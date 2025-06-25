Russian ruble-backed stablecoin A7A5 moves $9.3B in four months: report

Russia’s efforts to build alternative payment systems outside Western financial rails may be gaining traction through a new ruble-pegged crypto asset.

Per a June 25 report by the Financial Times, a stablecoin with ties to Russia has quietly processed over $9.3 billion in transactions just four months after its launch.

Called A7A5, the stablecoin launched in Kyrgyzstan in February 2025 and is marketed as the first digital token fully backed by the Russian ruble.

The token is presented as an independent and transparent project, but its ties to sanctioned entities suggest it may be part of broader efforts to bypass Western sanctions and enable cross-border payments for Russian businesses restricted by the U.S., EU, and UK.

Ties to Garantex, Grinex, and Russia’s sanctions workaround

A7A5 has been linked to blacklisted entities, including Promsvyazbank, a Russian bank under U.S. and EU restrictions, and A7, a company tied to controversial businessman Ilan Șor, who is convicted of embezzling $1 billion in Moldova.

The token’s launch came shortly after U.S. authorities shut down Garantex, a major Russian crypto exchange accused of facilitating over $60 billion in illicit transactions. Around the same time, a new exchange called Grinex was launched in Kyrgyzstan, one that now serves as the main trading venue for A7A5.

Before Garantex was taken down, significant volumes of USDT were reportedly moved from Garantex wallets into A7A5, and later onto Grinex. Blockchain analytics firms Elliptic and Global Ledger suggest Grinex may be a successor platform, though Grinex denies any direct connection.

Grinex is said to handle trades exclusively in A7A5, Russian rubles, and USDT. Trading activity reportedly spikes during Moscow business hours, hinting at a concentrated user base tied to Russian businesses.

Researchers at the Centre for Information Resilience also noted that A7A5 may be part of Russia’s efforts to spread political influence overseas, and found online connections between the token and websites used in information campaigns in Moldova.

Despite the concerns, A7A5’s team denies links to illicit payment activity and claims the token was built to serve the growing demand for stablecoins pegged to Russia’s local fiat. Per the FT, CEO Leonid Shumakov stated that Kyrgyzstan was chosen for its “friendly jurisdiction” status, and to help Russian users cope with increasing international pressure.

The remarks echo the broader push by policymakers across the region to develop alternative payment methods. Back in April, Russian officials advocated for local stablecoin alternatives, particularly after U.S. authorities froze $23 million worth of USDT on Garantex as part of broader international crackdown.

Crypto-backed group gathers $141M funding to influence US elections

Crypto-backed group gathers $141M funding to influence US elections

Fairshake reported raising $52 billion from the crypto industry in the first half of 2025, at a time when candidates previously supported by the PAC were providing crucial votes.
Why Charles Hoskinson's interest in Emurgo's Cardano card is a big deal

Why Charles Hoskinson’s interest in Emurgo’s Cardano card is a big deal

When Cardano’s founder publicly asks, “How do I get one?” it’s more than curiosity; it’s validation. Emurgo’s Cardano Card could be the missing link between ADA’s ecosystem and everyday commerce, merging spending with collateralized loans, governance contributions, and tokenized RWA…
Maxine Waters Warns GOP Crypto Bills Could Trigger America's First Crypto-Financial Crisis

Maxine Waters Warns GOP Crypto Bills Could Trigger America’s First Crypto-Financial Crisis

The United States is heading for its first crypto-financial crisis thanks to “GOP crypto bills” set to advance through Congress this week, Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said in a July 14 op-ed for MSNBC. On Day 3 of Anti-Crypto Corruption Week, I’m sounding the alarm in my @MSNBC op-ed: GOP crypto bills don’t just fail to protect consumers, they greenlight Trump’s billion-dollar crypto grift and invite the next financial crisis. Read more: https://t.co/TEBKJsQjIy pic.twitter.com/j3qDPP8FeM — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 15, 2025 Maxine Waters Warns of First Crypto Financial Crisis Titled “My colleagues in Congress are making a mistake advancing these crypto bills,” Waters’ piece slams both the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act as “especially dangerous.” “The CLARITY and GENIUS bills wrap themselves in the flag of innovation, but all they really do is replicate the same mess that led to past financial crises: They call for few regulations, minimal enforcement, weak consumer protections, and more industry consolidation,” Waters said. The congresswoman further criticized the bills as potential vehicles that would “legalize the unprecedented crypto corruption” by U.S. President Donald Trump after he launched his own $TRUMP memecoin in January 2025. “What we’re witnessing isn’t just unethical; it’s the largest fraud and abuse of power in modern history,” Waters wrote. “If these bills become law, America will eventually face its first crypto-financial crisis,” she added. “And when that happens, my Republican colleagues will likely point fingers at everyone but themselves, just as they’ve always done, and say they had no idea this could happen.” Political Polarization Over Crypto Heats Up News of Waters’ op-ed comes as Republicans acknowledge the first-ever “Crypto Week” on Capitol Hill as digital asset legislation moves through Congress. In response, Waters and fellow Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) announced that the week of July 14 would also be known as “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week” in opposition to their political opponents’ mobilization to pass crypto legislation. “These bills would make Congress complicit in Trump’s unprecedented crypto scam—one that has personally enriched himself, his entire family, and the billionaire insiders in his cabinet, all while defrauding investors,” Waters said in a July 11 statement. However, it is still unclear just which pieces of crypto legislation will make it to the Oval Office for ratification.
