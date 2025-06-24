Japan Moves to Greenlight Bitcoin ETFs—Crypto Gains Taxed at Flat 20% Rate

CryptoNews
2025/06/24 21:10
BRC20.COM
COM$0,037104-4,31%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,413-2,59%
Grand Base
GRAND$0,298--%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000497-62,40%
Propy
PRO$0,8954-1,92%

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is preparing a sweeping change to how cryptocurrencies tax is regulated, a move that could reshape the country’s crypto and Web3 ecosystem.

In a proposal released on June 24, the agency outlined plans to reclassify cryptocurrencies under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (FIEA), moving them away from their current treatment under the Payment Services Act.

The change would formally categorize crypto assets as financial products. If adopted, it would reduce crypto taxation from a progressive rate of up to 55% to a flat 20%, the same rate applied to stocks.

The FSA’s proposal is set to be discussed at the Financial Services Council general meeting on June 25. Alongside the tax cut, the shift could also open the door for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Japan by removing the current legal barriers.

Japan Recognizes Crypto as ‘Alternative Investment’ in Economic Revamp

According to local outlet CoinPost, this initiative is part of Japan’s wider strategy to position itself as an “investment-based nation.”

The government sees Web3 and crypto assets as tools for value creation and regional development, aiming to foster an environment that supports full-scale digital asset adoption.

The new policy direction also aligns with Japan’s updated “Grand Design and Action Plan for New Capitalism,” which was approved by the Cabinet earlier this month.

The document explicitly supports the growth of Web3 businesses and names them as part of the country’s broader goal of economic revitalization.

The government’s stance is that digital assets should be considered part of a diversified investment portfolio. Officials have described cryptocurrencies as “alternative investments,” pointing to their potential as financial instruments with risk-return profiles different from traditional securities.

“The healthy development of Web3 businesses such as cryptocurrencies will help resolve social issues and contribute to improving productivity,” the government noted in the action plan.

Japan is also looking to tap into the potential of NFTs and Web3 infrastructure to unlock the cultural and economic value hidden in its regions. The FSA report suggests that borderless technologies could help local industries find recognition on a global scale.

Analysts believe the policy shift may also be influenced by changing dynamics abroad. The report points to the supportive stance on crypto taken by the Trump administration in the United States and pro-crypto policies in U.S. states like Texas as part of the backdrop.

If the proposed changes go through, Japan could mark a historic turning point in its Web3 policy, transitioning from a regulatory-heavy framework to one focused on crypto utilization and market growth.

Japan Plans Securities-Style Crypto Rules, Spot Bitcoin ETFs Possible

Japan’s recent crypto tax cut to 20% is just one part of a larger transformation underway in the country’s digital asset landscape.

In early 2025, Japan’s FSA resumed efforts to formally reclassify crypto assets as financial products under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, a move that could pave the way for spot Bitcoin ETFs and stricter trading rules similar to those for traditional securities.

This regulatory overhaul follows years of discussions with experts, industry leaders, and lawmakers. In February, the FSA launched a closed-door study group to review how digital assets should be governed, with a reform outline expected by mid-2025 and a potential bill submission by 2026.

If passed, this bill would bring crypto under existing securities laws, enforcing rules around insider trading and market conduct, while also allowing regulated ETFs to be launched.

The move mirrors the U.S. SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024, which opened the door for institutional inflows through firms like BlackRock and Fidelity.

Japan is also taking cues from regional players like Hong Kong and Singapore, both of which are evolving their regulatory frameworks to support digital asset growth.

On the taxation front, momentum is building. After the 2023 exemption of corporate taxes on unrealized gains, Japan’s ruling party previously proposed slashing the top crypto income tax rate from 55% to 20%, aiming to attract both individual investors and institutional players.

Industry leaders like Sota Watanabe have publicly supported these reforms, stating that Japan is preparing to regulate crypto as a distinct asset class, not just a financial anomaly.

Taken together, these steps signal Japan’s intent to legitimize and expand its crypto economy, while aligning with global standards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Prosecutors link Roman Storm to DPRK hackers in trial opening statements

Prosecutors link Roman Storm to DPRK hackers in trial opening statements

The Tornado Cash co-founder's legal team argued he "had nothing to do" with hackers using the crypto mixing service as his criminal trial kicked off.
Storm Trade
STORM$0,01441+0,20%
Chainlink
LINK$16,02+1,64%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 05:00
U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have officially ended their investigations into Polymarket, a popular blockchain-based prediction market platform. The closure of the probes launched in the final months of the Biden administration indicates a broader regulatory shift under President Trump, whose administration has adopted a more crypto-friendly stance. Polymarket Cleared as DOJ and CFTC Close Probes Without Action According to a Bloomberg report published Tuesday, Polymarket was formally notified earlier this month that both the DOJ and CFTC had concluded their inquiries without pursuing further action. The investigations sought to determine whether the New York-based platform continued to allow U.S. residents to place bets despite a 2022 settlement with regulators that banned such access. Neither the DOJ nor the CFTC issued public comments on the case, and Polymarket itself has remained measured in its response. Still, CEO Shayne Coplan shared his reflections in a personal post on X, offering rare insight into the toll the scrutiny had taken. “Eight months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world… Eight days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones,” he wrote. 8 months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world after Polymarket called the election. 8 days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones, looking for anything that could imply foul play. While traumatic, it etched the story of… pic.twitter.com/EOfJQTCzMY — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) July 15, 2025 Coplan described the experience as traumatic but said it showed Polymarket’s accuracy and resilience. He confirmed the company has been cleared of wrongdoing, stating, “Justice prevailed. God Bless America.” Polymarket allows users to bet with cryptocurrency on real-world outcomes, from election results and geopolitical conflicts to economic indicators and proposed legislation. The platform rose to prominence during the 2024 U.S. election cycle, when users speculated heavily on Donald Trump’s chances of returning to office. That wave of attention, however, brought scrutiny. In 2022, the CFTC fined Polymarket $1.4 million , accusing it of running an unregistered derivatives platform and ordering it to block U.S. users from placing bets. While Polymarket complied officially, regulators suspected the platform may still have been accessed by American traders using VPNs or other tools to circumvent the ban. 👮‍♀️ FBI agents have reportedly seized Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan’s phone and electronics, following a raid at his Manhattan residence. #FBIraid #Polymarket #ShayneCoplan https://t.co/FoAECymNsu — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) November 14, 2024 The situation escalated dramatically in November 2024, just days after the election, when the FBI raided Coplan’s Manhattan residence and seized electronic devices in a surprise early morning operation. The investigation, which also involved the CFTC , focused on whether Polymarket had violated its earlier agreement by allowing disguised U.S. trading activity to continue. As part of the settlement, the company committed to geo-blocking U.S. residents. In response to the closure of the investigation, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong publicly decried the DOJ’s actions, saying, “This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election.” Armstrong continued, adding that “The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here, and they failed to do that. This is how you lose trust in institutions.” This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration, that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election. The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here,… https://t.co/WhoDanAw7k — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) July 15, 2025 Polymarket Eyes U.S. Comeback Amid Pro-Crypto Policy Shift The decision to drop the investigations reflects a broader change in Washington’s stance toward digital assets and prediction markets under the Trump administration. At its peak in November 2024, Polymarket recorded a staggering $2.6 billion in monthly trading volume. While volume dipped to $1.1 billion in May 2025, activity remains strong. Polymarket now hosts over 21,000 markets with 1.2 million users and $700 million in active trading. With the DOJ and CFTC inquiries officially closed, industry watchers believe Polymarket may explore reentering the U.S. market in a more regulated form by either registering as a designated contract market (DCM) under the CFTC or acquiring a firm with an existing license. While the platform will reportedly be working its way back into the U.S., it did not stop developing even during the CFTC and FBI investigations. Polymarket is in the midst of a major expansion effort, reportedly closing in on a $200 million funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. 💰 @Polymarket , a crypto-based prediction market platform, is on the verge of closing a $200 million funding round that would value the company at $1 billion. #Polymarket #Crypto https://t.co/wkfbhY7fVe — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 25, 2025 Additionally, the platform recently announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s X and its AI division, xAI, to integrate prediction markets into the social media platform. Under this arrangement, Polymarket will offer real-time event forecasts that appear alongside user posts and commentary. 🧮 X and Polymarket have joined forces to bring live prediction odds to the social timeline, replacing the short-lived Kalshi link-up. Real-time widgets and AI summaries seek to turn trending topics into quick crowd forecasts. #crypto #PredictionMarke … https://t.co/HBustPGwCk — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 6, 2025 Still, the platform faces scrutiny outside the U.S. Authorities in France, Belgium, Thailand, Taiwan, and Singapore have also placed restrictions on Polymarket, often citing gambling law violations. ❌ Singapore blocks crypto-based prediction platform @Polymarket , warning users of fines or jail time for gambling with unlicensed providers. #Polymarket #SingaporeBan https://t.co/AYBWETFMx7 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) January 13, 2025 Allegations of market manipulation have also surfaced, although none have resulted in formal charges. Polymarket’s main rival, Kalshi, recently won a legal victory against the CFTC when the watchdog moved to voluntarily dismiss its appeal of a ruling in Kalshi’s favor, effectively conceding that election betting contracts may have a place in the American financial sector. With Polymarket now legally in the clear, the question is whether the U.S. will allow the platform to operate under a regulated framework.
Xai
XAI$0,06301+7,03%
Major
MAJOR$0,17715+5,35%
SuperRare
RARE$0,05729+3,20%
MAY
MAY$0,05694-1,96%
Propy
PRO$0,8925-2,22%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/16 05:26
Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the "Future of EF Ecosystem Development" published on the official blog of the Ethereum Foundation, as the Ethereum ecosystem continues to expand,
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,11512-1,70%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 21:45

Trending News

More

Prosecutors link Roman Storm to DPRK hackers in trial opening statements

U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

Aave elbows US banks aside with record $50b in net deposits

Revisiting the Stablecoin Trilemma: The Current Decline of Decentralization