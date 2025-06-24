Biological Traps in Trading: Why Small Wins Are More Reliable Than 100x?

PANews
2025/06/24 20:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.03097+4.38%
LUFFY
LUFFY$0.00003434+12.59%
ME
ME$0.847+1.37%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003153+3.64%

Author: VKTR

Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News

I recently started actively trading perpetual options again after a long break. It got me thinking back to when I first started trading in 2018. Back then, some of my favorite traders shared some knowledge that forever changed the way I looked at the markets. I'm not great at writing, but I'm always grateful to those who came before me and want to pass on that knowledge. So here I go.

There is a truth that I still remember to this day: the biological mechanism of winning is engraved in the genes of almost all organisms.

When two lobsters fight, the winner's hormones will soar. He will be full of serotonin and testosterone, and he will hold his head high like a "lobster macho man", while the loser will curl up, sulk, and enter the self-soothing mode of "beta lobster".

This isn't just some random nature documentary bullshit. Jordan Peterson is slightly schizophrenic, but he's got it basically right. He's talking about this for a reason. Winning literally rewires your brain, changes your posture, inflates your confidence, and sees opportunities instead of threats. It's millions of years of evolutionary programming, and your brain doesn't care if you're fighting for territory or competing in the marketplace.

Biological traps in trading: Why small wins are more reliable than 100 times?

This is exactly the logic of the transaction.

Every small profit should excite you. Every winning trade should sharpen you up and make you more ready to win again. But in my experience, most new traders do the exact opposite.

They chase "quick wins" instead of accumulating boring gains; they show off screenshots instead of making actual profits; they bear 80% retracements and call it "belief"; they make revenge trades after losses instead of thinking calmly; they compare their meager 2% unrealized profits and losses with the 10x insider trading of some KOLs.

The real winners are quietly accumulating boring gains and letting time do the repetitive work.

Why Your Brain Wants You to Be Broke

When you fail, your serotonin plummets, your shoulders slump, and you see danger everywhere. Your risk assessment completely fails because your brain thinks you are now at the bottom of the dominance hierarchy.

So what do broke traders do? They try to win back all their losses in one trade. They add to their positions, chasing the next shitcoin with a market cap of less than $60k. They listen to a signal from a former Fortnite scammer on Telegram.

Good traders do the exact opposite. They take their losses, maybe spend five minutes figuring out what went wrong, and then move on. They know that one down day out of twenty up days is just noise. They protect their own psychology more than they protect their portfolio.

I see this all the time. Someone loses a lot of money and immediately uses 20% of their capital to go all in on a bunch of shit coins. It's like watching someone hit themselves in the face over and over again without knowing why their nose hurts.

Compound interest is always underestimated

Most people can’t understand compounding because it’s slow and boring to start with. $50 on a $10,000 account makes you think “what’s the point”. But that’s exactly why it works: boredom makes money, excitement comes at a high price.

Einstein called compound interest the "eighth wonder of the world." Just imagine that the man who proposed the theory of relativity had such high regard for basic mathematics.

Biological traps in trading: Why small wins are more reliable than 100 times?

You don't need to win big every day, that's not how the market works. Sometimes you make 1%, sometimes you make nothing, and sometimes you lose a little. The point is that over time, your net gains will be greater than your net losses.

Take @gametheorizing, for example. I remember reading in @thiccyth0t's blog that he keeps his net worth about 2x per year and does nothing else. He makes sure he doesn't overdo it or hit a "peak." People who make 100x usually can't keep their money, just like lottery and casino winners, they don't know how to manage their wealth.

What is an effective strategy?

Take profits early and stop thinking about diamond hands. The market doesn't care about your beliefs, it cares about supply and demand. When you make a profit, you must stop profiting, at least a little at a time.

Keep track of your wins. Take screenshots of every win and create a folder to look at when you're having a bad day. Your brain needs proof that you're a winner, not just an abstract recollection of the moment you made money. Posting realized P&Ls is fine, but posting unrealized P&Ls is usually a bad idea, just ask any seasoned trader.

Control your leverage. Start with 1x or 2x. Increase leverage only after you have proven that you can make money without leverage. Leverage amplifies everything - including your stupidity.

Set daily goals, but be realistic. Don't trade for the sake of trading. Trade to reach your goals and then exit. Get out and get in touch with nature. The market will be there tomorrow and may look completely different.

Track your win rate. Keep a simple spreadsheet or use a P&L page like @CoinMarketMan, @tradestream_xyz or @AxiomExchange. If your win rate is less than 60%, there is something wrong with your strategy, fix it now.

Establish a ritual. Same setup, same time, same process. Your brain loves patterns. Create a pre-trading ritual that puts you in winning mode. It could be drinking coffee, reviewing your rules, or doing push-ups.

The hardest part of small wins

Most people make the mistake of trying to accumulate small wins: you have to make sure your losses are small. Small wins mean you have to keep your losses small, too.

I struggled with this at first. My equity curve looked like a Thanksgiving turkey chart - a small uptick followed by a huge black candle that wiped out weeks of gains. This is probably the hardest part of the entire strategy, but it is non-negotiable. A strategy of small wins and big losses will only slowly destroy your account.

Biological traps in trading: Why small wins are more reliable than 100 times?

Losers do this: They blame others for market manipulation. They switch strategies every week. They join Discord servers looking for “alpha.” They become addicted to gambling instead of treating it as a business.

Winners do this: They take their losses, learn from them, and prepare for tomorrow. They understand that trading is a marathon, not a sprint. They know that perseverance is more important than thrills.

One defeat among dozens of wins will hardly have any impact on the outcome.

The real way to success

While everyone else is betting on the next L1 of Dogecoin, you might be building a strategy that actually works. While they’re staring at open positions all day, you might be working on your goals and then going to the gym.

The real advantage lies not in some secret trading strategy, but in self-discipline. In treating trading as a business, not a casino. In understanding that the goal is not to be right, but to be profitable.

Most traders trade to be right, while winners trade to make money. There is a huge difference between the two.

Getting rich slowly is boring and not cool. Your shitty posts won’t go viral because of steady profits. But you know what’s even more boring? But even less cool: being poor at 30 because you spent your 20s chasing a 100x “belief position” that never came.

Most people who post pictures of their Lamborghinis on social media are poor. They rely on a "moon landing" to show off on social media, and then lose everything they put in.

Of course there are many exceptions, but in most cases the real winners are those you can't see.

Just win

Small wins build momentum, and momentum puts you in a flow state. Lock in profits, build confidence, and become the lobster that controls the rock.

Stop trying to prove you're smart and start proving you're disciplined. Win or be broke.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Prosecutors link Roman Storm to DPRK hackers in trial opening statements

Prosecutors link Roman Storm to DPRK hackers in trial opening statements

The Tornado Cash co-founder's legal team argued he "had nothing to do" with hackers using the crypto mixing service as his criminal trial kicked off.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01441+0.20%
Chainlink
LINK$16.02+1.64%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 05:00
U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have officially ended their investigations into Polymarket, a popular blockchain-based prediction market platform. The closure of the probes launched in the final months of the Biden administration indicates a broader regulatory shift under President Trump, whose administration has adopted a more crypto-friendly stance. Polymarket Cleared as DOJ and CFTC Close Probes Without Action According to a Bloomberg report published Tuesday, Polymarket was formally notified earlier this month that both the DOJ and CFTC had concluded their inquiries without pursuing further action. The investigations sought to determine whether the New York-based platform continued to allow U.S. residents to place bets despite a 2022 settlement with regulators that banned such access. Neither the DOJ nor the CFTC issued public comments on the case, and Polymarket itself has remained measured in its response. Still, CEO Shayne Coplan shared his reflections in a personal post on X, offering rare insight into the toll the scrutiny had taken. “Eight months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world… Eight days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones,” he wrote. 8 months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world after Polymarket called the election. 8 days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones, looking for anything that could imply foul play. While traumatic, it etched the story of… pic.twitter.com/EOfJQTCzMY — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) July 15, 2025 Coplan described the experience as traumatic but said it showed Polymarket’s accuracy and resilience. He confirmed the company has been cleared of wrongdoing, stating, “Justice prevailed. God Bless America.” Polymarket allows users to bet with cryptocurrency on real-world outcomes, from election results and geopolitical conflicts to economic indicators and proposed legislation. The platform rose to prominence during the 2024 U.S. election cycle, when users speculated heavily on Donald Trump’s chances of returning to office. That wave of attention, however, brought scrutiny. In 2022, the CFTC fined Polymarket $1.4 million , accusing it of running an unregistered derivatives platform and ordering it to block U.S. users from placing bets. While Polymarket complied officially, regulators suspected the platform may still have been accessed by American traders using VPNs or other tools to circumvent the ban. 👮‍♀️ FBI agents have reportedly seized Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan’s phone and electronics, following a raid at his Manhattan residence. #FBIraid #Polymarket #ShayneCoplan https://t.co/FoAECymNsu — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) November 14, 2024 The situation escalated dramatically in November 2024, just days after the election, when the FBI raided Coplan’s Manhattan residence and seized electronic devices in a surprise early morning operation. The investigation, which also involved the CFTC , focused on whether Polymarket had violated its earlier agreement by allowing disguised U.S. trading activity to continue. As part of the settlement, the company committed to geo-blocking U.S. residents. In response to the closure of the investigation, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong publicly decried the DOJ’s actions, saying, “This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election.” Armstrong continued, adding that “The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here, and they failed to do that. This is how you lose trust in institutions.” This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration, that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election. The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here,… https://t.co/WhoDanAw7k — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) July 15, 2025 Polymarket Eyes U.S. Comeback Amid Pro-Crypto Policy Shift The decision to drop the investigations reflects a broader change in Washington’s stance toward digital assets and prediction markets under the Trump administration. At its peak in November 2024, Polymarket recorded a staggering $2.6 billion in monthly trading volume. While volume dipped to $1.1 billion in May 2025, activity remains strong. Polymarket now hosts over 21,000 markets with 1.2 million users and $700 million in active trading. With the DOJ and CFTC inquiries officially closed, industry watchers believe Polymarket may explore reentering the U.S. market in a more regulated form by either registering as a designated contract market (DCM) under the CFTC or acquiring a firm with an existing license. While the platform will reportedly be working its way back into the U.S., it did not stop developing even during the CFTC and FBI investigations. Polymarket is in the midst of a major expansion effort, reportedly closing in on a $200 million funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. 💰 @Polymarket , a crypto-based prediction market platform, is on the verge of closing a $200 million funding round that would value the company at $1 billion. #Polymarket #Crypto https://t.co/wkfbhY7fVe — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 25, 2025 Additionally, the platform recently announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s X and its AI division, xAI, to integrate prediction markets into the social media platform. Under this arrangement, Polymarket will offer real-time event forecasts that appear alongside user posts and commentary. 🧮 X and Polymarket have joined forces to bring live prediction odds to the social timeline, replacing the short-lived Kalshi link-up. Real-time widgets and AI summaries seek to turn trending topics into quick crowd forecasts. #crypto #PredictionMarke … https://t.co/HBustPGwCk — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 6, 2025 Still, the platform faces scrutiny outside the U.S. Authorities in France, Belgium, Thailand, Taiwan, and Singapore have also placed restrictions on Polymarket, often citing gambling law violations. ❌ Singapore blocks crypto-based prediction platform @Polymarket , warning users of fines or jail time for gambling with unlicensed providers. #Polymarket #SingaporeBan https://t.co/AYBWETFMx7 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) January 13, 2025 Allegations of market manipulation have also surfaced, although none have resulted in formal charges. Polymarket’s main rival, Kalshi, recently won a legal victory against the CFTC when the watchdog moved to voluntarily dismiss its appeal of a ruling in Kalshi’s favor, effectively conceding that election betting contracts may have a place in the American financial sector. With Polymarket now legally in the clear, the question is whether the U.S. will allow the platform to operate under a regulated framework.
Xai
XAI$0.06301+7.03%
Major
MAJOR$0.17715+5.35%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05729+3.20%
MAY
MAY$0.05694-1.96%
Propy
PRO$0.8925-2.22%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/16 05:26
Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the "Future of EF Ecosystem Development" published on the official blog of the Ethereum Foundation, as the Ethereum ecosystem continues to expand,
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11512-1.70%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 21:45

Trending News

More

Prosecutors link Roman Storm to DPRK hackers in trial opening statements

U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

Aave elbows US banks aside with record $50b in net deposits

Revisiting the Stablecoin Trilemma: The Current Decline of Decentralization