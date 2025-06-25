China faces FOMO as dollar-pegged stablecoins expand rapidly

Crypto.news
2025/06/25 01:47
As Washington rolls out stablecoin rules, voices in Beijing are warning it’s time to catch up, or risk being left behind.

Beijing might finally be warming up to stablecoins, but not without hesitation. In a sign that China may be rethinking its digital currency strategy, a state media article this week reportedly urged policymakers to stop delaying and focus on “adapting to the trend of stablecoins,” the South China Morning Post reports, referring to the piece, published by Securities Times, a financial publication under the People’s Daily.

The piece called on Chinese authorities to begin developing yuan-backed stablecoins and start laying out regulations as the U.S. just passed a stablecoin bill, giving regulated issuers the green light to mint dollar-pegged digital tokens.

Chinese analysts and officials seem concerned this U.S. head start could deepen the greenback’s dominance in digital trade, and leave the yuan playing catch-up.

The article described stablecoins as an “emerging payment tool” that, while carrying risks, offer too many advantages to ignore. “The development of yuan-backed stablecoins should be sooner rather than later,” it said, citing a broad consensus among industry insiders.

No direct competition

That’s precisely where China’s anxiety lies. “For China, which is promoting the global use of the yuan, proactively regulating stablecoins and therefore facilitating the internationalisation of the yuan might be a better solution,” the Securities Times piece said.

The article adds to a flurry of voices in recent months urging Beijing to act, especially as trade tensions with Washington continue to escalate.

Liu Xiaochun, a deputy director at the Shanghai Finance Institute, told the outlet that yuan-based stablecoins could help China strike a balance between innovation and financial security. But he reportedly emphasized they shouldn’t try to “compete directly” with dollar-backed versions. Instead, the focus should be on “supporting emerging economies” and expanding yuan use in a more organic way.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, has already moved ahead. It’s set to launch a licensing regime for stablecoin issuers in August. But on the mainland, crypto trading remains banned and regulators haven’t shown much appetite for changing that anytime soon.

The U.S., by contrast, is pushing forward. Last week, the Senate passed the GENIUS Act, a bill that sets the ground rules for stablecoin issuance, requiring reserves and compliance with anti-money laundering laws. The vote passed with bipartisan support, though some Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, warned the bill was too soft on potential conflicts of interest, particularly those tied to Trump-affiliated crypto ventures.

Growing concerns

Still, industry voices cheered the move. Supporting the GENIUS Act, Christian Catalini, founder of MIT’s Cryptoeconomics Lab, told ABC News it “opens the floodgates” for competition and innovation, with consumers seeing real benefits.

Analysts at China International Capital Corporation didn’t miss the implications. In a note this week, they pointed out that most stablecoins are still pegged to the U.S. dollar. That alone helps reinforce the dollar’s status, they wrote. It reduces costs and makes greenback transactions easier, which, in turn, encourages more international use of U.S. currency.

The growing popularity of these digital dollars could even increase global demand for U.S. Treasuries, the CICC note said. But they also flagged potential downsides: rising geopolitical tensions and concerns over U.S. debt levels may eventually undercut confidence in the dollar. That could create an opening for other digital currencies, including, perhaps, a yuan-backed stablecoin.

Zhou Xiaochuan, former head of China’s central bank, echoed that concern last week at the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai. The rise of stablecoins, he warned, could accelerate “dollarization” in parts of the global economy.

Multi-polar currency

As of press time, stablecoins represent a $261 billion market, according to CoinGecko. Of that, about 97% are dollar-pegged, with more than $1.4 billion backed by U.S. Treasuries.

Zhu Taihui, a senior fellow at the National Institution for Finance and Development under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the SCMP that offshore yuan-based stablecoins should be issued in Hong Kong “as soon as possible” and eventually expanded into China’s free trade zones.

Meanwhile, China is ramping up efforts on a parallel front: the digital yuan, or e-CNY. At the same Lujiazui Forum, the central bank’s current governor Pan Gongsheng pledged to establish an international operation center for the currency in Shanghai, reiteratting Beijing’s vision of a “multi-polar” global currency system that isn’t overly reliant on the dollar.

But getting the yuan to compete globally still faces obstacles. As Morgan Stanley analysts noted in a research note, any meaningful rise of yuan-backed stablecoins will require easing capital controls and broader acceptance of the Chinese currency as their development “has been constrained by Beijing’s ban on domestic use, lingering capital controls, and insufficient global recognition given the dominance of USD-pegged stablecoins.”

Prosecutors link Roman Storm to DPRK hackers in trial opening statements

Prosecutors link Roman Storm to DPRK hackers in trial opening statements

The Tornado Cash co-founder's legal team argued he "had nothing to do" with hackers using the crypto mixing service as his criminal trial kicked off.
PANews2025/07/16 05:00
U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have officially ended their investigations into Polymarket, a popular blockchain-based prediction market platform. The closure of the probes launched in the final months of the Biden administration indicates a broader regulatory shift under President Trump, whose administration has adopted a more crypto-friendly stance. Polymarket Cleared as DOJ and CFTC Close Probes Without Action According to a Bloomberg report published Tuesday, Polymarket was formally notified earlier this month that both the DOJ and CFTC had concluded their inquiries without pursuing further action. The investigations sought to determine whether the New York-based platform continued to allow U.S. residents to place bets despite a 2022 settlement with regulators that banned such access. Neither the DOJ nor the CFTC issued public comments on the case, and Polymarket itself has remained measured in its response. Still, CEO Shayne Coplan shared his reflections in a personal post on X, offering rare insight into the toll the scrutiny had taken. “Eight months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world… Eight days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones,” he wrote. 8 months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world after Polymarket called the election. 8 days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones, looking for anything that could imply foul play. While traumatic, it etched the story of… pic.twitter.com/EOfJQTCzMY — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) July 15, 2025 Coplan described the experience as traumatic but said it showed Polymarket’s accuracy and resilience. He confirmed the company has been cleared of wrongdoing, stating, “Justice prevailed. God Bless America.” Polymarket allows users to bet with cryptocurrency on real-world outcomes, from election results and geopolitical conflicts to economic indicators and proposed legislation. The platform rose to prominence during the 2024 U.S. election cycle, when users speculated heavily on Donald Trump’s chances of returning to office. That wave of attention, however, brought scrutiny. In 2022, the CFTC fined Polymarket $1.4 million , accusing it of running an unregistered derivatives platform and ordering it to block U.S. users from placing bets. While Polymarket complied officially, regulators suspected the platform may still have been accessed by American traders using VPNs or other tools to circumvent the ban. 👮‍♀️ FBI agents have reportedly seized Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan’s phone and electronics, following a raid at his Manhattan residence. #FBIraid #Polymarket #ShayneCoplan https://t.co/FoAECymNsu — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) November 14, 2024 The situation escalated dramatically in November 2024, just days after the election, when the FBI raided Coplan’s Manhattan residence and seized electronic devices in a surprise early morning operation. The investigation, which also involved the CFTC , focused on whether Polymarket had violated its earlier agreement by allowing disguised U.S. trading activity to continue. As part of the settlement, the company committed to geo-blocking U.S. residents. In response to the closure of the investigation, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong publicly decried the DOJ’s actions, saying, “This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election.” Armstrong continued, adding that “The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here, and they failed to do that. This is how you lose trust in institutions.” This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration, that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election. The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here,… https://t.co/WhoDanAw7k — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) July 15, 2025 Polymarket Eyes U.S. Comeback Amid Pro-Crypto Policy Shift The decision to drop the investigations reflects a broader change in Washington’s stance toward digital assets and prediction markets under the Trump administration. At its peak in November 2024, Polymarket recorded a staggering $2.6 billion in monthly trading volume. While volume dipped to $1.1 billion in May 2025, activity remains strong. Polymarket now hosts over 21,000 markets with 1.2 million users and $700 million in active trading. With the DOJ and CFTC inquiries officially closed, industry watchers believe Polymarket may explore reentering the U.S. market in a more regulated form by either registering as a designated contract market (DCM) under the CFTC or acquiring a firm with an existing license. While the platform will reportedly be working its way back into the U.S., it did not stop developing even during the CFTC and FBI investigations. Polymarket is in the midst of a major expansion effort, reportedly closing in on a $200 million funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. 💰 @Polymarket , a crypto-based prediction market platform, is on the verge of closing a $200 million funding round that would value the company at $1 billion. #Polymarket #Crypto https://t.co/wkfbhY7fVe — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 25, 2025 Additionally, the platform recently announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s X and its AI division, xAI, to integrate prediction markets into the social media platform. Under this arrangement, Polymarket will offer real-time event forecasts that appear alongside user posts and commentary. 🧮 X and Polymarket have joined forces to bring live prediction odds to the social timeline, replacing the short-lived Kalshi link-up. Real-time widgets and AI summaries seek to turn trending topics into quick crowd forecasts. #crypto #PredictionMarke … https://t.co/HBustPGwCk — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 6, 2025 Still, the platform faces scrutiny outside the U.S. Authorities in France, Belgium, Thailand, Taiwan, and Singapore have also placed restrictions on Polymarket, often citing gambling law violations. ❌ Singapore blocks crypto-based prediction platform @Polymarket , warning users of fines or jail time for gambling with unlicensed providers. #Polymarket #SingaporeBan https://t.co/AYBWETFMx7 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) January 13, 2025 Allegations of market manipulation have also surfaced, although none have resulted in formal charges. Polymarket’s main rival, Kalshi, recently won a legal victory against the CFTC when the watchdog moved to voluntarily dismiss its appeal of a ruling in Kalshi’s favor, effectively conceding that election betting contracts may have a place in the American financial sector. With Polymarket now legally in the clear, the question is whether the U.S. will allow the platform to operate under a regulated framework.
CryptoNews2025/07/16 05:26
