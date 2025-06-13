Tencent reopens talks to acquire South Korea’s Nexon, a game developer exploring blockchain

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 14:44

Chinese tech giant Tencent is reportedly considering an acquisition of South Korean game developer Nexon.

A Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources claimed that Tencent has approached the family of Nexon’s late founder, Kim Jung-ju, to explore a potential deal. While discussions have taken place, no final terms have been agreed upon, and it remains unclear whether the talks will result in a transaction.

Kim’s family, which owns a controlling stake in Nexon through investment firm NXC Corp and its affiliated unit NXMH BV, is reportedly evaluating its options. 

As of June 30, the entities collectively held 44.4% of Nexon, according to company filings. The founder’s wife and daughters reportedly control about 67.6% of NXC.

Nexon, founded in 1994 and now headquartered in Japan, is best known for the MapleStory franchise and other popular online games. 

The company went public in Tokyo in 2011 in one of the largest tech IPOs of that period. Its shares have gained more than 10% in 2025 but remain nearly 30% below their 2021 peak.

Nexon has also established a dedicated Web3 subsidiary, NEXPACE, to spearhead its blockchain ambitions. Launched in mid-2024 with a $100 million investment from Nexon, the unit is headquartered in Abu Dhabi but focuses squarely on transforming Nexon’s flagship franchises into blockchain-enabled ecosystems.

Under NEXPACE’s umbrella, MapleStory Universe was unveiled as a gateway into Web3 for the MapleStory IP. Its first major release, MapleStory N, went live in May 2025. The title integrates NFT-based item mechanics, gasless transactions, and a native token economy powered by NXPC.

This, however, is not Tencent’s first attempt at a deal with Nexon. A previous deal was shelved due to pricing disagreement back in 2019 when NXC corp was exploring options to sell its stake in Nexon.

Further, Tencent and Nexon have an existing business relationship. They co-developed Dungeon & Fighter, a highly successful title that has contributed significantly to Tencent’s gaming revenue. 

Tencent is looking to expand its footing in blockchain gaming despite a broader downturn in the sector.  According to DappRadar, daily active users in blockchain gaming dropped to new lows in April while monthly funding for blockchain gaming projects was down nearly 70% during the same time.

Beyond gaming, Tencent has been actively investing in the blockchain space. Last year, its investment arm led a $15 million Series A round for Chainbase, an omnichain data network.

Tencent has also partnered with the Open Network (TON) Foundation and Tencent Cloud to support blockchain infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region. This included the launch of data indexing tools and node deployment services for the TON blockchain, reinforcing Tencent’s growing presence in the Web3 ecosystem.

Last year, Tencent onboarded China’s official metaverse working group earlier this year, led by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency Prices Soar: Get More from Digital Assets with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Service Provider

Cryptocurrency Prices Soar: Get More from Digital Assets with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Service Provider

The cryptocurrency-friendly policies released by the United States have triggered a craze for digital assets. The price of Bitcoin once again broke through its all-time high of $118,131, and the rise of Bitcoin has also spread to other cryptocurrencies. When the market value of Bitcoin reached 100 billion to 200 billion US dollars, few experienced fund allocators had the opportunity to invest. Today, the market value of Bitcoin has reached one trillion US dollars, and almost all fund allocators in the world have the opportunity to invest. But now simply holding cryptocurrencies and waiting for appreciation can no longer create wealth myths. The cloud mining service launched by ALL4 Mining provides global users with a low-threshold, high-yield participation method , allowing users to have high returns every day and create new wealth myths! What Is Cloud Mining? Cloud mining is a way for users to participate in cryptocurrency mining remotely without having to buy mining machines or have a technical background. It uses the concept of “cloud computing” to deploy mining equipment in professional data centers. Users only need to rent computing power online to automatically obtain daily income. Whether you know about cryptocurrency or not, you can participate and get a fixed income every day. How to Start Earning Daily Income with ALL4 Mining? ①　Register an account: Go to the platform’s official website all4mining.com to create an account. After successful registration, you can get a reward of $0.6 for logging in every day. ②　Purchase a contract: Choose a cloud computing contract package that suits you. The platform provides flexible package options. ③　Start making money: Watch your income grow without any management. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account and you can withdraw profits to your cryptocurrency wallet address. Platform Advantages ⦁ Get a $15 instant bonus upon registration. ⦁ High profit levels and daily payouts. ⦁ No other service fees or management fees. ⦁ The platform uses more than 10 cryptocurrencies (such as: DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, SOL, XRP) for settlement. ⦁ The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer your friends and get up to $55,000 in referral bonuses. ⦁ McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 human technical online support. Who Is Suitable to Join ALL4 Mining? ★ Investors who want to obtain stable crypto income ★ Newbies who are not good at trading but want to earn bonuses in the cryptocurrency circle ★ People who hold mainstream cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, and XRP ★ Freelancers and digital nomads who want to establish a passive income system ★ People who have social resources and are willing to earn high income through referral models The surge in Bitcoin prices is a signal from the market – ALL4 Mining cloud mining is your tool to seize opportunities. The upward trend of Bitcoin has created an excellent opportunity for cloud mining, and ALL4 Mining’s low threshold and high-yield model allows ordinary investors to participate. Through a reasonable computing power investment strategy, some users have achieved amazing daily returns! Join ALL4 Mining now and start your Bitcoin mining wealth journey!
BRC20.COM
COM$0.037166-2.67%
FUND
FUND$0.02801+5.69%
Yieldstone
YIELD$0.085--%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$501.8+0.46%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07067+0.11%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/14 22:30
"Cryptocurrency Week" in Washington: How three major bills will rewrite the fate of encryption?

"Cryptocurrency Week" in Washington: How three major bills will rewrite the fate of encryption?

This week, Washington has ushered in a critical moment known as "Crypto Week", and the U.S. Congress is accelerating a number of legislations supporting cryptocurrencies, heralding major changes in the
Major
MAJOR$0.17796+7.36%
U Coin
U$0.01241+0.08%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00334+0.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 07:00
BTC Digital: Has purchased $1 million worth of Bitcoin and plans to expand its crypto reserves to more than $10 million by the end of the year

BTC Digital: Has purchased $1 million worth of Bitcoin and plans to expand its crypto reserves to more than $10 million by the end of the year

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: BTCT) announced the official launch of its strategic Bitcoin and Ethereum reserve plan, aiming to
Bitcoin
BTC$117,619.21-1.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03113+4.88%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000005669-5.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 21:05

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency Prices Soar: Get More from Digital Assets with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Service Provider

"Cryptocurrency Week" in Washington: How three major bills will rewrite the fate of encryption?

BTC Digital: Has purchased $1 million worth of Bitcoin and plans to expand its crypto reserves to more than $10 million by the end of the year

Trump: Fed should lower interest rates below 1%

SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility