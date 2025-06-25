From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

PANews
2025/06/25 12:00
BRC20.COM
COM$0.037112-2.79%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.09573+0.26%

Author: Lawyer Niu Xiaojing

How much is a channel worth?

We begin with an ancient yet epoch-making story.

In 1859, the construction of the Suez Canal began. It took a full ten years to dig an artificial waterway connecting the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea. The cost was 416 million francs, equivalent to 1.5% of France's GDP. Today, this is an investment comparable to national infrastructure.

Why did it cost so much to dig an "artificial river" back then?

From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

You will understand after looking at a set of data:

  • Each ship passing through Suez has to pay about $250,000;

  • 18,000 to 21,000 ships pass through each year;

  • Annual revenue exceeds $6 billion;

  • Average daily revenue exceeds 15 million US dollars.

Because it is not an ordinary river, but a "golden channel" connecting Europe and Asia.

Without this canal, all ships would have to go around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa, which would not only take 4 or 5 days longer, but also cost 2 to 3.7 times more than it does now. Each detour could cost hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars more.

Therefore, this is not a water problem, but a "channel" problem. An efficient, safe and legal channel not only saves time and cost, but also holds the key to taking the initiative in global trade.

The channel value of stablecoins is being rediscovered

Today, we are standing at a new starting point of the "channel revolution". Many countries around the world are promoting stablecoin legislation to open up the main road to the real financial system for the on-chain world. In other words, it opens a fast channel for on-chain finance for traditional businesses. It is predicted that the global stablecoin market value will reach US$250 billion in 2025; Standard Chartered Bank is more optimistic, expecting its potential to be magnified to US$2 trillion, thereby leveraging US$10 trillion in capital flows.

From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

More importantly: regulators are beginning to recognize the legitimacy of stablecoins.

Just like the Suez Canal is not only for water, but also for trade; the moment the stablecoin legislation is passed, it means that capital can finally enter the chain legally and directly. No longer relying on springboard companies or going through gray channels, it reduces costs and increases efficiency.

This is a landmark moment: the compliance channel is officially opened.

The story of USDT: It’s not about issuing a coin, it’s about seizing a structural position

Before talking about JD.com, we have to take a look at the "big brother" Tether, the issuer of USDT.

What opportunity did Tether seize? When Bitcoin was first created, it was designed for peer-to-peer payments, but due to its high volatility, it was difficult to use it for daily settlement. USDT fills this gap. It was not "born out of thin air", but was born out of real market demand: providing anchor assets, liquidity hubs, and hedging tools for on-chain transactions. Someone said it well: After each round of bull market bubble bursts, stablecoins are the "sparks" left in the market, allowing funds to wait for the next wave of market conditions at any time without having to withdraw. Tether's returns are also staggering:

From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

The net profit in 2024 is 13.7 billion US dollars. The team has only 100 people, and the average output per person exceeds 68 million US dollars, far exceeding JPMorgan Chase, American Express and Berkshire.

Does this rely on technology? No. It relies on its structural position - it stands on the necessary channel for the flow of funds on the chain. Even though it has been investigated and fined by regulators, it did not evade compliance, but instead made improvements while going along, and eventually made hundreds of millions of users around the world "dare to use" it. This is the structural dividend. And now, a new dividend window has been opened.

Why does JD.com want to develop a stablecoin?

Many people say that JD.com has entered Web3. But I don’t think so.

JD.com is developing stablecoins not for the purpose of “issuing coins”, but to solve the old problems of cross-border e-commerce:

  • Long settlement cycle

  • High cost

  • Serious capital pressure

  • Complicated banking procedures

The value of stablecoins is that they are the shortest path between reality and the chain. They can:

  • Real-time payment

  • Cross-border payments without intermediaries

  • Significantly reduced handling fees

  • The system can be automatically orchestrated and audited

Therefore, stablecoins are not necessarily exclusive to Web3, but rather a new tool for Web2 companies to build financial infrastructure.

This is not just an opportunity for JD.com, but an opportunity for all Chinese companies that want to go abroad and connect with the world.

From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

Stablecoin 2.0 Era: System-level Solutions

In the past, stablecoins served the purpose of currency speculation. Today, stablecoins serve enterprises. It is no longer a "coin", but a system module, a part of the financial settlement system, a part of user incentives, supply chain closed loop, and cross-border settlement process. The next stage of stablecoins is the development of systematization, compliance, and structure. The opportunity behind this is to provide enterprises with "stablecoin infrastructure" services.

The role transformation of Web3 practitioners: from "speculator" to "structurist"

The real opportunity does not lie in whether you can issue coins, but in whether you can:

  • Designing a payment system for stablecoin access

  • Building a cross-chain settlement bridge

  • Implement automatic account splitting and risk control strategies

  • Help enterprises implement compliance

If you understand chains, structures, and enterprises, then you are standing at this intersection.

It is not enough to just hang around in Web3, you also have to become a service provider, architect, and channel builder for more Web2 companies.

We are experiencing a “Suez moment” for stablecoins

Back to the original question: How much is a channel worth?

No one complains about the high toll on the Suez Canal, because everyone knows that the longer route is expensive, slow and dangerous.

The same is true for stablecoin channels. You can take the gray path, engage in arbitrage, and build a springboard, but those risks are "temporary dividends" rather than long-term moats.

What is really valuable is the structure and the channel. The next explosion point of this industry is not the lively coin issuance trend, but the steady structure construction. Those who can really earn long-term value are those who "build channels" for enterprises.

I command that this river be opened, so that ships may follow it directly to Persia, which is what I wish. The oath of Darius the King of Persia is still applicable today. Now, it is time for our generation of Web3 people to dig the next new channel.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Prosecutors link Roman Storm to DPRK hackers in trial opening statements

Prosecutors link Roman Storm to DPRK hackers in trial opening statements

The Tornado Cash co-founder's legal team argued he "had nothing to do" with hackers using the crypto mixing service as his criminal trial kicked off.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01454+1.11%
Chainlink
LINK$16.06+1.83%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 05:00
U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have officially ended their investigations into Polymarket, a popular blockchain-based prediction market platform. The closure of the probes launched in the final months of the Biden administration indicates a broader regulatory shift under President Trump, whose administration has adopted a more crypto-friendly stance. Polymarket Cleared as DOJ and CFTC Close Probes Without Action According to a Bloomberg report published Tuesday, Polymarket was formally notified earlier this month that both the DOJ and CFTC had concluded their inquiries without pursuing further action. The investigations sought to determine whether the New York-based platform continued to allow U.S. residents to place bets despite a 2022 settlement with regulators that banned such access. Neither the DOJ nor the CFTC issued public comments on the case, and Polymarket itself has remained measured in its response. Still, CEO Shayne Coplan shared his reflections in a personal post on X, offering rare insight into the toll the scrutiny had taken. “Eight months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world… Eight days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones,” he wrote. 8 months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world after Polymarket called the election. 8 days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones, looking for anything that could imply foul play. While traumatic, it etched the story of… pic.twitter.com/EOfJQTCzMY — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) July 15, 2025 Coplan described the experience as traumatic but said it showed Polymarket’s accuracy and resilience. He confirmed the company has been cleared of wrongdoing, stating, “Justice prevailed. God Bless America.” Polymarket allows users to bet with cryptocurrency on real-world outcomes, from election results and geopolitical conflicts to economic indicators and proposed legislation. The platform rose to prominence during the 2024 U.S. election cycle, when users speculated heavily on Donald Trump’s chances of returning to office. That wave of attention, however, brought scrutiny. In 2022, the CFTC fined Polymarket $1.4 million , accusing it of running an unregistered derivatives platform and ordering it to block U.S. users from placing bets. While Polymarket complied officially, regulators suspected the platform may still have been accessed by American traders using VPNs or other tools to circumvent the ban. 👮‍♀️ FBI agents have reportedly seized Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan’s phone and electronics, following a raid at his Manhattan residence. #FBIraid #Polymarket #ShayneCoplan https://t.co/FoAECymNsu — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) November 14, 2024 The situation escalated dramatically in November 2024, just days after the election, when the FBI raided Coplan’s Manhattan residence and seized electronic devices in a surprise early morning operation. The investigation, which also involved the CFTC , focused on whether Polymarket had violated its earlier agreement by allowing disguised U.S. trading activity to continue. As part of the settlement, the company committed to geo-blocking U.S. residents. In response to the closure of the investigation, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong publicly decried the DOJ’s actions, saying, “This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election.” Armstrong continued, adding that “The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here, and they failed to do that. This is how you lose trust in institutions.” This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration, that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election. The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here,… https://t.co/WhoDanAw7k — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) July 15, 2025 Polymarket Eyes U.S. Comeback Amid Pro-Crypto Policy Shift The decision to drop the investigations reflects a broader change in Washington’s stance toward digital assets and prediction markets under the Trump administration. At its peak in November 2024, Polymarket recorded a staggering $2.6 billion in monthly trading volume. While volume dipped to $1.1 billion in May 2025, activity remains strong. Polymarket now hosts over 21,000 markets with 1.2 million users and $700 million in active trading. With the DOJ and CFTC inquiries officially closed, industry watchers believe Polymarket may explore reentering the U.S. market in a more regulated form by either registering as a designated contract market (DCM) under the CFTC or acquiring a firm with an existing license. While the platform will reportedly be working its way back into the U.S., it did not stop developing even during the CFTC and FBI investigations. Polymarket is in the midst of a major expansion effort, reportedly closing in on a $200 million funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. 💰 @Polymarket , a crypto-based prediction market platform, is on the verge of closing a $200 million funding round that would value the company at $1 billion. #Polymarket #Crypto https://t.co/wkfbhY7fVe — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 25, 2025 Additionally, the platform recently announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s X and its AI division, xAI, to integrate prediction markets into the social media platform. Under this arrangement, Polymarket will offer real-time event forecasts that appear alongside user posts and commentary. 🧮 X and Polymarket have joined forces to bring live prediction odds to the social timeline, replacing the short-lived Kalshi link-up. Real-time widgets and AI summaries seek to turn trending topics into quick crowd forecasts. #crypto #PredictionMarke … https://t.co/HBustPGwCk — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 6, 2025 Still, the platform faces scrutiny outside the U.S. Authorities in France, Belgium, Thailand, Taiwan, and Singapore have also placed restrictions on Polymarket, often citing gambling law violations. ❌ Singapore blocks crypto-based prediction platform @Polymarket , warning users of fines or jail time for gambling with unlicensed providers. #Polymarket #SingaporeBan https://t.co/AYBWETFMx7 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) January 13, 2025 Allegations of market manipulation have also surfaced, although none have resulted in formal charges. Polymarket’s main rival, Kalshi, recently won a legal victory against the CFTC when the watchdog moved to voluntarily dismiss its appeal of a ruling in Kalshi’s favor, effectively conceding that election betting contracts may have a place in the American financial sector. With Polymarket now legally in the clear, the question is whether the U.S. will allow the platform to operate under a regulated framework.
Xai
XAI$0.06332+7.14%
Major
MAJOR$0.17754+5.45%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05803+4.07%
MAY
MAY$0.05708-1.92%
Propy
PRO$0.8972-1.74%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/16 05:26
Aave elbows US banks aside with record $50b in net deposits

Aave elbows US banks aside with record $50b in net deposits

Aave has surpassed $50 billion in crypto deposits, becoming the first DeFi protocol to rival mid-sized U.S. banks in scale. When it comes to finance, banks have long held the top spots for managing people’s money. Yet Aave, a decentralized…
AaveToken
AAVE$328.35+4.21%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000097-4.33%
U Coin
U$0.01251+1.29%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0001387+38.28%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02194+5.43%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 04:59

Trending News

More

Prosecutors link Roman Storm to DPRK hackers in trial opening statements

U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

Aave elbows US banks aside with record $50b in net deposits

Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,827 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 76,940 ETH