these banks could be self-regulating, stable, and inflation-resistant. 

Was he talking about Bitcoin treasuries?

On June 22, 2025, a Bitcoin Strategy CEO at Semler, Joe Burnett, published a screenshot of Finney’s post, stating, “Hal Finney foresaw the rise of bitcoin treasury companies.”

George Selgin, whose work was mentioned in Finney’s post about Bitcoin banks, noted that Burnett is wrong that Finney was talking about something similar to Bitcoin treasuries. He wrote:

“Mr. Burnett doesn’t seem to know the difference between a bank and a treasury company, two entirely different things. What Finney envisioned was a competitive system of Bitcoin-based banks, the IOUs of which would serve as second-layer payments media.”

It’s fair to say that Finney’s vision is way different from Bitcoin treasury companies, as they don’t issue Bitcoin-backed digital cash that would have exchange properties. Treasuries issue stocks that are influenced by Bitcoin but not backed by it. More than that, these stocks are not used to buy anything. Treasuries (e.g., Strategy) often issue debt to purchase more bitcoins, hoping that Bitcoin’s long-term price appreciation will pay off the debt or at least propel stock prices higher. 

Free banking, mentioned by Finney, supposes the existence of private currencies issued by banks. Such banks existed in the 19th century in several countries; however, by the 1950s, they were gone. 

Do Bitcoin banks exist today?

The banks described by Hal Finney don’t exist today. However, he wasn’t completely wrong about Bitcoin-backed banks. Some banks have elements of Bitcoin banks, while the crypto community embraced stablecoins, which serve as a convenient means of payment and savings. 

For instance, some banks create treasuries to accumulate Bitcoin. They do it to hedge against fiat money debasement and believe Bitcoin reserves can boost their holdings. One of the banks that recently started to accumulate Bitcoin is Solar Bank. 

The idea of a second-layer digital payment system and multiple digital currencies is fully realized in the form of the altcoin market. Many cryptocurrencies are cheap and quick to transact, so in this regard, Finney was close to what we know today. However, only a few of them are issued by the banks; mostly, it is stablecoins. Central banks of several countries are working on CBDCs, which are not Bitcoin-backed.

The DeFi platforms may provide some of the banking services in a decentralized manner; for instance, you may lend or borrow crypto there or keep it in exchange for yield. However, one cannot redeem these cryptocurrencies for a fixed Bitcoin price. Such a phenomenon as neobanks is a type of platforms that provide bank-like services and allow operations with crypto. 

Selgin claimed that he doesn’t think Bitcoin banks will emerge soon, as there will not be profit “in supplying substitutes for a relatively unpopular means of exchange.” However, Selgin is not dismissing the possible emergence of Bitcoin banks in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto-backed group gathers $141M funding to influence US elections

Crypto-backed group gathers $141M funding to influence US elections

Fairshake reported raising $52 billion from the crypto industry in the first half of 2025, at a time when candidates previously supported by the PAC were providing crucial votes.
Share
PANews2025/07/16 03:44
Why Charles Hoskinson’s interest in Emurgo’s Cardano card is a big deal

Why Charles Hoskinson’s interest in Emurgo’s Cardano card is a big deal

When Cardano’s founder publicly asks, “How do I get one?” it’s more than curiosity; it’s validation. Emurgo’s Cardano Card could be the missing link between ADA’s ecosystem and everyday commerce, merging spending with collateralized loans, governance contributions, and tokenized RWA…
Moonveil
MORE$0.03031+2.46%
GET
GET$0.008543-4.06%
Chainlink
LINK$15.87+0.37%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003111+2.97%
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0003145-7.93%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 03:47
Maxine Waters Warns GOP Crypto Bills Could Trigger America’s First Crypto-Financial Crisis

Maxine Waters Warns GOP Crypto Bills Could Trigger America’s First Crypto-Financial Crisis

The United States is heading for its first crypto-financial crisis thanks to “GOP crypto bills” set to advance through Congress this week, Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said in a July 14 op-ed for MSNBC. On Day 3 of Anti-Crypto Corruption Week, I’m sounding the alarm in my @MSNBC op-ed: GOP crypto bills don’t just fail to protect consumers, they greenlight Trump’s billion-dollar crypto grift and invite the next financial crisis. Read more: https://t.co/TEBKJsQjIy pic.twitter.com/j3qDPP8FeM — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 15, 2025 Maxine Waters Warns of First Crypto Financial Crisis Titled “My colleagues in Congress are making a mistake advancing these crypto bills,” Waters’ piece slams both the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act as “especially dangerous.” “The CLARITY and GENIUS bills wrap themselves in the flag of innovation, but all they really do is replicate the same mess that led to past financial crises: They call for few regulations, minimal enforcement, weak consumer protections, and more industry consolidation,” Waters said. The congresswoman further criticized the bills as potential vehicles that would “legalize the unprecedented crypto corruption” by U.S. President Donald Trump after he launched his own $TRUMP memecoin in January 2025. “What we’re witnessing isn’t just unethical; it’s the largest fraud and abuse of power in modern history,” Waters wrote. “If these bills become law, America will eventually face its first crypto-financial crisis,” she added. “And when that happens, my Republican colleagues will likely point fingers at everyone but themselves, just as they’ve always done, and say they had no idea this could happen.” Political Polarization Over Crypto Heats Up News of Waters’ op-ed comes as Republicans acknowledge the first-ever “Crypto Week” on Capitol Hill as digital asset legislation moves through Congress. In response, Waters and fellow Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) announced that the week of July 14 would also be known as “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week” in opposition to their political opponents’ mobilization to pass crypto legislation. “These bills would make Congress complicit in Trump’s unprecedented crypto scam—one that has personally enriched himself, his entire family, and the billionaire insiders in his cabinet, all while defrauding investors,” Waters said in a July 11 statement. However, it is still unclear just which pieces of crypto legislation will make it to the Oval Office for ratification.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.035033-15.25%
OP
OP$0.682+3.80%
ORBIT
GRIFT$0.006606-7.27%
Salamanca
DON$0.00076-2.06%
america party
AMERICA$0.000439-12.89%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/16 04:11

Trending News

More

Crypto-backed group gathers $141M funding to influence US elections

Why Charles Hoskinson’s interest in Emurgo’s Cardano card is a big deal

Maxine Waters Warns GOP Crypto Bills Could Trigger America’s First Crypto-Financial Crisis

GameStop CEO Says Bitcoin Bet Is a Hedge, Not a Strategy Copy

Wall Street Giant ProShares Launches 2x Leveraged Solana and XRP ETFs – Institutions Coming?