Digital vs. Physical: What’s the Difference Between Bitcoin Miners and Gold Miners?

2025/06/25 11:00
By James Butterfill

Compilation | Wu says blockchain Aki

Gold and Bitcoin are often compared as scarce, non-sovereign assets. While there has been much discussion about their investment cases as stores of value, few have compared them at a production level. Both assets rely on mining — one physical, the other digital — to introduce new supply. Both are defined by cyclical economics, capital intensity, and deep ties to energy markets.

However, the mechanisms and incentives of Bitcoin mining differ from those of gold mining in subtle ways, which ultimately have important implications for the economic structure and strategic layout of industry participants. This report will take you through some of their similarities, but more importantly, their substantial differences.

Asset scarcity stems from physical and computational mining

Gold mining is a centuries-old process that involves extracting and refining metals from the ground. It requires finding suitable deposits, obtaining permits and land rights, and using heavy machinery to pull the ore from the ground, followed by chemical processing to separate the metals for subsequent distribution.

In contrast, Bitcoin mining requires repeated computational processes to solve batches of Bitcoin transactions in a competitive manner and earn newly issued Bitcoins and transaction fees. This process, known as Proof of Work, requires the procurement of rack space, electricity, and specialized hardware (ASICs) to efficiently run the calculations, and then broadcast the results to the Bitcoin network via an Internet connection.

In both systems, mining is an unavoidable, high-cost process that underpins the scarcity of each asset: Bitcoin’s scarcity is maintained by code and competition; gold’s scarcity is determined by physical and geological location. However, how scarcity is extracted, the economic models of producers, and how they evolve over time bear little similarity.

Bitcoin mining economics: competition, technological progress, and multiple sources of income

The economics of gold mining are relatively predictable. Companies are generally able to predict reserves, ore grades and mining schedules with reasonable accuracy, although early forecasts can be far off: about one in five gold mining projects are profitable over their lifetimes. The main costs – labour, energy, equipment, compliance and remediation – can be predicted with some accuracy in advance. Depreciation is mainly normal wear and tear of equipment or depletion of reserves. The main uncertainty in the short to medium term is usually the stability of the market price of gold, which is less volatile. Moreover, almost all of these input costs can be hedged effectively.

In contrast, Bitcoin mining is much more dynamic and unpredictable. Company revenues depend not only on the relative volatility of Bitcoin's market price, but also on its share of the global hash rate (i.e.: global competition). If other miners expand their operations more aggressively, your relative output may decline even if your mining operation remains the same. This is a variable that miners need to constantly consider during their operations.

So our first distinction is that unlike the gold mining industry where production forecasts are relatively stable, Bitcoin miners face the challenge of production uncertainty that comes from other industry players entering and exiting and their changing strategies.

One of the most significant costs for Bitcoin mining companies is depreciation, particularly of ASIC equipment. The chips in these Bitcoin mining machines continue to improve rapidly in efficiency, forcing companies to upgrade their equipment before it naturally wears out in order to remain competitive. This means that depreciation occurs on the timeline of technological advancement rather than the physical wear and tear of the equipment. It is a major expense — albeit a non-cash one — and stands in stark contrast to gold mining, where mining equipment has a longer lifespan because the equipment has already experienced most of the efficiency improvements.

The combined effects of changes in Bitcoin production, competition in the industry, and short-term depreciation cycles have resulted in miners facing constant pressure to reinvest in new hardware to maintain production levels - something professionals often refer to as the "ASIC hamster wheel."

Digital vs. Physical: What’s the Difference Between Bitcoin Miners and Gold Miners?

But there is also a fundamental difference between Bitcoin and gold that is favorable in the revenue structure. Gold miners profit only by extracting and selling the unreleased supply in the reserve. However, Bitcoin miners profit both by extracting the unreleased supply and from transaction fees. Transaction fees provide miners with a revenue stream for the released supply that fluctuates based on the demand for Bitcoin transfers. As Bitcoin approaches its 21 million supply cap, transaction fees will become an increasingly important source of revenue — a dynamic that gold miners do not have.

Digital vs. Physical: What’s the Difference Between Bitcoin Miners and Gold Miners?

Note: The y-axis portion shows the bottom range as 80%.

Finally, a major long-term advantage of Bitcoin mining is the ability to reuse heat, a byproduct of operations. When electricity passes through mining machines, a large amount of heat is generated, which can be captured and redirected for other uses, such as industrial processes, greenhouse agriculture, or residential and district heating. This opens up entirely new revenue streams for miners. As mining machines become commoditized and their depreciation cycles extend, the impact of reusing heat is likely to grow further. Similarly, gold miners can benefit from the sale of byproducts such as silver or zinc, which are often identified in project planning and used as an element to offset the cost of gold production.

Bitcoin mining has a brighter environmental future than gold mining

Gold mining is known to be resource-extractive in nature and leaves a lasting physical footprint: deforestation, water pollution, waste ponds and damage to ecosystems. In many regions, it also raises concerns about land rights and worker safety.

Bitcoin mining, on the other hand, does not involve physical extraction and is entirely dependent on electricity. This provides opportunities for integration with local infrastructure — rather than conflict. Because miners are mobile and interruptible, they can act as grid stabilizers and monetize otherwise wasted or isolated energy resources, such as flared gas, excess hydropower, or constrained wind and solar power.

Digital vs. Physical: What’s the Difference Between Bitcoin Miners and Gold Miners?

What many people don’t realize is that Bitcoin mining also shows potential as a clean energy subsidy and can be used as a way to justify grid connection. By co-locating with renewable or nuclear power generation facilities, miners can improve the economics of their projects before the grid is connected — without relying on public funding subsidies.

Finally, while this has been well documented, it’s worth noting that Bitcoin has lower carbon emissions on average and is more transparent than traditional industries, arguably even necessary to smooth the transition to a grid dominated by renewable energy.

Digital vs. Physical: What’s the Difference Between Bitcoin Miners and Gold Miners?

Since the peak in energy consumption in 2024, we have seen almost no increase in energy consumption, which can be attributed to the increasing efficiency of new mining hardware, with the current average power consumption being just 20 Watts per terahash (W/Th), a five-fold increase in efficiency compared to 2018.

Digital vs. Physical: What’s the Difference Between Bitcoin Miners and Gold Miners?

Investment characteristics of Bitcoin mining: fast cycle and technology driven

Both industries are cyclical and sensitive to the prices of their production assets. But unlike gold miners, who typically operate on a multi-year schedule, Bitcoin miners can more quickly scale up or down operations based on market conditions. This makes Bitcoin mining more flexible, but also more volatile.

Publicly traded bitcoin mining companies tend to trade like high-beta technology stocks, reflecting their sensitivity to bitcoin prices and broader risk sentiment. In fact, some market data providers classify publicly traded bitcoin miners as part of the tech sector, rather than the traditional energy or materials sectors.

However, gold mining companies have a longer history and often hedge future production, which can reduce sensitivity to gold price fluctuations. They are often classified as a materials sector and valued like traditional commodity producers.

Capital formation also differs. Gold miners typically raise capital based on reserve estimates and long-term mine plans. In contrast, Bitcoin miners tend to be more opportunistic, and in recent years have typically raised capital through direct or convertible equity offerings to support rapid hardware upgrades or data center expansions. As a result, Bitcoin miners are more dependent on market sentiment and cycle timing, and typically operate within shorter reinvestment cycles.

Bitcoin Mining: Investment Opportunities in Energy, Computing, and the Future Financial Network

Gold and Bitcoin may tend to play similar macroeconomic roles in the long run, but their production ecosystems are structurally different. Gold mining is slower, physical, environmentally harmful, and resource-intensive. Bitcoin mining is faster, modular, and may be increasingly integrated with modern energy systems.

For investors, this means that Bitcoin miners are an imperfect digital analogue for gold miners. Instead, they represent a new class of capital-intensive infrastructure that merges investment opportunities in commodity cycles, energy markets, and technological disruption. Those with a long-term investment horizon should view it as a distinct, new asset class with unique fundamentals, especially in the context of the growing importance of transaction fees and evolving energy partnerships.

In our view, understanding these nuances is necessary to making informed investment decisions in an increasingly distributed financial system.

As an investment, Bitcoin miners offer not only an investment opportunity in scarcity, but also in data center infrastructure, the growth of energy markets, and the monetization of computing power — a fusion that is not possible with traditional mining.

Bitcoin mining development prospects

Overall, we believe that most potential macroeconomic scenarios post-Liberation Day remain favorable for Bitcoin. The introduction of reciprocal tariffs could push the U.S. and its trading partners higher inflation. U.S. trading partners could face rising inflation while also dealing with growth headwinds. This dynamic could force them to adopt more accommodative fiscal and monetary policies — measures that typically lead to currency debasement, thus enhancing Bitcoin’s appeal as a non-sovereign, inflation-resistant asset.

In the US, the outlook is more ambiguous. Both Trump and Bessant have expressed a preference for lower long-term yields, particularly on the 10-year Treasury. While the motivations behind this can be speculated — such as reducing the debt service burden or boosting asset markets — this stance is generally favorable to interest-rate sensitive assets, such as Bitcoin. However, the current situation is the opposite. The US 10-year Treasury yield has fallen below 4%, but has since recovered to 4.5% and is now around 4.3% due to doubts about the unwinding of underlying trades, the damage to the US reputation and the increasingly precarious status of the US dollar as the global reserve currency, while Trump's insistence on an uncompromising tariff policy may further push inflation higher. However, this crisis is artificial and can be quickly reversed through tariff concessions and agreements.

However, these signals could also reflect a decline in future earnings expectations in the stock market, raising concerns about an impending economic slowdown. This presents a key risk for the broader market — namely Bitcoin. If investors still view Bitcoin as a high-beta, risk-on asset, this sentiment could cause Bitcoin to trade in lockstep with the stock market during a global economic downturn, even as its narrative as a long-term store of value remains in place.

Despite this, Bitcoin has performed relatively well compared to the stock market since Liberation Day. This resilience highlights Bitcoin’s unique characteristics: it is a globally tradable, government-neutral asset with a fixed supply and is accessible 24/7/365. As a result, market participants are increasingly recognizing Bitcoin as a trusted, long-term store of value.

